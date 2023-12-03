Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bond King Bill Gross Says Buy Regional Banks, Our Top Income Picks

Dec. 03, 2023 11:30 AM ETHBAN, HBANL, HBANM, HBANP, KEY, KEY.PR.I, KEY.PR.J, KEY.PR.K, KEY.PR.L7 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bill Gross is bullish on regional banks, calls the sell-off overdone.
  • It will take time for confidence to reenter the sector; we seek safety and large waiting fees.
  • We present two +7% yielding regional bank preferreds for reliable income.
Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities”

The failure of five banking institutions in the U.S. in 2023 rattled investors, and prominent regional bank stocks have sold off. Investors remain nervous about this market segment due to considerable doubts about these companies' stability and

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
108.45K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBAN PREFERREDS AND KEY PREFERREDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

e
ejmanuel
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (146)
Minor point- 5 year Treasuries are Treasury Notes, not Treasury Bills.
C
CPA022784
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (1.75K)
Likely too late for the commons in the short-term. Bill G made the referenced suggestion a month ago. That was the time to consider regional bank common and preferred stocks when the yield on the common was greater than their preferreds in many cases and long-term interest rates had not yet started to fall.
J
Janelle22
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (265)
We're under allocated in fixed income and in the banking sector, so these are very timely for me, thank you!
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (7.18K)
Mr Gross is one of those people I listen to intently. He was saying “buy these regional banks” earlier this fall. So I loaded up on KEY when I sold a major portion of our WPC. Thanks for the article!
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (2.51K)
Excellent write. I look at pfd’s as only a debt instrument, albeit there is a share increase element taking it back to parif redeemed. Also, in banking, it’s highly unusual to ger cumulative pay, so we accept whjat we can get. As a lawyer and in another company I owned for 30 years, we did a lot of bank work, so I guess I’m used to it. Rida has provided a great. Write here for both new investors, as well as seasoned investors. I think we all need a reason here not to buy, the “default” should be to be careful, know what you’re getting, but begin a position. I will increase my bank stock holdings as a result of Rida’s write.
B
Bigsmitty
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (445)
@hafen There can also be a share price increase when/if interest rates drop.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (2.51K)
@Bigsmitty That’s true, and it is part of the play, but pfd’s don’t participate, much, in operations improvements in the bank, and many investors could have a misconception. Also, these are funny days, I am concerned, long term, about debt repayment upon default. I even wonder about obligations of the USA under certain circumstances. I’m an old guy, I’ll be ok, but I’m fashioning the inherited interests of my kids and grandkids. We can’t rely on the past as an indication of the future. I also well recall in the Carter/Reagan era, the prime rate exceeded 20%, that was very real, are these times any different, I don’t know. The entire point is that investors, especially the younger ones here, need to be sure they understand what they’re buying and relying on.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

