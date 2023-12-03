Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 3

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank of Montreal (BMO) 1/29 2/27 1.47 CAD 1.51 CAD 2.72% 5.31% 9 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 12/27 1/29 0.87 CAD 0.9 CAD 3.45% 6.36% 9 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 12/14 12/29 0.26 0.27 3.85% 4.20% 12 Graco Inc. (GGG) 1/19 2/7 0.235 0.255 8.51% 1.24% 27 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 12/13 12/28 0.02483 0.02508 1.01% 2.47% 10 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 12/28 1/8 0.39 0.42 7.69% 2.55% 37 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 12/14 1/8 0.73 0.77 5.48% 2.98% 13 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 1/16 2/1 0.1975 0.2 1.27% 4.32% 20 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 12/29 1/16 0.42 0.45 7.14% 1.67% 12 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 1/24 2/23 1.35 CAD 1.38 CAD 2.22% 4.48% 9 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1/9 1/31 0.96 CAD 1.02 CAD 6.25% 4.97% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 4 (Ex-Div 12/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 12/20 0.31 47.43 2.61% 11 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 12/20 0.81 195.19 1.66% 13 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 12/21 1.48 483.12 1.23% 13 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 12/20 0.4 405.74 0.39% 7 Sempra (SRE) 1/15 0.595 73.2 3.25% 20 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Dec 5 (Ex-Div 12/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 12/22 5 756.35 2.64% 14 Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 1/2 0.62 76.61 3.24% 9 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 12/28 0.79 CAD 118.72 1.97% 28 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 12/21 0.34 113.16 1.20% 16 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 12/21 0.2 36.9 2.17% 5 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Dec 6 (Ex-Div 12/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 1/1 1.4 232.94 2.40% 48 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 12/26 0.27 20.98 5.15% 22 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 12/29 0.95 238.25 1.59% 52 CME Group Inc. (CME) 12/28 1.1 219.54 2.00% 13 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 12/22 0.15 26.87 2.23% 12 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 12/22 0.26 79.13 1.31% 11 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 12/15 0.53 60.42 3.51% 14 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 12/22 0.13 12.24 4.25% 7 Genpact Limited (G) 12/22 0.1375 34.76 1.58% 7 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 1/3 1.18 124.04 3.81% 51 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 12/15 0.24 41.68 6.91% 14 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 12/19 0.28 29.9 3.75% 18 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 12/22 0.22 55.9 1.57% 12 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 12/29 0.57 63.42 3.60% 12 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 1/2 0.24 17.57 5.46% 11 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 12/15 0.19 15.93 4.77% 6 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 1/8 0.09 24.02 1.50% 7 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 12/29 0.215 22.56 3.81% 13 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/22 0.3 37.01 3.24% 10 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 12/29 1 181.98 2.20% 19 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 12/20 0.17 11.07 6.14% 10 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 1/2 0.37 34.53 4.29% 48 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 12/28 1.3 231.37 2.25% 16 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 12/26 0.4475 37.28 4.80% 6 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 1/2 0.57 154.34 1.48% 50 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 1/2 0.36 28.23 5.10% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Dec 7 (Ex-Div 12/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 12/29 0.17 12.87 5.28% 7 Spire Inc. (SR) 1/3 0.755 61.88 4.88% 21 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 1/2 0.39 74.65 2.09% 31 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 12/22 0.32 32.53 3.93% 5 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 8 (Ex-Div 12/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 1/2 0.92 73.42 5.01% 20 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 12/6 0.45 2.4% American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 12/8 0.88 4.4% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 12/8 2.13 3.1% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 12/11 0.805 2.8% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 12/8 0.27 0.7% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 12/8 0.4 2.1% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 12/8 0.955 5.8% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12/7 1.68 3.0% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 12/8 0.42 1.7% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 12/11 1.51 4.2% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12/7 0.7 2.9% Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 12/5 0.3 1.4% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 12/11 0.525 2.3% Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 12/11 0.25 2.0% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 12/8 0.76 2.0% First BanCorp. (FBP) 12/8 0.14 3.6% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 12/8 0.38 2.8% First National Corporation (FXNC) 12/8 0.15 3.2% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 12/8 0.18 2.3% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 12/8 1.3 2.2% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 12/6 0.18 3.1% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 12/5 1.19 3.0% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 12/7 0.65 1.1% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 12/8 1.13 0.8% Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 12/11 0.24 2.8% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 12/7 0.32 1.3% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 12/6 0.439 2.1% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 12/8 0.13 0.5% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 12/6 0.39 8.9% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 12/8 0.4375 2.3% Park National Corporation (PRK) 12/8 1.05 3.6% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 12/11 1.25 1.8% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 12/7 0.35 4.8% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 12/8 0.605 0.9% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 12/11 1.86 2.7% The Southern Company (SO) 12/6 0.7 3.9% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 12/8 0.51 3.6% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 12/8 0.25 3.5% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 12/8 0.63 2.8% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 12/8 0.22 0.4% Westlake Corporation (WLK) 12/6 0.5 1.5% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 12/11 0.95 3.7% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 12/8 0.605 1.9% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of November 26

Week of November 19

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.