The Stock Market: Ready For A Move?

uschools

Look at reports on the stock market these days and you are facing a major discussion of the Federal Reserve and what the Fed is going to do with interest rates.

As I have written before, this is not the way it should be, but, never-the-less, that is the way it is.

I was taught that the Federal Reserve should conduct its policy so that people really focused on companies, what they were doing, how they were performing, and what they were going to do. The feeling was that if the Fed was calling attention to itself, it was not doing its job correctly.

Charlie Munger, who worked with Warren Buffett, was an example of what successful value investing was all about.

It should not be about the Fed.

But, here we are.

You look at the analysis of what is going on in the stock market and what do you get? A dissertation on the Federal Reserve and what it is doing.

Look, for example, at the piece written by Joe Rennison in the New York Times.

Mr. Rennison spends lots of space talking about Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and what the Fed is doing and how it is relating to the future.

Then we have Gunjan Banerji writing in the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Banerji begins his review of recent stock market behavior with,

"Hopes that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates turbocharged a broad-based rally, driving prices of everything from stocks to Treasurys and gold sharply higher."

Much of the rest of the article discusses this narrative further.

And then Nick Timiraos, also writing in the Wall Street Journal, also covers Mr. Powell, the Federal Reserve, and the possibilities that may play out in the stock market, the bond market, and elsewhere.

Unfortunately, this is where we are these days.

So let me pitch in.

As I see it, there are two major things that investors are concerned with.

First, of course, is the direction the Federal Reserve is going to take interest rates over the near future.

The Fed's policy rate of interest now sits at an effective 5.33 percent.

The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury notes closed on Friday at 4.56 percent. The 5-year note closed to yield 4.14 percent. And, the 10-year note closed to yield 4.21 percent.

This shows that in the market for U.S. Treasury securities, the yield curve has a negative slope to it. This yield curve has had a negative slope since July 2022. Lately, the yield curve has become much flatter.

The Fed's policy rate of interest has "tied down" the front end of the yield curve, but investors have taken recent data and recent comments from Federal Reserve officials to mean that interest rates will be coming down in the future.

Generally, a negative sloping yield curve precedes an economic recession, but, it seems as if the investment community feels, more and more, that we will either not go into a recession this time, or, that the recession will be very mild.

So, my first point here is that investors are expecting interest rates to come down, and since the Fed's policy rate of interest is serving as the fulcrum for the slope of the yield curve, hopes for getting a positive yield curve must contain hopes for getting a reduction or two in the Federal Funds rate.

My second point, I laid out in an earlier post.

"Money: All Around the Place," was the title that I gave the article.

The statistics show that there is lots and lots of 'money' lying around in the financial world. I'm talking about trillions of dollars.

These funds came into the financial system through the efforts of the Federal Reserve to prevent a financial catastrophe coming out of the period when the Covid-19 pandemic was spreading through the United States and the world.

The Federal Reserve conducted a massive program of quantitative easing aimed at doing what was necessary to stave off the possible catastrophe.

They succeeded, but they also injected trillions of dollars into the financial system, a lot of which is still hanging around looking for a place to be used.

More and more analysts are seeing this money moving into places that can be moved into the stock market with great ease.

So, we have this huge load of money just sitting around to be used.

And, what, if anything is the Fed trying to do to reduce this major amount of money?

Well, the Federal Reserve has been conducting a monetary policy of quantitative tightening. This program in now in its 20th month.

The Fed has reduced its holdings of securities by about $1.2 trillion. The plans are for this program to continue into the near future.

But, the commercial banking system itself, has about $3.4 trillion in excess reserves on its balance sheets.

The private sector could jump into the stock market and other financial markets with a lot of money.

And, according to the gossip, this is just what they are planning to do, especially if the Federal Reserve begins to reduce its policy rate of interest.

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

The idea about the Federal Reserve not raising its policy rate of interest anymore grew in strength as the fall months passed.

Here we have the performance of the S&P 500 Stock Index from late October 2023.

The stock market rises and rises and rises.

And, this is where we are now.

So, are these cash-heavy investors ready to put their monies into the stock market?

Is this the time?

Has the Federal Reserve topped out on raising its policy rate of interest?

Stand by!

The money is there.