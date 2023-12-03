Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Tang Capital Offers $465M For LianBio Plus 80% Of Any Licenses/Divestments

Dec. 03, 2023
Summary

  • LianBio, a Princeton-Shanghai in-licensing company, received a $465 million buyout offer from Tang Capital Management.
  • Perpetual Medicines, a Shanghai-Boston AI startup, closed an $8 million seed financing to advance its peptide drug discovery platform.
  • Accutar Biotech formed a partnership with Evommune to discover small molecule drug candidates for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Deals and Financings

LianBio (LIAN), a Princeton-Shanghai in-licensing company, received a $465 million buyout offer from Tang Capital Management of San Diego (see story). In addition, Tang also offered shareholders a contingent value right ('CVR') for 80% of net proceeds

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

