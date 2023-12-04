Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: Pricey Valuation With Various Downside Risks

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has a large maturity wall in 2025 and 2026. If rates continue where they are, MPW will have to refinance into a 13% rate.
  • Through a cap rate-based valuation done, MPW's properties are likely worth less than what is listed on their balance sheet.
  • The valuation of MPW is not a bargain, as many investors and other contributors think.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a REIT that's a fallen angel. The reason I refer to it as a fallen angel is that at one point MPW and many similar net lease commercial REITs were seen as the

This article was written by

I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

A
Alan12
Today, 2:27 AM
Comments (280)
Major problem. Who on the face of the planet thinks that rates are going to remain this high into 2025 ? No one that I know of thinks that will be the case.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 2:21 AM
Comments (4.32K)
Damn this was a good analysis.
arcticfoxman profile picture
arcticfoxman
Today, 2:20 AM
Comments (2.89K)
"This means that unlike a corporation it can't just retain all its earnings and use that to buy back debt."
That's clearly wrong unless you mean it can't hold cash past the end of the financial year. It can of course pay down debt at any time if it has cash available.
