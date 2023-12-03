Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BILL Holdings: Buy The Crash

Dec. 03, 2023 6:48 AM ETBILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.87K Followers

Summary

  • BILL's shares have plummeted by nearly 40% after the company reduced its growth outlook for fiscal 2024 due to macro challenges.
  • Despite the guidance cut, it is still a strong long-term investment with impressive growth rates and a severely diminished valuation.
  • The company's diversified revenue streams, benefit from the high interest rate environment, and automation push contribute to its positive outlook.
  • The stock is now cheap at ~5x forward revenue.

Bill.com headquarters building exterior.

Michael Vi

While most tech stocks are riding on YTD highs on the back of lower interest rate expectations, there are a few notable holdouts. BILL Holdings (Bill.com) (NYSE:BILL), the payment-processing software company dedicated toward the SMB (small and mid-sized

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BILL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

K
Kirby Muxloe
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (1.13K)
I wonder whether macro is the full and only explanation or whether the introduction log Shopify Bill Pay in April 2023 has impacted Bill’s SMB market.
