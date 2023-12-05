Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aflac Q3: Why High Valuation May Be Signaling A Stock Split (Rating Upgrade)

Dec. 05, 2023 8:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Aflac's stock price has risen nearly 10% in the past two months, outperforming the market despite volatility.
  • The company's strong performance and growth in earnings, revenue, and share repurchases make it a prime candidate for a stock split.
  • Share buybacks and a recent dividend increase further support the possibility of a stock split in the near future.
  • Despite a strong 2023, the company still faces risks from a weakening yen and a potential raise in rates in 2024.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently pushed back against rate cut talks stating it was too soon to speculate.

Introduction

I last wrote on Aflac (NYSE:AFL) roughly two months ago where I rated the stock a hold because it had experienced a decent run up in share price and holding steady around $75 at the time. Since

Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Article Update Today, 8:11 AM
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more content on some of the best dividend stocks. Also be sure to let me know in the comments if you think Aflac will split its stock soon.
