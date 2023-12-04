Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alexandria Real Estate: The Huge Sale On This Office REIT Won't Last

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities investors have experienced a significant recovery since it bottomed out in October, as dip buyers returned with conviction.
  • Despite concerns about increased rental pressure, ARE has shown strong occupancy and growth metrics.
  • The market de-rated ARE downward due to its growth premium and unattractive valuation. With the Fed at the end of its hiking campaign, the worst is assessed to be over.
  • I argue why investors still waiting on the sidelines should capitalize on near-term volatility to buy more aggressively, even though a pullback is expected.
  • While ARE is still cheap relative to its historical averages, its market leadership and robust buying sentiments suggest the discount won't last.
Newspapers stacked with Markets Plunge headline

LilliDay

I upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in September, anticipating more robust support from investors looking to buy the well-battered life sciences REIT. However, that proved to be a month early, as it formed its bottom only in October

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.17K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

w
wernerhold
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (64)
I bought a ton of this under 100....sold today at 120. I'm comfortable the opportunity will exist to buy it back at lower prices.
Eric Bradley profile picture
Eric Bradley
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (1.81K)
I sold 12/15 $125 calls today for $1.10

Would be happy to see them assigned - I’ll get a chance to buy back cheaper. If not, just made nearly the whole year dividend over the next 10 trading days :-)

Best case scenario is just below the $125 next Friday.

Can’t predict the future, so will see
W
WesteringHo
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (26)
The “fungibility” of biotech space seems overstated. Buildings with lab space are specially constructed. It would not be easy to convert an ordinary office building to lab space

Long ARE
p
pdrozin
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (2.23K)
I purchased at $94.50 a short while back, but never enough. Now a little apprehensive to add more after the run.
About ARE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
