Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Take-Two Interactive's GTA VI Reveal Is Upon Us

Simple Investment Ideas profile picture
Simple Investment Ideas
5.52K Followers

Summary

  • Take-Two Interactive is set to release the trailer for GTA IV in early December, causing excitement in the gaming industry.
  • The news highlights the Company's dominance in the open-world gaming genre.
  • I believe no other company can match TTWO's ability to produce innovative and groundbreaking titles.

Gaming World Awaits Release Of "Grand Theft Auto IV"

Spencer Platt

The moment that many in the industry felt would never come is finally upon us. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is set to release the trailer for the long-awaited GTA VI on December 5th. The uproar that this news has

This article was written by

Simple Investment Ideas profile picture
Simple Investment Ideas
5.52K Followers
AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Admin, AWS Certified Cloud PractitionerTop ~5% performer on Tipranks among all analysts and experts. https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/simple-investment-ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TTWO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TTWO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTWO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTWO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.