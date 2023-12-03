Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 3
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
1/29
|
2/27
|
1.47 CAD
|
1.51 CAD
|
2.72%
|
5.31%
|
9
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
12/27
|
1/29
|
0.87 CAD
|
0.9 CAD
|
3.45%
|
6.36%
|
9
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
12/14
|
12/29
|
0.26
|
0.27
|
3.85%
|
4.20%
|
12
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
1/19
|
2/7
|
0.235
|
0.255
|
8.51%
|
1.24%
|
27
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
12/13
|
12/28
|
0.02483
|
0.02508
|
1.01%
|
2.47%
|
10
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
12/28
|
1/8
|
0.39
|
0.42
|
7.69%
|
2.55%
|
37
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
12/14
|
1/8
|
0.73
|
0.77
|
5.48%
|
2.98%
|
13
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
1/16
|
2/1
|
0.1975
|
0.2
|
1.27%
|
4.32%
|
20
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
12/29
|
1/16
|
0.42
|
0.45
|
7.14%
|
1.67%
|
12
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
1/24
|
2/23
|
1.35 CAD
|
1.38 CAD
|
2.22%
|
4.48%
|
9
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
1/9
|
1/31
|
0.96 CAD
|
1.02 CAD
|
6.25%
|
4.97%
|
10
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Dec 4 (Ex-Div 12/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
12/20
|
0.31
|
47.43
|
2.61%
|
11
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
12/20
|
0.81
|
195.19
|
1.66%
|
13
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
12/21
|
1.48
|
483.12
|
1.23%
|
13
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
12/20
|
0.4
|
405.74
|
0.39%
|
7
|
Sempra
|
(SRE)
|
1/15
|
0.595
|
73.2
|
3.25%
|
20
Tuesday Dec 5 (Ex-Div 12/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
12/22
|
5
|
756.35
|
2.64%
|
14
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
1/2
|
0.62
|
76.61
|
3.24%
|
9
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
12/28
|
0.79 CAD
|
118.72
|
1.97%
|
28
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
12/21
|
0.34
|
113.16
|
1.20%
|
16
|
The Mosaic Company
|
(MOS)
|
12/21
|
0.2
|
36.9
|
2.17%
|
5
Wednesday Dec 6 (Ex-Div 12/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
1/1
|
1.4
|
232.94
|
2.40%
|
48
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
12/26
|
0.27
|
20.98
|
5.15%
|
22
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
12/29
|
0.95
|
238.25
|
1.59%
|
52
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
12/28
|
1.1
|
219.54
|
2.00%
|
13
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
12/22
|
0.15
|
26.87
|
2.23%
|
12
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
12/22
|
0.26
|
79.13
|
1.31%
|
11
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
12/15
|
0.53
|
60.42
|
3.51%
|
14
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
12/22
|
0.13
|
12.24
|
4.25%
|
7
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
12/22
|
0.1375
|
34.76
|
1.58%
|
7
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
1/3
|
1.18
|
124.04
|
3.81%
|
51
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
12/15
|
0.24
|
41.68
|
6.91%
|
14
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
12/19
|
0.28
|
29.9
|
3.75%
|
18
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
12/22
|
0.22
|
55.9
|
1.57%
|
12
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
12/29
|
0.57
|
63.42
|
3.60%
|
12
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
1/2
|
0.24
|
17.57
|
5.46%
|
11
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
12/15
|
0.19
|
15.93
|
4.77%
|
6
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
1/8
|
0.09
|
24.02
|
1.50%
|
7
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
12/29
|
0.215
|
22.56
|
3.81%
|
13
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
12/22
|
0.3
|
37.01
|
3.24%
|
10
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
12/29
|
1
|
181.98
|
2.20%
|
19
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
12/20
|
0.17
|
11.07
|
6.14%
|
10
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
1/2
|
0.37
|
34.53
|
4.29%
|
48
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
12/28
|
1.3
|
231.37
|
2.25%
|
16
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
12/26
|
0.4475
|
37.28
|
4.80%
|
6
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
1/2
|
0.57
|
154.34
|
1.48%
|
50
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
1/2
|
0.36
|
28.23
|
5.10%
|
14
Thursday Dec 7 (Ex-Div 12/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
12/29
|
0.17
|
12.87
|
5.28%
|
7
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
1/3
|
0.755
|
61.88
|
4.88%
|
21
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
1/2
|
0.39
|
74.65
|
2.09%
|
31
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
(VCTR)
|
12/22
|
0.32
|
32.53
|
3.93%
|
5
Friday Dec 8 (Ex-Div 12/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
1/2
|
0.92
|
73.42
|
5.01%
|
20
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
12/6
|
0.45
|
2.4%
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
12/8
|
0.88
|
4.4%
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
12/8
|
2.13
|
3.1%
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
12/11
|
0.805
|
2.8%
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
12/8
|
0.27
|
0.7%
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
12/8
|
0.4
|
2.1%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
12/8
|
0.955
|
5.8%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
12/7
|
1.68
|
3.0%
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
12/8
|
0.42
|
1.7%
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
12/11
|
1.51
|
4.2%
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
12/7
|
0.7
|
2.9%
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
12/5
|
0.3
|
1.4%
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
12/11
|
0.525
|
2.3%
|
Essent Group Ltd.
|
(ESNT)
|
12/11
|
0.25
|
2.0%
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
12/8
|
0.76
|
2.0%
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
12/8
|
0.14
|
3.6%
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
12/8
|
0.38
|
2.8%
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
12/8
|
0.15
|
3.2%
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
12/8
|
0.18
|
2.3%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
12/8
|
1.3
|
2.2%
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
12/6
|
0.18
|
3.1%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
12/5
|
1.19
|
3.0%
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
12/7
|
0.65
|
1.1%
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
12/8
|
1.13
|
0.8%
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
12/11
|
0.24
|
2.8%
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
12/7
|
0.32
|
1.3%
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
12/6
|
0.439
|
2.1%
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
12/8
|
0.13
|
0.5%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
12/6
|
0.39
|
8.9%
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
12/8
|
0.4375
|
2.3%
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
12/8
|
1.05
|
3.6%
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
12/11
|
1.25
|
1.8%
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
12/7
|
0.35
|
4.8%
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
12/8
|
0.605
|
0.9%
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
12/11
|
1.86
|
2.7%
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
12/6
|
0.7
|
3.9%
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
12/8
|
0.51
|
3.6%
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
12/8
|
0.25
|
3.5%
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
12/8
|
0.63
|
2.8%
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
12/8
|
0.22
|
0.4%
|
Westlake Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
12/6
|
0.5
|
1.5%
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
12/11
|
0.95
|
3.7%
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
12/8
|
0.605
|
1.9%
