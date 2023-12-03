Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BYD: The 'Better Tesla' Is A Bargain

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BYD is growing at a much faster rate than Tesla and is expected to overtake Tesla in pure BEV sales this quarter.
  • BYD has better control over the supply chain and is partially owned by Berkshire Hathaway, giving it a strong endorsement.
  • BYD has higher business and revenue growth rates, expanding gross margins, and increasing profits compared to Tesla.
IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show

Leonhard Simon/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) is an electric vehicle maker that is, I believe, in several ways advantaged versus Tesla (TSLA). While it does not get the hype and attention Tesla

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.57K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

R
Ringo338
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (198)
No more free ride! Within two to three years every state in the USA will impose high licensing taxes on ALL electric vehicles. If road maintenance revenue from gasoline sales disappears, the only logical solution is to tax EV’s.
k
kevn1111
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (11.49K)
@Ringo338 yes. It should happen. Every user should pay for road maintenance etc
O
OLA99
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (281)
What is best buying? BYDDY or BYDDF? Volume seems identical in value. What's the différence if any?
Sunil Shah profile picture
Sunil Shah
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (16.47K)
@ @Jonathan Weber
Good article thanks!

Can BYD be hurt by the US semi-chips embargo imposed on Chinese companies?
What are the risks here ?
Please detail where BYD sources its chips from (or do they manufacture their own ?) and what are the risks if the US extends its embargo here...

Thanks in advance
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 12:38 PM
Comments (5.89K)
I have mostly avoided Chinese stocks for over 15 years. But recently bought BYD for the reasons given in this article which did a good job summarizing them. I drive a Tesla but BYD is a much better value. There is also something else I can’t prove, perhaps others can. I believe BYD is getting a lot of help from the Chinese government. They really want to be EV world leaders. BYD is just starting to make a big overseas push.
P
PreCambrian
Today, 12:35 PM
Comments (2.97K)
I have been watching it fall. I think that it is a good buy at less than $28.
Durwood Dugger profile picture
Durwood Dugger
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (4.45K)
Good article Jonathan. BYD has been successfully making and selling electric heavy vehicles (buses, trucks and fork lifts) in the US and Canada for quite sometime. Basically, as a successful well founded and diversified EV business - there are few competitive economic comparisons between BYD with the lesser Tesla efforts.

(en.wikipedia.org/...)

(en.wikipedia.org/...)
Elk Tart profile picture
Elk Tart
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (963)
Thanks Jonathan for another good article. I was long BYDDY previously, then sold for a nice gain. Everything you wrote is correct, but I'm more-concerned than you are about the US-China relationship regarding this stock: I got burned when the US forced US holders of China Mobile to sell at a loss, when that company was doing exactly what US phone companies do (they use high-tech chips and they gather users' data). So I fear the same thing happening with BYDDY-they use high-tech chips and they'll gathering US citizens' user data--the very things that led to our ill-advised and hypocritical ban on Chinese telecom stocks. All that said, BYDDY has pretty great numbers for a growth company; they even have decent numbers for a value stock, except for a strangely high Price:Book Value ratio of 4.2.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (3.19K)
@Elk Tart Senior-------Well Said the great Ira Epstein always says -----geo-political risk-------a risk not buying!!
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (10.35K)
@kevinconnolly

Not unless you’ve got a 10 year horizon to wait out the dead money scenario.
P
PreCambrian
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (2.97K)
@kevinconnolly I don't think that it is a political risk. They don't sell much to North America so they won't be hurt by embargoes. They will sell mostly to emerging and developing markets like Asia, South America, and parts of Europe.
About BYDDF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDF
--
BYDDY
--
