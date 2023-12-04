PM Images

2023 hasn't been the best year for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT). The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) had declined by more than -10% from January through the end of October, when the data pointed to the Fed hiking cycle being over and that a pivot could occur sooner than expected REITs rallied. After VNQ moved 18.6% from its low of $70.61 to $83.74, shares are in the green as they are up 1.43% YTD. VNQ is still off its highs of around $115 before the Fed started its tightening cycle, and I am on the hunt for REITs that have high yields that are covered by their funds from operations (FFO) and trade at a discount to book value. I am looking to invest in hard assets that produce ongoing income before the Fed pivots at a discounted price. CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) has everything I am looking for, and I plan on adding to my position before 2023 ends. I can't time the markets, and I can't predict what the Fed will do, but I am comfortable adding shares of CTO under book value and reinvesting the dividend while I wait for my investment thesis to play out. I think the current setup will play out well for CTO, and this is a REIT that can deliver large amounts of income and capital appreciation over the next several years.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about CTO

I wrote an article about CTO on 4/21/23 (can be read here), and since then, CTO has appreciated by 2.93%, and when the dividends are accounted for, the total return from CTO is 7.67%. I had discussed the CTO's business model and why I liked the geographical locations they were focusing on. I compared CTO to similar REITs and felt that it looked undervalued. Since then, the macroeconomic landscape has changed a bit as rates have moved higher and more data has become available. I wanted to follow up on my previous investment thesis based on CTO's progress, new economic data, and why I think CTO will do well in 2024.

Why I am looking for discounted income-producing assets before the Fed pivot

I have my overall investment portfolio broken out into several segments. A portion of my invested capital gets allocated toward income-producing equities. I have been buying boring dividend-focused companies such as Altria Group (MO) and Verizon (VZ) on the way down and REITs such as SL Green Realty (SLG) and Realty Income (O) during periods where they fell out of favor. Many income-focused investments caught a bid over the past month as the market has priced in a higher probability of rate cuts in 2024 and the possibility of larger cuts than previously expected.

When I look at the data, I believe that the Fed will pivot in the 1st half of 2024 regardless if a 25 bps increase is unexpectedly announced at the December meeting. Unemployment has increased by half a percent from April through October, and history has shown us that when unemployment increases by 1% or more, a recession occurs. Looking at the correlation between interest rates and recessions, recessions typically occur during the peak or at the end of a Fed tightening cycle. Rates also typically decline after an established pause and throughout a recessionary period.

Unemployment Rate and Recession

MacroTrends

Interest Rates and Recession

MacroTrends

I think a recession is becoming more likely, but unlike others, I believe it has more to do with unemployment rather than an inverted yield curve. Regardless of if a recession occurs or not, the Fed looks to be done increasing rates, and a cut is more likely to occur in 2024 rather than rates remaining where they are throughout the year. There is $5.73 trillion sitting in money market accounts, not including capital locked up in CDs and treasuries. As the Fed cuts rates, the risk-free rate of return will look less attractive as time progresses. As rates fall, income investors who were using these vehicles as proxies to generate income will be more inclined to reallocate capital back into the markets to recreate the yields they were accustomed to. I think this will cause many dividend-focused stocks to become more attractive in 2024.

St Louis Fed

I want to be buying quality income-producing assets before the Fed pivots, and money flows in from the sidelines. In addition to companies like MO and VZ, I continue to increase my exposure toward REITs. While there were legitimate fears that are still lingering for commercial real estate, there is an argument to be made that the doom and gloom scenario will be adverted. I personally don't feel that the Fed's intention is to cause a recession or collapse the economy. Bloomberg reported that the commercial real estate market has roughly $1.5 trillion in loan maturities due from 2023 to 2025. A big fear had been that many commercial real estate owners would follow Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Brookfield Properties in handing back the keys to its lenders as they stop payments on the debt used to finance commercial real estate deals. If the Fed does cut these problems, they become less likely to occur, and the current outlook for the Fed is that rates will decline. I am taking an educated risk because I don't know what the Fed will do, but I want to buy REITs that trade under book value and produce large yields covered by their FFO. CTO fits my investment thesis for the narrative I see playing out, and I am trying to get ahead of the curve before the money flows into REITs from the sidelines.

