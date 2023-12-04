Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DocuSign: The Sales Force May Be Underestimated

Dec. 04, 2023 12:10 AM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)
Main Street Investor
Summary

  • DocuSign's stock has declined by 85% from its all-time highs due to post-pandemic revenue slowdown and increased competition.
  • Despite challenges, DocuSign maintains a dominant position in the e-signature industry with over 60% market share.
  • The company has the potential to reaccelerate growth due to its strong sales force, customer loyalty, and a growing market for e-signatures.
E-Dokumenten-Management Papierloser Arbeitsplatz, E-Signing, elektronische Unterschrift, Dokumentenmanagement Man signiert ein elektronisches Dokument auf digitalem Dokument per virtuellem Notizbuchbildschirm mit einem Eingabestift.

suwadee sangsriruang/iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), specializing in electronic agreement and signature technology, gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses rapidly digitalized their agreement procedures. However, the company has experienced a roughly 85% decline from its all-time highs, attributed to a post-pandemic slowdown in revenue and

Main Street Investor
My investing strategy is focused on finding the best opportunities from every sector: value or growth - there is value in everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOCU, ADBE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All predictions and projections are solely median estimates by financial analysts and are due for uncertainty. All graphs, charts, etc. may not be up to date and only represent the latest available data. I do not guarantee the accuracy of any of my mentioned price targets, and thus, they should not be used as investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

FatCat investments profile picture
FatCat investments
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (72)
I am surprised you did not mention anything about the massive adjustments they make to pretend like they are profitable. GAAP vs. Non-GAAP EPS. Have you seen the almost billion dollar stock based compensation that they have completely left out last FY? That is a huge percentage of revenue. Without the non-GAAP adjustments, Docusign is not profitable at all, and won’t be unless they lower their stock based compensation or headcount drastically.
