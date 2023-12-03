BlackJack3D

Background

When we last covered cybersecurity provider Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in July of this year, we expressed a bit of skepticism about the company's ability to continue its impressive streak of earnings beats that it had built up over several years. In that article (which you can read here), we pointed to a growing Days Sales Outstanding [DSO] metric which we believed could indicate problems under the hood. The following earnings missed analyst consensus, and the stock is down 33% since that time.

The company's latest quarter disappointed as well, with the company posting mixed earnings and a lower than expected outlook. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, JPMorgan, and HSBC downgraded their expectations for the stock, which sent it further downward.

Of course, flurries of bad news often push a stock to lows that are beyond reasonable. Today, we take a fresh look at Fortinet to assess whether shares of the company are a bargain at these levels, or whether there is likely more room to fall.

Let's dive in.

Growth Expectations

The market may have been caught flat-footed by the drop in future expectations, but there were clues along the way.

In August of this year, Peter Salkowski, EVP of Finance and Investor Relations at the company, spoke at the Oppenheimer Technology, Media, Internet, & Communications conference and had this to say:

[B]acklog has been coming down for 3 consecutive quarters. You have inventory going in the companies that they ordered 6 months ago and now they're getting. So we're eating up their budget, and we're also eating up their IT time to deal with installing their product. So -- and to John's point, they may take what they get now and then wait to sort of decide what they're going to do a year from now from an architectural perspective.

In other words, as Fortinet fulfills orders previously placed, customers are taking time to evaluate the value add before ordering again. It also seems to imply that the backlog is not being re-filled by new customers.

Further evidence of falling backlogs can be found in the risk disclosures made on page 44 of the most recent 10Q:

As we have fulfilled, shipped and billed during a quarter to satisfy backlog, this has increased our aggregate billings and revenue during any particular quarter, and as the supply chain challenges normalize, the growth comparisons versus prior quarters where backlog contributed more to billings have become more challenging and may become increasingly challenging[.]

All of this is indicative of a company that has experienced outsized growth in recent years and is now seeing that growth come back to more normalized levels.

This lines up with management's commentary. In addition to backlog challenged, management also noted in the 10Q that "decreased demand for our network security products as product demand returns to normal levels following approximately two years of elevated growth."

Elevated growth is right--in FY22 the company posted EPS of $1.19, a whopping 49% increase year over year. While growth in FY23 has been stellar, analysts now foresee a stall in FY24, with growth of only 8.5%.

Fortinet Analyst EPS estimates (Koyfin)

The real question is--has the stock fallen sufficiently for investors to find value? Especially with a fairly robust EPS growth estimate for FY25?

Fortinet Price vs Forward EBIT (Koyfin)

We also like to take a look at the stock price against forward operating income estimates as a way to determine whether or not a move in a particular stock is warranted. In Fortinet's case, the stock had a fairly tight correlation with forward EBIT estimates until the end of 2020, when the stock shot way out ahead of where operating income was forecast to be.

After a re-settling, the stock price again reached up and tagged forward EBIT estimates, and is currently dislocated once again. Today, Fortinet stock has the largest dislocation between price and forward earnings estimates in five years.

But does that mean the stock presents good value?

Fortinet forward valuation (Koyfin)

Looking at Fortinet's forward valuations, we see that the stock is now bottoming out in its five-year range. The only time the stock traded lower than its current forward P/E of 31x was for a brief few days at the bottom of the flash recession of March 2020. Both EV/EBITDA and P/E metrics are also trading well below their five-year averages of 22.8x and 47.2x, respectively.

The stock price (in white), however, has held up fairly well despite the fall in forward valuations.

A concern we raised in our previous article on Fortinet was that the DSO metric was spiking. This is concerning because it signals that a company may be pulling in revenue at a more aggressive pace than usual, which can lead to problems down the road.

Fortinet DSO (Koyfin)

In the last two quarters, however, the company has been able to pull down Its DSO from over 80 days in our previous article to 72 days in the most recent quarter, which is much more in line with the 10-year average DSO of 70 days.

The Bottom Line

Fortinet is in an odd place for today's market--the stock has been punished and appears to be overly beaten down despite the fact that its growth prospects are largely good (though not as good as they have been in the past). Bears will argue that a 31x forward earnings multiple is too high--but bulls will surely point out that it is lower than competitor's valuations. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) currently trades at 44x earnings, and CrowdStrike (CRWD) sits at 65x.

We think, however, that the story still needs a bit more time to develop. As Warren Buffett said, there are no called strikes in this game. You can comfortably wait for your pitch, and at the moment we think that the market is not showing much conviction about Fortinet either way. What would change our mind (in a bullish way) would be if the stock dipped below its five-year forward valuation range. Given the industry comps and the falling DSO, we think that any further devaluation could create an interesting opportunity.

Given the cloudiness surrounding future demand in the space in general and the sensitivity of stocks like Fortinet due to their lofty valuations, we think the sidelines is the best place to be at the moment.