I liked CTO's Q3 results, and it's giving me more conviction in my investment thesis

In Q3, CTO beat the street FFO estimates by $0.15 as they produced $0.48 of FFO, and their revenue of $28.47 million beat estimates by $2.96 million and grew 23.1% YoY. CTO may not be the largest REIT, but its metrics are compelling, considering they pay a quarterly dividend of $0.38, which was 79.17% of the FFO generated in Q3. The two main things I care about are cash flow and the balance sheet. CTO's balance sheet looks strong to me, with $779.4 million of real estate assets and $1.07 billion in total assets. CTO has $548.2 million in long-term debt and a total of $588.3 million in total liabilities. CTO also has no debt maturing for the remainder of 2023 or 2024 and will likely be able to refinance debt at favorable rates in the future if needed. There is a total of $478.1 million in equity on the balance sheet, and shares of CTO have a book value of $21.06. Both CTO's market cap of $383.4 million and its share value of $17.19 trade at discounted levels compared to the amount of equity and book value on their balance sheet. In the TTM, CTO has generated $61.1 million in EBITDA, and shares are trading at a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.47x, which is well within my risk threshold. CTO has grown its EBITDA on a YoY basis since 2017 and they're operating at a 60.02% EBITDA margin and a 32.71% FFO margin.

CTO Realty Growth

In Q3, CTO signed 21 leases totaling more than 132,000 square feet, which was the 2nd largest quarter in their history for leasing activity. On a YTD basis, CTO has signed approximately 400,000 square feet of leases at an average rent of $24.57 per square foot. CTO has been following through on its previous plan of disposition activity to reduce leverage and be in a position to make opportunistic investments. The narrative across the REIT sector has been that assets would need to be re-rated due to the debt profiles, and this would cause the valuation to implode. This hasn't been the case for CTO as they sold 2 properties for $20.9 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.9%, generating gains on sales of $2.5 million during Q3. On a YTD basis, CTO has sold 3 properties for $22.9 million at a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.7%, generating sales gains of $3.3 million. After Q3 ended, CTO completed the sale of its Westcliff Shopping Center for $14.8 million, an exit cap rate of 5.2%. On the investment side, CTO has invested $80 million YTD in 4 retail properties at a blended going-in cash yield of 7.7%. CTO plans to sell smaller non-core assets to repay floating rate debt or redeploy the capital into future investment opportunities.

CTO Realty Growth

While CTO is a small REIT, I like the geographical locations they operate in, and this management team has proven that they are able to pick winning investments to grow the business. In a high-rate environment, management was able to sell assets at a net gain and redeploy capital into net positive-yielding assets. CTO actually raised guidance for 2023 and sees their FFO coming in at $1.58 - $1.62 and their AFFO coming in at $1.72 to $1.76. This sets up well for future dividend growth as CTO has an established track record of growing the dividend for 12 consecutive years under this management team's tenure. CTO has 47 years under its belt of paying a dividend, and since converting to a REIT, management has looked to target a payout ratio of 100% of the taxable income it generates. I am becoming more bullish on this small REIT that could become a much larger REIT in the future.

CTO Realty Growth

Conclusion

I think 2024 is going to be a good year for income-producing assets such as REITs. I am focused on buying income-producing assets that are on sale before capital flows in from the sidelines, and CTO is trading at an -18.38% discount to book value and is paying a dividend of 8.84%. CTO is growing its business, has a strong balance sheet, and has proven that even in a high-rate environment, it can sell non-core assets for a gain and redeploy capital into opportunistic investments. Shares of CTO still look attractive, and I think they are well positioned for 2024. I plan on adding to my position as everything CTO is doing fits my investment thesis, and I am happy to lock in an 8.84% yield on my capital before the Fed pivots.