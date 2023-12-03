Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Next Generation Of Sleep-Well-At-Night REITs

Dec. 03, 2023 7:00 AM ETAMT, COLD, NTST, STAG, VICI10 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I still have sleepless nights, especially when I put hard-earned capital on stocks that are "less than SWANs", including Medical Properties Trust and Brandywine Realty.
  • Fortunately, the large majority of my portfolio are stocks that I refer to as SWANs (stands for sleep well at night).
  • In this article, I will highlight five up-and-coming SWANs, what I refer to as SWAN-a-Bees.
ugly ducklings

dageldog/E+ via Getty Images

You may have heard this Black Friday was a retail success. I could quote any number of news outlets, but let’s start with Retail Dive and its Sunday-after report that:

“RetailNext, the leading in-store traffic analytics

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
113.89K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT, BDN, BOWL, COLD, MPW, NTST, STAG, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

srdilisc profile picture
srdilisc
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (127)
A Very Well written Article with Excellent Analysis.....Will be Following COLD 🥶 as I believe that it's a unique storage company as is Iron Mountain Inc......

Many Thanks and Warmest Regards....
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (11.54K)
For me Vici is a Swan now....
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (76.34K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut I tend to agree... that bird has grown up fast!
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (11.54K)
@Brad Thomas
I think Mpw is going to suprise many in the next couple years towards the upside
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (426)
Good morning Brad...thanks for the article. I hate to be pessimistic on a Sunday morning...but...

I am sitting on my hands with a few minor exceptions in energy. I am pessimistic about what's around the corner in 2024. Consumers are still spending but they are using credit cards, buy now pay later and withdrawals from retirement accounts. People are "doom spending"...

I am afraid we have relatively large portion of society (people and businesses) that believe if things get bad, it's not your fault and the government will bail you out. Stimulus checks, extended unemployment benefits, pay off school loans..payroll protection ...etc. That drives their behavior.

But a major bailout is not going to happen. If there is a downturn, I am afraid it's going to be a quick and steep one. I hope I am wrong...

The Millionaire Next Door is a great book. So is The Psychology of Money.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (76.34K)
@Mike-SC Yes, I agree with much of your sentiment....I just unloaded OMF after a 45% run: seekingalpha.com/...

Have a great weekend!
A
AuSeeker
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (311)
Brad, You had MPW? If so, I don't feel so bad about my still holding (and hoping). By the way, I bought and read your book - now I find it easier to understand your articles. Thanks for writing the book.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (76.34K)
@AuSeeker Great (thanks for buying the new Dummies book).

I'm working on my biggest loser for 2023 list and rest assured MPW is on that list.

Happy Holidays!
grayhat profile picture
grayhat
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (1.7K)
GTY? Oh, I am sorry. Good morning Brad!!!!!!!1
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (76.34K)
@grayhat Oh yes, GTY fits in that SWAN-a-Bee bucket.... Thanks for reading and have a great Sunday. Happy Holidays!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

