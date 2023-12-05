Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 12/05/23

Dec. 05, 2023 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.1K)
Tuesday morning the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments pursuant to a case in which Charles and Kathleen Moore argue that an obscure provision of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is unconstitutional. This is not an “inside baseball” case that only compulsive Court watchers will care about. If the justices rule against the Moores, it will supercharge the government’s confiscatory powers by enabling its inclination to tax unrealized income. This will affect everyone, not just investors with large stock portfolios. It would, in theory, permit the IRS to tax an increase in the value of your home as a capital gain — whether you have sold it or not.

At issue is the “mandatory repatriation tax” (MRT) and a 13 percent stake owned by the Moores in a company that supplies low-cost equipment to small farmers in India. The couple has never received income from this stock because the company reinvests all its profits in the business. Historically, the IRS hasn’t taxed shareholder “earnings” until they receive dividends or sell their stock for capital gain. Yet, pursuant to the MRT, the Moores received a $14,729 tax bill on their share of company profits. They sued the government on the grounds that the IRS violated the Sixteenth Amendment. They lost in federal district court and in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, as legal scholar Steven Calabresi explains at the Volokh Conspiracy:

The court of appeals concluded that realization is not a precondition for income, and so the Moores could be taxed on unrealized gains in wealth. That rationale is not limited to the Moores, or to the particular tax, which the court applied in their case. Rather, under the Ninth Circuit’s analysis, investors might be taxed on their unrealized capital gains in their Vanguard funds or their stock portfolios. Moreover, homeowners might be taxed on their unrealized capital gains in their houses and land … The Supreme Court should reverse the Ninth Circuit and restore the original, commonsense meaning of the Sixteenth Amendment.

To grasp the significance of Moore v. United States, it’s necessary to remember that the original Constitution didn’t permit income tax. Article I, Section 9 prohibited direct taxes on individuals unless apportioned on the basis of the population of each state. The huge cost of the Civil War prompted Congress to pass the first income tax in 1862, but it was phased out after the war. Congress passed another income tax law in 1894, but the Supreme Court struck it down in 1895. The Sixteenth Amendment was passed by Congress in 1909 and ratified in 1913, and it does indeed bestow on Congress “the power to lay and collect taxes on income,” but it was not as clear as it could have been on the precise definition of “income.”

That issue was resolved in 1920, in Eisner v. Macomber, when the Supreme Court ruled that an increase in the value of a stock holding, in the absence of a monetary dividend, isn’t income: “Mere growth or increment of value in a capital investment is not income; income is essentially a gain or profit in itself of exchangeable value, proceeding from capital, severed from it, and derived or received by the taxpayer.” The Moores have received no such benefit from the investment in question and therefore never incurred a legitimate tax liability. A ruling in favor of the government in Moore v. United States will eliminate any restrictions on Congress’ taxing power.

It’s abundantly clear, however, that the Biden administration and congressional Democrats yearn for unfettered taxing authority. Indeed, they are so worried about the outcome of Moore v. United States that they have demanded the recusal of Justice Alito from the case. These demands are utterly frivolous, of course. Nonetheless, he responded with a 4-page statement explaining why recusal was inappropriate. He devoted particular attention to the absurd claim by Sen. D!ck Durbin that he should recuse himself pursuant to a couple of Wall Street Journal interviews and summed up thus: “For these reasons, there is no sound reason for my recusal in this case, and in accordance with the duty to sit, I decline to recuse.”

The Biden administration, congressional Democrats, and the corporate media are not satisfied with the hidden tax they have imposed via high inflation, they badly want to foist a wealth tax on every American. The irony here is that former President Trump and the Republicans unwittingly handed them a powerful weapon when they included the MRT in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Consequently, we find ourselves once again depending on the wisdom of the Supreme Court to save us, a thin reed to lean on under the “leadership” of Chief Justice John Roberts. If this makes you uneasy, it is not an irrational fear.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (11.1K)
IMO the 1920 Eisner v. Macomber case should be the winning argument. This is precedent that has been in effect for over a century now.

