Verizon: Don't Chase

Dec. 03, 2023 7:00 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)6 Comments
Summary

  • Verizon's wireless business continues to struggle, with declining customer numbers and slumping sales.
  • The company is cutting costs to maintain profit levels, but this is not a sustainable strategy for growth.
  • Verizon's cash flow projections for 2023 have boosted the stock, but long-term success requires investment in growth drivers.
  • The stock is only likely to deliver bond-like returns based on the sub-7% dividend yield with risks of sales declines hitting the stock price and clipping returns.

While Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has reported some improvement in key financial metrics, the wireless business has not gotten any better. Companies in the telecom sector typically don't cut their way to success, and the company has

Comments (6)

theshoneinc profile picture
theshoneinc
Yesterday, 8:16 PM
Comments (448)
Verizon spent (financed at low cost debt) $45 billion to acquire access to the C-band spectrum. These licenses are crucial to the carrier’s network efforts to turbocharge its 5G Fixed-Wireless Access (FWA). CEO Hans Vestberg told an investor conference earlier this year that FWA is “the killer application today.” The carrier added 384,000 FWA connections during the second quarter of this year, which was a 50% increase from what it added during the second quarter of 2022. The carrier counted nearly 2.3 million FWA customers at mid-year, which was nearly halfway to its target of up to 5 million FWA customers at the end of 2024. While there are other growth metrics I believe the most significant is the C-band investment and while I do not disagree that the current stock is trading like a bond proxy I do not mind clipping coupons while I wait to see if the company can deliver on the vision. Time will tell.
e
earlvv
Yesterday, 8:02 PM
Comments (778)
Commodity business in a race to the bottom with $T and $TMUS
fussyGroup profile picture
fussyGroup
Yesterday, 7:30 PM
Comments (1.49K)
Of course, this article is well reasoned, so I am carefully disagreeing with a specific distinction between CapEx contrasting to Research! As a shareholder of Verizon, with many years of many lines and lots of cycles of product purchases, I am among those that are surprised that 5G has had less impact!

$VZ has not gone into a down cycle of research, but, yes, it has on CapEx. Maybe I am dangerously optimistic about prospects for Verizon using its research? Maybe so! I am a believer that Verizon is promoting and adopting research continuously! I'm a believer that Verizon has both cost savings and growth opportunities being birthed and nurtured from research. Unless more shows up in the CapEx, though, important improvements are not on reports of growth driving initiatives. Not yet, no. Hence, affording more opportunities for increasing my position!
s
stevez2424
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
Comments (160)
It's evident the article was written pre-qtrly report. $38-$39 target will continue to be the prime level for the time being. As the fed drops the interest rates mid 2024, the savings will be sizeable for VZ and T. Buying on dips for the divy and not growth is good to have in your portfolio.
@5thstreet profile picture
@5thstreet
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (156)
$VZ isn’t a growth company. They haven’t been in decades. You buy for the dividend and nothing more. Obviously it’s in an up trend. Would wait to buy sub 32$.
r
rockjcp
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (8.25K)
A pure shorter! Beware! Most see better times for VZ.
