Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) cannot catch a break this year. The company is suffering one setback after another, the latest being the loss of hope that the oral GLP-1R agonist danuglipron can be a viable competitor in the increasingly crowded obesity market. The results the company shared last week were technically positive on the weight loss side, but with insufficient efficacy and with the candidate having a side effect profile that makes it unusable and uncompetitive.

The results put some additional pressure on the stock after the mid-October guidance cut, but it is holding up better than one would have thought, although not entirely in line with my observation from a few months ago that the stock stopped falling on bad news.

Negative updates piling up

Since my August update, the company delivered another earnings disappointment even before reporting third quarter earnings. In mid-October and on a Friday after the market close, a tactic usually used by smaller companies trying (and usually failing) to fend off a bad market reaction, the company lowered its full-year revenue guidance range from $67-70 billion to $58-61 billion and the full-year EPS range from $3.25-3.45 to $1.45-1.65. This looks worse than it is because the cut includes a $5.5 billion non-cash charge in Q3 for COVID inventory write-offs.

This threw cold water on the stock, and just at the time we may have thought there was already a reset in expectations for the COVID franchise.

Pfizer also announced cost cuts which will deliver approximately $1 billion in savings this year and up to $2.5 billion next year, and that it will take a one-time $3 billion cash charge to implement the savings program.

There were no additional negative surprises when the company announced Q3 results, but that was just the consequence of the mentioned mid-October shock announcement.

The next big setback was the above-mentioned trial readout of danuglipron, the company's twice daily oral GLP-1R agonist, in patients with obesity. The candidate demonstrated mean placebo-adjusted weight reductions ranging from 8% to 13% at 32 weeks and 5% to 9.5% at 26 weeks. These results are not really competitive to once-weekly injectables such as Eli Lilly’s (LLY) recently approved Zepbound (tirzepatide), which also goes by the name Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes, as its higher doses can achieve weight loss in the mid-teens at week 36. But please note that these are cross-trial comparisons and there is no direct head-to-head data.

And the goal posts are moving even further away from what danuglipron achieved as we are seeing additional advancements in the incretin field with so-called "triple Gs" (GIP-GCG-GLP-1R agonists) that are able to achieve even better weight loss than "double G" agonists like Zepbound which is a GIP/GLP-1R agonist, or Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy (semaglutide) which is an injectable GLP-1R agonist. In the phase 2 trial, the two highest doses of Eli Lilly's triple G agonist retatrutide achieved weight loss of 22.8% and 24.2%, respectively, after 48 weeks of treatment compared to just a 2.1% reduction in the placebo group with 24-week weight reduction approaching 20%.

And there are further potential advancements outside of the incretin field. Eli Lilly acquired Versanis in July to advance bimagrumab, a monoclonal antibody that binds activin type II A and B receptors to block activin and myostatin signaling, and it believes that combining with incretins such as Zepbound or retatrutide could preserve muscle mass and may lead to better outcomes for people with obesity and with related complications. Importantly, the addition of a drug like bimagrumab could address the big drawback of incretins - significant loss of muscle mass alongside fat loss.

Bimagrumab generated impressive data in a small phase 2 trial - it led to significant loss in fat mass (7.5kg versus 0.5kg fat mass loss for placebo), a gain in muscle mass (1.7kg gain versus 0.4kg muscle mass loss for placebo) and it also demonstrated metabolic improvements in type 2 diabetes patients who were overweight or obese.

Going back to danuglipron, tolerability was also terrible. The side effect profile of these drugs is generally well known, but high rates of generally mild gastrointestinal side effects were observed and the discontinuation rates were greater than 50% across all doses of danuglipron compared to approximately 40% with placebo.

This means that danuglipron is not going to advance from this phase 2b trial to pivotal studies. There is still some hope as the company is doing a pharmacokinetic study of a once-daily formulation versus the current twice-daily version, but this candidate is far closer to being a total write-off, and comes on top of the previous disappointment earlier this year when lotiglipron was discontinued due to safety concerns.

It looks increasingly likely that Pfizer will need to look elsewhere to in-license or acquire a clinical candidate in order to compete in type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Is this the final reset in expectations?

My take on the stock in late August was wrong. Contrary to my expectations, the stock did not bottom and the lotiglipron-led decline did not price out the type 2 diabetes and obesity opportunity from the valuation. I was not particularly optimistic about the COVID business but I did not expect additional significant cuts to the full-year outlook.

The risk-reward for the company's obesity pipeline has improved quite a bit and I see a lot more upside for the stock than downside going forward, although I think the company will need to look beyond its internal pipeline to find a candidate that can properly compete.

The reduction in the revenue outlook for the COVID-19 franchise also lowers the bar for 2024 and makes the Y/Y comps easier and could lead to Pfizer getting back to growth sooner than expected.

Good things are also happening at Seagen (SGEN). The company reported positive results from late-stage trials of Tivdak and Padcev in the last few months and their success should add more to Seagen’s top and bottom line in the following years. This acquisition cannot close soon enough for Pfizer and it is still expected this month or in early 2024. Based on the current consensus, Seagen should add $3.2 billion to Pfizer’s revenue base next year and it should continue to deliver rapid growth throughout the mid- and late 2020s.

Conclusion

The latest setbacks brought Pfizer’s share price much lower than one would have expected a few months ago, and while there is not much the company can do about the disappointments coming from the COVID franchise, there are still many ways the company can get back on track in the obesity market. My expectations about internal efforts have dropped considerably after the disappointing data of danuglipron, and I believe the company will need to look elsewhere to come up with a better solution or risk falling further behind if it goes back to the drawing board with its internal R&D team.

I previously saw the company as a 10-12% a year compounder in the long-run, based on a return to growth and multiple expansion. Despite this year’s setbacks, I do not see a significant change in the long-term outlook and now expect the company to deliver a 12%+ share price growth rate in the next 4-5 years. Obesity was kind of a wild card, and I did not expect much from the COVID franchise, but long-term Street estimates have not changed by much as there is not really an obesity bump in long-term revenue estimates.

And a return to even mid-single-digit revenue growth along with an EPS recovery and the company deleveraging after the Seagen acquisition should push Pfizer’s earnings multiples back to the mid-teens. And as Pfizer’s EPS is expected to be around $3.7 in 2028, it could conservatively be a $50-55 stock by then. Reaching that range by early 2029 roughly fits the high end of my updated 12%+ share price growth estimate.

There can always be additional negative developments, but I continue to see Pfizer as one of the better-positioned large-cap pharma stocks this decade. And at the same time, upside from disease areas such as obesity, or other potential high value areas that may emerge in the following years, are not included in Street models.