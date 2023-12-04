Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer: Slimming Down After COVID Franchise And Obesity Pipeline Setbacks

Dec. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)7 Comments
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer's obesity pipeline suffered another setback last week when the company announced the discontinuation of development of twice-daily GLP-1R agonist danuglipron.
  • The effort with danuglipron continues with once-daily formulation still in development but with slim odds of commercial success, especially considering the advancements of competitors in the field of obesity.
  • Pfizer may need to look elsewhere for clinical candidates to compete in type 2 diabetes and obesity.
  • The disappointment comes on top of the discontinuation of lotiglipron earlier this year and the mid-October revenue guidance cut driven by weaker-than-expected COVID franchise.
  • There is little Pfizer can do about the COVID franchise shortfall and there is not really an obesity revenue bump in Street estimates.
Stock Market Crash and Escape - Global Business Strategy Exchange

sefa ozel

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) cannot catch a break this year. The company is suffering one setback after another, the latest being the loss of hope that the oral GLP-1R agonist danuglipron can be a viable competitor in the increasingly

Comments (7)

johnx4x profile picture
johnx4x
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (552)
Lol so covid happens and they have a monopoly and still manage to be worth less...

I think its karma for bad medicine and authoritarianism.

This stock is the Disney of pharma
r
rockjcp
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (8.25K)
Dip has created a BUY!
N
New Adams
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (3.85K)
They can always buy their way to better drugs.
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (2.63K)
@New Adams well yes, though not always. When they close the SGEN acquisition, they will need to do some deleveraging and larger deals would be off the table.
johnx4x profile picture
johnx4x
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (552)
@New Adams yea like Valeant
Oldidel, no one is interested
d
dkohler555
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (1.14K)
Thanks for the article. At some point you'll be right and the stock will hit bottom. Sorry, couldn't resist the joke. But honestly, thanks for the article -- nice summation and interesting info on the weight-loss and Seagen drugs. What is your rationale for suggesting that PFE appreciates 10% to 12% over the next 5 years? I am long PFE and trying to figure out what to do with it.
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (2.63K)
@dkohler555 if at first you don't succeed... :) It will bottom at some point.

As far as the share price appreciation goes, I tried to explain in the article - a combination of return to revenue and EPS growth and the stock then trading more in line with its similarly growing peers.
