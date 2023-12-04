Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pagaya Technologies: Facing A Promising 2024

Dec. 04, 2023 2:06 AM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)SOFI, UPST
Summary

  • Israeli company Pagaya uses AI to provide loans to applicants rejected by traditional banks, increasing loan volume and profits.
  • Pagaya securitizes loans into asset-backed securities, reducing credit risk for affiliated banks and providing investors with high-quality ABS.
  • Recent partnerships with large banks and automobile finance companies will lead to substantial revenue growth in the coming quarters.
  • By next year 2024, it is very likely that total revenue will be close to $1 billion, and it would not be strange to see the share price in a range of $3/$4.

Businessman, digital tablet or strategy planning in hotel conference lobby or airport travel lounge. Happy smile, corporate worker or technology app to budget company finance or schedule target goals

Kobus Louw

The Israeli company Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) has cleverly used artificial intelligence to provide loans to applicants who would have been rejected by traditional bank underwriting systems. Therefore, Pagaya's proprietary AI algorithm, which uses millions of data in less than

This article was written by

More than 10 years in Biotech investment. Fundamental analysis. I am seeking for undervalued biotech for a +100% reward. Mind/long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

