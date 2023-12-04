VNQ: REITs Might Finally Be Making A Comeback, But The ETF Lacks Dividend Growth

kohei_hara/E+ via Getty Images

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is finally showing some signs of life as REITs have been recovering in the last month or so after suffering a bear market that started two years ago driven by rate hike fears which is driven by rising inflation.

REITs in general have been an interesting case in recent years because this seems to be the only sector that reacted in an expected way to the Fed's actions. While the rest of the market (particularly technology stocks) largely ignored the Fed's actions including rate hikes and quantitative tightening (not to mention Jerome Powell's commentary that the Fed expects to keep rates higher for longer periods of time) REITs sold off for 2 years which makes this a longer bear market for REITs than the 2008-2009 bear market was. Even though the recession of 2009 was largely driven by the real estate sector (or more accurately financial sector's response to the real estate sector) the effects of that particular event on REITs only lasted about a year while this current REIT bear market has been going on for 2 years now.

Historically inflation is supposed to be bullish on "real assets". As a matter of fact, price appreciations in real assets is one of the main drivers of inflation in the first place. You would expect to see real estate prices to rise during an inflationary environment which is what happened with home prices but other real estate asset types such as industrial buildings or offices didn't bode as well. In addition, the Fed's tightening policies didn't help matters either. With "risk-free" short-term treasury rates at 5.5%, investors had little incentive to put their money into REITs that yield about 3-4% which came with a certain level of risk.

They say that the best time to buy an asset type is while it's in the midst of a bear market because there is panic in the streets and investors are dumping their assets at low prices. Historically bear markets are followed by bull markets (sooner or later) and those brave investors who buy when everyone else is selling get rewarded. As I've said in past articles covering a variety of REITs, this is probably a good time to start buying up REITs in small amounts and be cautiously optimistic.

Historically VNQ wasn't a great way to gain exposure to the real estate markets and REITs in general but the fund changed its philosophy a couple years ago and now its holdings make more sense because it includes specialized companies and technology REITs such as data centers and cell towers.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

I still have a problem with VNQ though. Even though most of VNQ's holdings are dividend growers, the fund itself mostly lacked in that department. The fund's annualized average dividend growth rate for the last 10 years is 3.35% versus sector average of 6.04%, its dividend growth rate for the last 5 years is -1.38% versus sector average of 5.74% and it's 3-year dividend growth rate is 6.7% versus benchmark average of 8.44%.

VNQ Dividend Card (Seeking Alpha)

When you look at the fund's top holdings, many of them are dividend growth companies. One of the fund's top holdings American Tower (AMT) posted an impressive dividend growth rate of 285% in the last decade and another holding of the fund Equinix (EQIX) posted 152% dividend growth. Not all of the fund's top holdings posted a strong dividend growth but enough of them did that should have driven some dividend distribution growth for VNQ holders but it didn't seem to have happened.

Data by YCharts

The fund's dividend history for the last decade looks interesting. It looks like the fund showed some good dividend growth from 2012 to 2016 rising 70% in 4 years but its dividend distribution payments peaked in 2016 and have been trending down since then or staying flat at best. Looks like investors aren't taking advantage of some of the dividend growth happening in underlying stocks.

VNQ Dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

The fund's total performance history also looks interesting. From early 2000s to 2020, the fund's performance was mostly on par with the S&P 500 index (SPY) even including some periods of outperformance. In 2020 something broke for REITs after global shutdowns and work-from-home trends rising and they never truly recovered from that.

Data by YCharts

Earlier I said that REITs have been in a bear market for the last 2 years starting late 2021 but one could also argue that the REIT bear market actually started in March 2020 and what we experienced in early 2021 was just a bear market rally. This would indicate that REITs have been in a bear market for 3.5 years which would make it the longest bear market in the history of REITs.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward if we see rates coming down, this could be bullish for REITs but it's far from certain. After all, the rate cuts in the spring of 2020 didn't help REITs much. If rate cuts are a results of an incoming recession, REITs probably won't benefit from them in the short term. If there is one thing bearish for REITs (apart from rising interest rates), that's a recession. Another major risk for REITs is deflation. Even though REITs didn't seem to have benefited much from the latest rise in inflation, they are very likely to suffer from effects of a possible deflation if it in fact materializes (unlikely but not impossible).

Instead of VNQ, I would probably buy some of its largest holdings with the best dividend growth history such as AMT. Some of these stocks are down anywhere from 30% to 50% from their previous highs and are on deep discount. If these stocks collectively start rallying, VNQ would surely benefit from them but I would like to also be able to benefit from rising dividends distributions which VNQ hasn't offered in a while.

REITs have been in a strong rally mode for the last month, erasing most of this year's losses in just a few short weeks. Can this rally be trusted to continue? The optimistic in me says "sure" but the pessimistic part of me says that it may be too early to tell.

Data by YCharts

All I know is that long term usually favors bulls as each bear market is sooner or later followed by a bull market. I don't know where REITs will be next week, next month or even next year but I bet that they are more likely to be up than down in the next 10 years. REITs aren't like technology stocks and it's very difficult for them to deliver outsized reports in short periods of time but they can definitely supplement your portfolio with some nice additional income and you are more likely to benefit from them than not if you buy them at a discount.

I own some VNQ call options for 2025 which I bought earlier last month when VNQ was in 70s but this is a small and speculative position which I hope to benefit from if REITs rise quickly. For long term holding, you are probably better off picking your own REITs or find a REIT fund that has a better dividend growth history.