Brookfield Renewable: Preferred Offers 8.36% Yield And Fantastic Value

Summary

  • In our last coverage, we suggested Brookfield Renewable Partners as a better and safer option compared to NextEra Energy Partners.
  • BEP has outperformed NEP by about 48% since then.
  • We now focus on the preferred shares and tell you why there is a standout for yield seekers.
Water rushes through hydroelectric dam

AscentXmedia

On our last coverage of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)(NYSE:BEPC), we suggested that BEP was the superior choice relative to NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) and investors would do well to look to

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB, BEP.PR.R, BEP.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

kboyes profile picture
kboyes
Yesterday, 7:36 PM
Comments (2.02K)
Hey TV, I have BEP.PR.O which will either get bought out by BEP in the spring or will renew at a much higher interest rate (north of 8%). Any predictions on whether they will get renewed?
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (2.34K)
I think BEPH, BEPI are better investment's than the preferreds. Both paying almost 8%, qualified dividends and are senior to the preferreds.
e
eltoro
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
Comments (1.2K)
@gastro4 I agree and own both .
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 7:31 PM
Comments (27.15K)
@gastro4 My reference was to Canadian securities for Canadian shareholders. BEP.PR.R produces an eligible dividend.
A
Adamccz33
Yesterday, 7:36 PM
Comments (136)
@gastro4 Are BEPI dividends a return of capital until your basis is zero? I think that's how the IPO prospectus reads. Also, is there canadian withholding and as a US resident do I have to apply for foreign income tax credit?
