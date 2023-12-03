Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Knives Are Out For Vuzix Corporation

Dec. 03, 2023 11:29 AM ET
Individual Trader
Summary

  • Vuzix Corporation reported a negative top-line growth rate of 36% in Q3, confirming a failure in stock support.
  • Despite management touting potential growth in the future, investors believe these numbers are nowhere near being feasible at present.
  • Vuzix's cash balance dropped by over $10 million in Q3, and unless costs are cut quickly, the company will run out of cash within 12 months.
Virtual And Augmented Reality On Display At AWE Expo

Justin Sullivan

Intro

We wrote about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) in September of this year post the company's second-quarter numbers which saw sales increase by 41.7 million (56% growth). Furthermore, Vuzix managed also to report a rare bottom-line beat in the second quarter but neither

Individual Trader
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Comments (1)

budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (617)
Keep writing articles like this to try to push the price under $2. I need to purchase more shares for my granddaughter's 529. Thanks.
