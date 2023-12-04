Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cadence Design Systems: Great Business But Too Risky At This Valuation

Dec. 04, 2023 4:12 AM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)SNPS
Investor Dev Research profile picture
Investor Dev Research
158 Followers

Summary

  • Cadence Design Systems has seen impressive growth of 69% in 2023, but caution is advised due to high valuations.
  • The Company's business model focuses on providing tools for chip designers, making it less susceptible to cyclical market trends.
  • While CDNS has a bright future and will benefit from industry growth, the current valuation is considered excessive.

AI CPU Circuit board concept

hh5800

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) has shown a remarkable performance in the market in 2023, with an impressive growth of 69% so far this year. Currently, valuations are reaching 50 times the Free Cash Flow projected for the next year. It's important to note

This article was written by

Investor Dev Research profile picture
Investor Dev Research
158 Followers
I am an investor who relies on the fundamental aspects of companies. I enjoy being the owner of the world's best businesses with strong long-term projections. To achieve this, I conduct thorough research on the companies I invest in, placing significant importance on the sector, competitive advantages, and management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CDNS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDNS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CDNS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.