Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celestica: Still A Bargain At Current Levels

Dec. 04, 2023 4:03 AM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS), CLS:CA
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
78 Followers

Summary

  • Celestica's stock has gained 139% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 index. As the price has risen quickly, investors have grown skeptical.
  • The company's unique value proposition, strong financial results, and involvement in high-growth markets like AI will continue to drive growth.
  • We remain bullish on the stock, and see more than 100% upside from the current levels.

Entrance of Celestica Inc. in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Is Celestica Still Worth Buying after 139% Gain YTD

Celestica's (NYSE:CLS) stock has been on a strong uptrend in the past year, reaching a 52-week high of $28.39 on November 15, 2023. The stock has gained 139 % since the beginning of 2023, outperforming

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
78 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CLS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLS
--
CLS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.