Sentiment Speaks: Santa May Be Bringing Coal For Christmas

Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Much of what is written in the media today regarding the market centers around factors such as the Fed, inflation, interest rates, etc.
  • Unfortunately, a focus upon those factors has not led to correct prognostications of the stock market.
  • I think we may be seeing the market decline just when most are expecting a Santa rally.
Bull and bear

ugurhan

The market presents investors with a game based in psychology. However, most market participants are much too interested in what the Fed is doing, or what the CPI is going to be, or what unemployment will do to the market to even

This article was written by

Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
75.09K Followers

Avi Gilburt, CPA., is an accountant and lawyer by training and the founder of Elliot Wave Trader, where along with his team of analysts, he specializes in identifying the major turning points and market trends so you can invest more confidently while applying appropriate risk management.

Avi is the leader of the investing group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn More.

Comments (9)

G
Gladiator321
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Hey Avi, I look forward to the bull run within the long-term bear market in the coming years that you´re writing about frequently.
H
Hurricane of Gains Plus
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (299)
Topic of article. You state, "Based upon the micro-structure in the market as we closed on Friday, there is a pattern in place which can point us north of 4607.07 in the coming week. And, should that happen, then it will invalidate the immediate major bearish set up in the market which I was outlining for the last several weeks.The question in the coming week will still revolve around whether the market can take out the 4607.07 high before we break down below 4537SPX low struck this past week."
Hence if the market takes out 4537SPX then huge to decline according to your signal, however if break over 4607SPX then no coal for Christmas.
Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (23.79K)
@Hurricane of Gains Plus

You really need to read more carefully.
J
JackCr
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (7.85K)
@Avi Gilburt

Thanks!

Any thoughts on historical returns in US Presidential election years since 1940?

advisor.morganstanley.com/...
b
better investing
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (2.6K)
Since 1980 November has not seen as high a % gain. Everyone knows why. So I know you do too. However, I’m glad you think 4800 is our more likely target. Some are saying 5000.
H
Hurricane of Gains Plus
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (299)
@better investing I dont think he is saying that at all. He is saying unless market breaks above 4607 he expects a big decline and that decline will start according to Avi if market breaks below 4537SPX. So those are the points he outlines in this article.
Avi Gilburt profile picture
Avi Gilburt
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (23.79K)
I think you both need to read a bit more carefully.
