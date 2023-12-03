Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital: Put New Money To Work

Dec. 03, 2023 9:07 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)OBDC, OCSL12 Comments
Gen Alpha
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ares Capital is a solid pick for cash flow sanity in today's tech-fueled market, offering a 9.6% dividend yield.
  • ARCC has a strong track record of value creation and a well-covered dividend payout.
  • The company is well-positioned to take advantage of deal-making opportunities and grow its NAV/share organically.
Cash Flow Business Concept

Makhbubakhon Ismatova

With tech stocks like Salesforce (CRM) and Apple (AAPL) back in full-swing again, hitting their 52-week highs, there's plenty of new capital to be had should one wish to cash out of their positions.

While unrealized capital gains

This article was written by

Gen Alpha
Gen Alpha
17.19K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

arson profile picture
arson
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (783)
Adding only when discounted. I have a basket of these and keep them all full by adding blocks to those that typically trade above NAV.
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (2.13K)
ARCC is my only BDC. I started my position in. 2028 and added considerably to my retirement account during the pandemic when the price plummeted. Continue to add when the price is below $18 and have reinvested all dividends which have increased shares by over 60%.
Gprattalpha profile picture
Gprattalpha
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (1.97K)
I like a balanced approach too. Growth, dividend growth, high yield, value.
Largest single stock holdings
AAPL, ARCC, SBUX, TGT, NVDA, MSFT, ABBV, OBDC, BX, PLTR.
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (14.69K)
I don't drip but have shares in ARCC ( 2nd largest BCD holding) I also have CSWC, FDUS, HTGC, MAIN, and SAR CSWC is my biggest holding in that group.

Allday
o
old maid
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (3.06K)
yes, a solid long term holding.
T
Tvuu
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (229)
Thanks for the article. It’s very helpful! 🙏
w
wwn2001
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (6.66K)
2nd largest position. It's a SWAN.
D
Dr. LouX
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (5.16K)
I have been increasing my ARCC position substantially over the past few months. I am well into the black but I am still maintaining the DRIP. Now for it's cousin ACRE, where I have been adding as well, I am still in the red.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (11.54K)
@Dr. LouX
I've been looking to increase my position but only -$18.5
I'm very patient and know I may be waiting a while
Gprattalpha profile picture
Gprattalpha
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (1.97K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut I’m looking forward to adding ~$5k to my position on a pullback below $18. I’ve bought ~$95k since 2014. I want to round out to $100k invested so I don’t have to do any math when figuring out my YOC. 😃
Uraniumbuzz profile picture
Uraniumbuzz
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (546)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Agree on both points! $ARCC has traded below $18.5 over at least 5 periods in the last 5 years. Actually, I like under $18, or better yet, $17.5 which is still above my cost basis. I'll be waiting but if it comes I'll be all over it. $ARCC a top 5 long hold for me
