British American Tobacco Vs. Philip Morris - One A Buy, One A Sell

Summary

  • Tobacco giants such as British American Tobacco, Altria, and Philip Morris attract income-seeking investors with high dividend yields, yet face a shrinking customer base.
  • PM is in a better spot for growth, given its market share in the heated tobacco market, while BTI seems to lack significant growth drivers.
  • Yet, British American Tobacco is trading at an exceptionally low valuation, with a PE ratio of 6.8x its earnings and a significant 7.77% dividend yield.
  • In the last decade, both firms lagged behind the market in total returns, even after factoring in dividends reinvested. However, one is a Buy for income investors, while the other is a Sell.

Set of different cigarettes isolated on white

Nastco

Big names in the tobacco industry like British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Altria (MO), and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) are well-followed here on Seeking Alpha. Understandably they draw a lot of interest because they offer a steady

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