Does any justice who rules for the government have any idea how ordinary American homeowners will be able to come up with the cash to pay the unrealized income on their homes each year?

Do they also realize that the stock market will have the biggest crash in history when investors have to sell their stocks to pay the tax on their unrealized appreciation?

Even the liberal justices should vote against the government in this case. It should be 9-0 for the Moores. The 9th Circuit has shown once again what jackasses they are.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.1K)
One of the most fascinatingly infuriating idioms of the left is their utter inability to think more than a single step — if even that — ahead.

To the left, every issue can be “solved” with some sort of emotional outburst or half-baked plan, irrespective of any potential consequences three or four steps down the road.

And few examples make that clearer than the left’s never-ending crusade against the Second Amendment.

To the far left, getting rid of guns will somehow stop all wanton murder in the country.

The issue is that the left has utterly convinced itself that the only way to stop murder on a meaningful level in the country is to outlaw guns or harass perfectly law-abiding citizens.

This should go without saying, but harassing law-abiding citizens and outlawing guns will do less than nothing to deter the criminal element. Just look at the frequency and size of shootings in states with restrictive gun laws.

Do you know what happens when you spend ceaseless breath attacking someone’s integrity, character, and purpose in society on a daily basis? That someone will tend not to like you very much and probably look to get away from you.

And that’s exactly what the iconic RemArms, the current iteration of the historic Remington Arms Company, and one of the most recognizable and largest gun manufacturers in the country, has decided to do with one of its New York facilities.

Ilion, which is a village in Herkimer County, New York, will be losing its facility in March 2024 according to letters sent to union leaders obtained by the Utica Observer-Dispatch.

It can’t be understated how big of a deal this is: Ilion is the literal birthplace of Remington, as the company was founded there. They’ve been manufacturing guns there since 1816… which is well over 200 years worth of history.

And yes, the facility closure will involve layoffs and swathes of people losing their jobs.

Unfortunately, like we have seen all too often in New York, burdensome regulations, crippling taxes and problematic energy and other policies continue to force businesses and companies to flee the state, taking jobs and livelihoods with them.

“RemArms is excited to expand our facilities in Georgia. The Peach State “not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry”.

Far-left Democrat actions, half-baked plans and emotional outbursts have consequences.

It’s sad that the workers of the Ilion RemArms facility are the ones who are paying for it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.1K)
📊 2024 National Republican Primary

Trump 61% (+1)
Haley 10% (+5)
DeSantis 9% (-4)
Ramaswamy 7% (=)
Christie 1% (-2)
Hutchinson 1% (+1)
Burgum 1% (=)

[Change vs November]

TIPP (A-) | 567 RV | 11/29-12/1 | ±4.7% twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (11.1K)
"BREAKING NEWS: Second Circuit Court of Appeals grants bond pending appeal in the Douglass Mackey meme case

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals just overruled the District Court in granting our motion for bond pending appeal. This ruling is huge because it means that the appeals court decided that my appeal presents "substantial" and "debatable" issues of law that, if resolved in my favor, will result in my conviction being vacated. The prosecution, on the other hand, argued that my appeal was frivolous and that this was a typical election crime case like any other in U.S. history. This is a very encouraging step towards vindication.

Here is the full text of the court order:

Case Name: United States of America v. Mackey

Case Number: 23-7577

Docket Text:

MOTION ORDER, granting motion for release pending appeal, at docket entry 16 Mackey’s surrender date is stayed. The District Court is ordered to determine the appropriate terms of release, without prejudice to the government’s making a future request for detention, on behalf of Appellant Douglass Mackey, It is further ordered that this appeal is expedited. Mackey’s initial brief will be due on or before January 5, 2024. The government’s response will be due on or before February 5, 2024. Mackey’s reply brief will be due on or before February 20, 2024. The Clerk is directed to calendar this appeal as soon as practicable after February 20, 2024, GEL, MHP, OAW*, *Judge Omar A. Williams, of the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut, sitting by designation, FILED. [Entered: 12/04/2023 02:41 PM]

If we lose the appeal in the Second Circuit, we will swiftly file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

I want to extend my gratitude and thanks to all benefactors, supporters, and all of the great attorneys who have worked on my case." twitter.com/...

