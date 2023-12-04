Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500 Earnings: Nice Bump In S&P 500 Forward Estimates

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.68K Followers

Summary

  • The forward 4-quarter estimate jumped this week to $236.41 from last week’s $235.82 and 9/30/23’s $232.95.
  • 2024’s S&P 500 EPS estimate is as of Friday, December 1, ’23, $245.75, versus the 2024 estimate as of 9/30/23 of $247.49, and the June 30th estimate for 2024 of $245.39, which shows remarkable stability.
  • From an earnings perspective, what’s left of ’23 and calendar 2024 still looks positive, or at least it’s not a negative (yet).

Trading charts and graph data on LCD close-up

da-kuk

Readers will see a nice bump in forward estimates this week, probably at least partially due to Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Snowflake (SNOW). Those 4 companies grew year-over-year (y.y) revenue

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.68K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.