Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 12/06/23

Dec. 06, 2023 12:00 AM ET13 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:16 AM
Comments (11.12K)
Staff members at the Yolo County Public Library in California attacked the free speech of the local Moms for Liberty organization, and now are facing a First Amendment lawsuit over their censorship scheming and actions.

The Institute for Free Speech, along with the ADF, filed action in a federal court on behalf of the parents’ organization “challenging the unconstitutional actions of Yolo County Public Library officials.”

They are charged with having policies and practices that violate the First Amendment because they have acted in ways that revealed their absolute intolerance for viewpoints with which they disagree.

“The government censoring Americans for voicing their opinions is a clear violation of First Amendment rights. Yet, that’s what the staff of the Yolo County Public Library did at an event organized by the local chapter of Moms for Liberty,” the institute reported.

“The case stems from a ‘Forum on Fair and Safe Sports for Girls’ event organized by M4L in August to discuss the issue of biological males competing in female sports. M4L paid to reserve public space in the library for the event. However, Library Regional Manager Scott Love invited disruptive protesters to the event and then shut down the forum almost immediately after it began,” the institute reported.

The legal action seeks injunctions against the library’s “unconstitutional policies and practices.”

The legal teams explained Love shut down the forum claiming that participants were “misgendering” people.

He demanded that all others adopt his belief that referring to “transgender females” as “males,” which they are, or stating that “men” are participating in women’s sports would cause him to shut down the event, the institute reported.

“After participants continued using his disfavored terms and persisted in discussing their view that men are, in fact, competing in women’s sports, Love made good on his threat to shut down the forum,” the report said.

The library and its staff also are accused of actively organizing opposition to plaintiffs’ events, directing protesters to attend and disrupt, and calling police to “urge action against speakers.”

“Americans have the right to speak on matters of public concern without fear that government employees will censor them for doing so,” said Institute for Free Speech Vice President for Litigation Alan Gura.

“Yolo County officials encouraged their ideological allies to disrupt speakers whose opinions they reject, and they actively censor speech that doesn’t match their own views. We expect this case will reaffirm every American’s First Amendment right to freely share ideas in public spaces.”

“Public officials cannot shut down speech they don’t like,” noted Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel and director of the Center for Academic Freedom with Alliance Defending Freedom. “The organizers of this event have every right to express their concern regarding men in women’s sports, and library staff wrongly shut down the event. We urge the court to uphold the constitutionally protected freedoms of our clients.”

The ADF reported that the library shut down the event over the speech of Sophia Lorey, the outreach director for California Family Council and a former collegiate athlete.

More leftists that haven't learned their lesson that you don't want to go up against Alliance Defending Freedom in a lawsuit. Yolo county is about to find out how costly that will be for their residents.

Btw, Yolo voted 70% for Biden in 2020.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (11.12K)
On Tuesday the House Education Committee invited the leaders of MIT, Harvard, and Penn to testify in front of Congress.

During their testimony Rep. Elise Stefanik asked the educators if calling for the genocide of Jews violates the code of conduct on their campuses. Not one of the campus leaders could answer the question.

Presidents of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard, and MIT smilingly say that calling for genocide of Jews isn’t necessarily against their code against harassment and bullying on campus. MIT dean Liz Magill suggested it was not a violation unless it led to actual genocide. Wow!

It’s open season on Jews at these American universities!

These smug elitists can’t even defend young Jewish students living in fear on campus.

These are sick, sick individuals.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (11.12K)
Joe Biden is using the power and force of government to target his political opponents. For the first time in American history, a former president is being hit with sham indictments in an effort to keep him from running.

And while all this is happening, the far-left New York Times is warning America that if Trump is re-elected in 2024, he might use government to target his political opponents. You know… Like Joe Biden is doing right now.

The left does not care about looking like hypocrites. They just want to hold on to power, at any cost.

Here’s what that quote says. From the NY Times:

"As he runs for president again facing four criminal prosecutions, Mr. Trump may seem more angry, desperate and dangerous to American-style democracy than in his first term. But the throughline that emerges is far more long-running: He has glorified political violence and spoken admiringly of autocrats for decades…

More than anything else, Mr. Trump’s vow to use the Justice Department to wreak vengeance against his adversaries is a naked challenge to democratic values. Building on how he tried to get prosecutors to go after his enemies while in office, it would end the post-Watergate norm of investigative independence from White House political control."

Do they even hear themselves?

It is projection, pure and simple.

Buckle up for 2024. Democrats and the media are going to get so much worse.

They’ve already shown that they have nothing to run on, so their only option will be to continue trying to demonize Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (11.12K)
John Ellis is a professor emeritus of German Lit at UC-Santa Cruz. In a column for the Wall Street Journal, Ellis declares that higher education has become a threat to America and he is right.

Ellis contends that our college campuses have been taken over by radical left-wing ideologues obsessed with social justice and other progressive political concepts and that actual education has suffered as a result.

He suggests that this problem will get worse unless more Americans wake up and see this threat for what it is and demand that Congress cut funding and that schools send the radicals packing.