Pro-Trump meme maker Douglass Mackey, AKA, Ricky Vaughn, was sentenced to 7 months in prison in October for trolling Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Mackey was facing a maximum of 10 years in prison for speech crimes.

Mackey was indicted in January 2021 by the feds for using the social media platform to ‘spread election disinformation’ to Hillary Clinton voters in 2016.

The Pro-Trump meme maker was later found guilty for trolling Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Mackey posted a humorous meme telling Hillary voters to text in their vote on Wednesday after the election. It was obviously a joke. Unfortunately for Mackey, the Marxists have no sense of humor. Douglass Markey was indicted and convicted for posting jokes online.

What the fake mainstream media and the Marxists won’t tell you: Democrat activist Kristina Wong posted the exact same meme online on election Day in 2016. She was even wearing a MAGA hat and included Trump signs in her post. Her tweet is still live seven years later. She has never been charged by the corrupt two-tiered justice system.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (11.1K)
Last year, it was discovered the screens at the FL DMVs were automatically registering everyone who got a FL ID or driver's license to vote.

Over a million non-citizens were given driver's licenses in Florida since 2020…This number does not include counts prior to 2020.

As further evidence that non-citizens are being added to the voter rolls, some counties requested information from their local Clerk of Courts to get the folks declining jury duty because they are non-citizens. They are typically being selected to be on jury duty because they were on the voter rolls. Everywhere they checked, they found non-citizens declining jury duty.

How does this happen?

Well, ask Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hayes. When he was asked about the citizen checks, he just pointed to the DMV. All his filings since he has been in office, showed ZERO voters ever being identified as non-citizens.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (8.37K)
Receiving stolen property for Bob Menendez?
www.foxnews.com/...
Or was he involved with the robbery?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (11.1K)
Everyone in/around U.S. politics knows the Washington Post, owned by Big Tech Amazon, is effectively the PR firm of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). No one inside the DC beltway does not understand this basic truth.

Therefore, when the husband of State Dept official Victoria Nuland, a man named Robert Kagan, writes an op-ed in the CIA newsletter, effectively calling for President Trump to receive the Julius Caesar treatment, the non-subtle message is for the CIA to repeat their Kennedy performance and kill President Trump.

As alarming as this acceptance might sound, there are no intellectually honest people who would deny it.

WaPo/CIA – "Let’s stop the wishful thinking and face the stark reality: There is a clear path to dictatorship in the United States, and it is getting shorter every day. In 13 weeks, Donald Trump will have locked up the Republican nomination. In the RealClearPolitics poll average (for the period from Nov. 9 to 20), Trump leads his nearest competitor by 47 points and leads the rest of the field combined by 27 points. The idea that he is unelectable in the general election is nonsense — he is tied or ahead of President Biden in all the latest polls — stripping other Republican challengers of their own stated reasons for existence.

[…] Are we going to do anything about it? To shift metaphors, if we thought there was a 50 percent chance of an asteroid crashing into North America a year from now, would we be content to hope that it wouldn’t? Or would we be taking every conceivable measure to try to stop it, including many things that might not work but that, given the magnitude of the crisis, must be tried anyway?

Will those who balked at resisting Trump when the risk was merely political oblivion suddenly discover their courage when the cost might be the ruin of oneself and one’s family?... www.washingtonpost.com/...

Robert Kagan's black-pill "barring some miracle" analysis confirms that we have entered the maximum danger zone.

If any harms comes to President Trump, America will be cancelled until further notice.

And God help the Ukrainians, Israelis, and the Taiwanese, because the United States of America will be too busy settling internal accounts.

If you have twenty minutes, read the entire opinion piece. The pictures included are scary. The whole opinion piece sounds like a commentary on the Democrat party, not Trump. They just insert Trump instead of Biden.

This is the biggest projection commentary I have ever seen. This is literally frightening. Please read the entire opinion piece, scary as heck.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.