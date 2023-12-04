Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Friedman Industries: <5X Growing Earnings, >50% Upside To Growing TBV

Kingsley Park Research profile picture
Kingsley Park Research
509 Followers

Summary

  • Friedman Industries has strong financial ratios and is expected to experience significant growth in the next few years.
  • The company has about 50% upside to tangible book value, which is growing rapidly.
  • The steel industry is likely to see strength in the coming years, providing a favorable market for Friedman Industries.
  • Friedman may be able to rerate 100% over the next 2 years and still be trading at TBV at that point.

Steel coil transport

Taitai6769

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) has extraordinary financial ratios as it is, and they are likely to get even more extraordinary over the next few years as the company utilizes recent capacity expansions and the infrastructure bill starts to impact

This article was written by

Kingsley Park Research profile picture
Kingsley Park Research
509 Followers
Long/short equity strategy, flexible and opportunistic. Focused on tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FRD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.