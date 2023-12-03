Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY Is A Buy According To The 200-Day Simple Moving Average

Dec. 03, 2023 11:15 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)6 Comments
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • The 200-day simple moving average is a reliable indicator for determining a bullish or bearish bias in SPY.
  • The 200-day SMA strategy has outperformed a buy and hold approach since 2000, especially during periods of large drawdowns.
  • Using the 200-day SMA strategy can help investors stay in the market during rallies and avoid long and painful declines.

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

The 200-day simple moving average (SMA) has long been used as a demarcation line to determine a bullish or bearish bias in the underlying security. This article will look at a study of monthly closing prices compared to its 200-day SMA

As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

s
sdlane01
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (9)
Have you backtested what a 50/50 distribution of buy and hold / 200 day SMA would have produced? I have not run any numbers, but intuitively based on the contrast between 1999-2011 and 2012-2023, and investor might capture some of the best/worst of both strategies... perhaps better Sharpe/Sortino values.
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (953)
@sdlane01 Thanks for reading my article and for asking a question. I have not back tested that strategy. Perhaps you are right.
WZ
BajaPete Remix profile picture
BajaPete Remix
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (38)
I believe if you bought 12/31/1999 and never sold you would be ahead by about $20. There are studies that show being out of the market for just 10 days would be very detrimental to your returns.
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (953)
@BajaPete Remix Thanks for reading my article and for posting a comment. My table says otherwise, but it is hard to beat the SP 500 index.
WZ
David Jensen, CFA profile picture
David Jensen, CFA
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (624)
Nice analysis !
Using an end-of-month closing price is one of filtering out the noise and avoid excessive trading in and out in a sideways market, another is using a 5% band around the 200-day moving to make the decision to buy or sell.
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (953)
@David Jensen, CFA Thanks for reading and posting a comment. I've heard of using such a filter around the 200-day SMA and the results were excellent.
WZ
