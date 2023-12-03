I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

We all like taking profits. It takes risk off the table and puts money in your account. It justifies your trade. But not all profit-taking is good. It all depends on your trading style. Let’s take a look at where profit-taking is needed and where it should be avoided. Then I’ll show you a method that works for most cases.

Long-Term Trading versus Short-Term Trading

The decision to take profits depends on your trading style. If you’re a short-term trader, then you need to take profits as often as possible. You still need to wait for a reasonable profit, but your profitable trades should outnumber your losing trades, because the losing trades will usually be bigger than the gains.

Not so for macrotrend followers. They count on holding a trade for the “big” profit. Most long-term trend followers only have about 1/3 of their trades profitable. Then the profits need to be much bigger than the losses. In most cases, the success of a macrotrend system depends on the “fast tail,” those very long trends needed to offset the many small losses. Taking profits means that you miss those large gains that make the strategy successful.

For both short-term and long-term trading, waiting for a profit is an exercise in patience.

Long-Term Trading

Let’s start with stock traders who want to be on the right side of an long-term uptrend. For some that means a macrotrend investor -- at least when they enter their position. Some investors buy on fundamentals, a good company with a recent downturn. I always wait for the trend to turn up. Buying “value” does not mean the stock will go up anytime soon. I prefer to wait for the trend to tell me that the time is right. You want your trend period to be at least 60 days.

Even though I’m a trend-follower, there are times when an economic report causes prices to move sharply higher. Should I take profits? If I want to take profits, how do I decide the right time? Do I use a percentage from my entry price, or base it on volatility, or just count on my intuition? Being an algorithmic trader, I like to have a rule.

As a benchmark, let’s use the S&P ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and show the results from 2000 for different trend lengths. In this test, we enter when the trend turns up and size the position as the investment divided by the closing price. We take only long positions. Figure 1 shows the results.

Data source: CSI

Figure 1. Moving average tests of SPY from 2000, long-only.

While the results in Figure 1 are consistent, the details will show large drawdowns (50% in 2008) that traders would like to avoid. How can they do that? By taking profits at strategic times.

Typically, Profit-Taking Uses the ATR from Entry

The most popular way of taking profits is to use some measurement from the entry price. That involves using the average true range (ATR). But even using a stop-loss often means that you’ll be out way before the trend ends. Figure 2 shows the 80-day trend results (from Figure 1) with an ATR profit-factor based on the entry price. The scale at the top is the profit-factor. The profit-factor times the 20-day ATR added to the entry price give you the profit target.

Data source: CSI

Figure 2. 80-Day trend with an ATR profit factor (along the top scale).

Besides being the best results, an 80-day average is the middle of what we would call the macrotrend range. Using the ATR with a profit factor (the bottom scale of Figure 2) shows that at a profit factor of 6.25 is the best, but below the standard 80-day average. As we move down, profit are taken sooner but the losses remain the same. Of course the number of profitable trades go up as you use a smaller profit factor, if that makes you feel better.

Better If You’re a Short-Term Trader

The situation for a short-term trader is different. There is no long-term profit and no “fat tail.” You need to capture as many profits as possible. Figure 3 shows the results of moving average trends from 2 to 20 days. Trends below nine days are losses, but then the gains build as the trends get longer.

Data source: CSI

Figure 3. Short-term tests of SPY from 2000.

Now we can try the same ATR profit factors from entry, shown in Figure 4. Using the worse test, the 5-day trend, we can see that the ATR exit helps when taking profit quickly, and cuts some losses when the ATR factor is larger. If you can figure out where the best ATR value will be in the future, this could work.

Data source: CSI

Figure 4. SPY profits using a 5-day trend and an ATR exit.

The 11-day trend showed profits in Figure 3. By using the ATR for a profit exit, we get the results in Figure 5. Once we get the ATR factor over 2.5 we improve the original 11-day returns. As long as we don’t try to exit too soon, the ATR helps. Still, each market seems to require a unique ATR profit factor.

Data source: CSI

Figure 5. SPY profits using an 11-day trend with an ATR exit.

But this may improve some short-term trading, but it’s not what we want. It’s too rigid and doesn’t have a reentry. It still leaves most profits on the table. We need a method that makes sense for exiting and reentering a trade.

Using Volatility to Exit and Reentry

In my view, an exit using volatility is the most likely to be successful and more in line with what we are trying to do. We can exit when there is a good upwards move then reenter when volatility falls. That gives us both an exit and reentry.

To measure volatility, we use the annualized volatility over the past 20 days. That’s the standard deviation of the returns of the past 20-day times the square root of 252. It’s what all the financial analysts use.

Figure 6 shows the results of different volatility exits using the 80-day moving average. The best exit is 0.26 and our reentry is 0.24. In this example, the reentry was always set 0.02 below the entry. The results was below $9,000 compared to $10,000 for the best 80-day SPY trend (Figure 1).

What did we gain? While we lost total profits from $10,018 to $8,762, we actually reduced trades by not entering when volatility was high and had a 34% profitable trades versus the original 27%. Maximum drawdown was $2,215 versus the 80-day trend of $2,788, lower by 20%. Overall, using volatility improved the payout (return for risk) if not the total returns.

Data source: CSI

Figure 6. Taking profits using volatility based on an 80-day trend of SPY.

Using volatility for short-term trends should do even better, as you can see in Figure 7 (using a 5-day moving average) and Figure 8 (using an 11-day average). Both improve results dramatically, as shown in Figure 9. For consistency, we exited both cases at 0.26 and reentered at 0.24.

Data source: CSI

Figure 7. Results of SPY tests using 5-day trend with volatility exits and reentries.

Data source: CSI

Figure 8. Results of SPY tests using 11-day trend with volatility exits and reentries.

Data source: CSI

Figure 9. Comparing the straight trend with volatility exits (at 0.26) and reentries (at 0.24).

Conclusions

For traders that want to be on the side of the long-term trend, but want to exit when opportunity strikes, using a volatility exit and reentry seems to be the solution. While it does not improve the return of long-term trend following, it improves the payout ratio.. For short-term traders, the result is a remarkable improvement.

Trend following is not the best strategy for the short-term, but by using a volatility exit, we can capture profits, avoid entering at higher volatility, and in most cases end up with profits rather than