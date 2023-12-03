Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cohu: Still Positive On The Recovery Despite Some Weakness Persisting

Dec. 03, 2023 10:20 PM ETCohu, Inc. (COHU)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
723 Followers

Summary

  • Cohu's financials show a decline in revenue, but resilient recurring revenue and stable gross margins provide positive signs for potential recovery.
  • Weakness in the automotive and industrial sectors continues to impact COHU's performance in the short term.
  • Positive signs in the smartphone market and consistent gross margin stability suggest a potential turnaround in the cycle.

Abstract geometric shapes background

gremlin

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as I believed Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) would see an acceleration in growth over the next 2 years, similar to past cycles. I am reiterating

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
723 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COHU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COHU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COHU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.