Investors should hold shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

The firm has had a decent year in terms of operating performance and is down 6.5% year-to-date on the NASDAQ. This is especially compelling given the challenges that many other regional banks have faced since March 2023.

Outlook

There are several important factors that investors should consider prior to investing in Fifth Third shares:

1. Balance Sheet Composition

Fifth Third's management identifies four key areas within the firm's balance sheet: commercial loans, consumer loans, investment portfolio, and long-term debt.

With respect to Fifth Third's commercial and consumer loans, many seem to be of high quality. There has been a slight increase in the firm's net charge-offs, but the number of nonperforming loans and loans and leases 30-89 days past due fell 9% and 7% respectively. Moreover, Fifth Third's Q3 2023 unaudited consolidated balance sheet indicates that the total number of portfolio loans and leases net of projected charge-offs decreased from approximately 119,000 to 118,000 since December 2022. This is to be expected given the fact that higher interest rates have likely tightened the firm's lending policies in favor of higher-quality borrowers. Moreover, Fifth Third's financial managers seem to stand behind the quality of their previous lending policies given the fact that the number of loans and leases held for sale declined by half since December 2022.

Fifth Third's investment securities portfolio is a bit concerning. Its composition is not entirely different from that of many other regional banks, but the firm has taken an unrealized pre-tax loss of nearly $8 billion from its securities investments. Should Fifth Third need to liquidate any of these securities at depressed prices, then some serious issues could occur. The vast majority of the firm's securities portfolio is accounted for as available-for-sale meaning that each security must be marked to its fair market value. This at least means that the firm is not trying to be murky by marking its portfolio using historical metrics as held-to-maturity securities require. Moreover, over half of the firm's investment portfolio is composed of commercial mortgage-backed securities. This is of particular concern as the CMBS market has been beaten down over the past year. Look for more mark-to-market losses as Fifth Third grapples with volatile equity and fixed income markets.

Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

Fifth Third, similar to many other regional banks, relies on long-term debt for operational purposes. Unfortunately, $68 billion of this debt is variable rate with a weighted average maturity of 4.4 years. This is extremely alarming if interest rates continue rising as Fifth Third will face a drain on cash flows stemming from higher periodic interest payments. Moreover, this cash could be used elsewhere or even to service new debt issuances. This should be monitored closely by interested Fifth Third investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

2. Commercial Real Estate Exposure

Further analysis of Fifth Third's asset base requires an analysis of the firm's commercial real estate portfolio. Analysts at Fitch, one of the major credit ratings agencies, have been closely monitoring CRE exposure among various regional banks. Fifth Third has a large CRE portfolio and has slightly increased its CRE lending over the past nine months. Despite the uptick in lending, the firm has reported declining numbers of nonperforming CRE loans. Exposure to office buildings, particularly those viewed to be Class B or Class C is also crucial to minimize. Fifth Third's financial management has paused Office CRE lending and believes that its $1.5 billion of CRE lending is sufficiently small at 1.2% of the firm's total loan portfolio. Moreover, the firm has upheld disciplined lending standards via requirements of 55-60% loan-to-value ratios written into loan covenants with borrowers. Should Fifth Third's CRE portfolio experience additional headwinds, the firm has an aggregate cash position that could cover a complete $1.5 billion loss of the Office CRE portfolio.

Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

3. Liquidity

Robust liquidity is a crucial component in the sustainability of any business. Banks have particular challenges in this area because an untimely bank run could spell disaster. Fifth Third's managers have done an effective job positioning the firm's balance sheet to ensure that the firm can service its short-term debt through cash instead of piling additional financing up.

Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2023 Earnings Presentation

Valuation

Companies in different industries require distinct valuation methods. While a discounted cash flow model may be appropriate for firms in high-growth industries, banks are generally valued based on balance sheet multiples. Issues with U.S. GAAP accounting are partially to blame for this distinction, but this is remedied by the fact that the majority of a bank's assets are carried on the balance sheet at their fair value. Therefore, Fifth Third was valued through the combination of a peer group price to tangible book value multiple and a dividend discount model.

Several considerations were made when selecting an appropriate peer group for Fifth Third. Market capitalization based on each firm's share price multiplied by shares outstanding was the main criteria applied to potential comparable companies. Moreover, the geographic distribution, total deposits, and number of branches were also considered. A selected peer group of Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), and KeyCorp (KEY) was created. This seems to be an appropriate peer group given the similarities in each firm's business model and strategic objectives.

Seeking Alpha provided relevant net interest margin, return on tangible common equity, tier 1 capital, and price to tangible book value data. Moreover, the average and median of these values for the peer group were calculated to provide a good relative comparison to Fifth Third. The results indicate that Fifth Third is possibly overvalued. The 1.3 times price to tangible book value peer multiple implies that Fifth Third is worth $18 per share instead of $28. However, multiples valuation alone is not sufficient to prove whether a firm is fairly valued since forming a peer group is quite subjective.

A dividend discount model was used to find the firm's intrinsic value. Fifth Third has a history of paying dividends to shareholders, and these cash flows were used to value the firm. The inspiration for using a DDM was taken from David B. Moore, a CFA with Marathon Capital Holdings in San Diego, California. Mr. Moore published a guide on valuing community banks whereby he argues the merits of using a DDM to price bank stocks.

Based on the firm's future discounted dividends, Fifth Third has an intrinsic value of $29 per equity share. This can be further amended to a target range of $24 to $35 per share, which implies that the firm is fairly valued. With respect to assumptions included in the base-case model, a 9.5% discount rate was used in addition to earnings and dividends estimates taken from Seeking Alpha. Moreover, a second-stage growth rate of 1% was used along with a terminal price to earnings ratio of 10.5. Please remember that these are estimates and are meant to illustrate a reasonable base case that does not consider a significantly negative or positive event.

Author's Model

Conclusion

Fifth Third's strong balance sheet positioning seems to have led to the firm being overvalued prior to the March 2023 banking crisis and subsequent decline in the market capitalizations of many regional banks. Unlike some other firms, the selloff of Fifth Third seems to be justified. The company appears to be of high quality and has prudently appeared to tighten its belt in anticipation of an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment. Barring any unforeseen liquidity issues, the firm should be high on anyone's radar for a possible resurgence in the next one to two years.