From the Wall Street Journal:

"Higher Ed Has Become a Threat to America

America faces a formidable range of calamities: crime out of control, borders in chaos by design, children poorly educated while sexualized and politicized against parental opposition, unconstitutional censorship, a press that does government PR rather than oversight, our institutions and corporations debased in the name of “diversity, equity and inclusion”—and more. To these has been added an outbreak of virulent antisemitism.

Every one of these degradations can be traced wholly or in large part to a single source: the corruption of higher education by radical political activists.

Children’s test scores have plummeted because college education departments train teachers to prioritize “social justice” over education. Censorship started with one-party campuses shutting down conservative voices. The coddling of criminals originated with academia’s devotion to Michel Foucault’s idea that criminals are victims, not victimizers…

Never have college campuses exerted so great or so destructive an influence. Once an indispensable support of our advanced society, academia has become a cancer metastasizing through its vital organs. The radical left is the cause, most obviously through the one-party campuses having graduated an entire generation of young Americans indoctrinated with their ideas."

This is how he says the problem can be solved:

"But how can we stop them? State lawmakers can condition continued funding on the legitimate use of that money and install new campus leadership mandated to replace professors who are violating the terms of their employment. Though only possible in red states, this would bring about competition between corrupt institutions and sound ones. Employers would soon notice the difference between educated and indoctrinated young people. ..

But the only real solution is for more Americans to grasp the depth of the problem and change their behavior accordingly."

Cutting off the money is a great place to start. Colleges are extremely motivated by funding. Cut off the cash and make it clear that real change is demanded before any funding is put back in place.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (11.12K)
Tucker Carlson discussing the collective DC system (both parties) to fund the Ukraine proxy war against Russia. For the sake of brevity, Tucker is not wrong – but the motive is way worse and far more nefariously connected to our domestic situation than he can outline. rumble.com/...

The State Dept travel advisories over the past two years are not -generally speaking- about U.S. travel security; those advisories are to keep us as caged birds without information.

Gathering information is not as complicated as most would think. You just have to use common sense, set up solid plans and contacts while being prudent about how you organize your research effort. Suffice to say, on this subject, almost everything we think we understand about the geopolitical issues shared through the prism of western media is purposefully wrong.

Tucker previously said he would never go there because it was entirely too dangerous, but if no one ever goes then how do we know.

You see, it is entirely possible to build up fear in your mind. Fear of something, simply because we have been trained to be fearful.

Thankfully, Tucker was wrong, it wasn’t dangerous at all.

Nothing is what it seems.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (11.12K)
Riley Gaines appeared in a House hearing on Tuesday, and she left one Democrat congresswoman infuriated. Gaines was testifying on the dangers of men competing against women in sports, something that caused Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) to accuse her of being "transphobic," a lazy retort if there ever was one.

During her answer, the activist and swimmer fired back at the congresswoman, saying that she was a misogynist for dismissing the concerns of real women. After another witness started their opening statement, Lee suddenly interrupted, demanding that Gaines' comment be stricken from the record. twitter.com/...

A lengthy discussion ensued, with Gaines at one point interrupting to address the fact that Lee had first called her "transphobic." Then, after the huddle was over, Lee leaned forward and moved to withdraw the point of order, i.e., her demand to have Gaines' words removed from the record.

This is another example of Democrats being able to dish it out but not being willing to take it. When someone accuses a woman of being "transphobic" for simply believing that men beating up on women in sports is wrong, they should be fair game for the same level of criticism. If Lee doesn't like that, maybe she should keep her lazy insults to herself.

It is not bigotry to believe that women's sports should be protected, both because they represent a space for women to succeed and earn accolades (and scholarships) and because, in some sports, the participation of men is physically dangerous. Gaines has put her reputation on the line to stand up for what she thinks is right. If Democrats like Lee disagree with that, they should be expected to make an actual argument backed by data, not just name-call.

Of course, there isn't really an argument to be made, which is why falling back on shrieks of "transphobia" remains the go-to move for those on the left. Is Gaines scared of men competing against women in sports? I'm sure she is. So what? How does that disqualify the points she made? The answer is that it doesn't. Running to claims of bigotry is weak. Keeping men out of women's sports is an entirely rational position.

Congressional members remain some of the least impressive people on the planet. They have inflated egos, and the moment they get embarrassed, they try to use the rules to protect themselves. Lee's attempt to strike Gaines' words was laughable, as was her questioning.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (11.12K)
On November 29th, JPMorgan CEO said those who control American politics should donate to and support Nikki Haley. A week later she brought her tin cup to Wall Street.

(Via NBC) – "Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley raised over $500,000 at a massive fundraising event in New York Monday attended by top Wall Street financiers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sheer amount of money Haley raised reflects the formidable and financially viable campaign she is creating. At this rate, Haley’s campaign could be well positioned to compete against former President Donald Trump, first in the Iowa caucuses, and then the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries.

The venue for this week’s fundraiser was the luxurious Upper West Side penthouse of former Facebook executive Campbell Brown and Dan Senor, chief public affairs officer at the hedge fund Elliot Investment Management, according to people familiar with the matter. The address was only provided to guests who RSVP’d.

Several co-hosts listed on the invitation also had ties to Elliot Management founder and longtime Republican donor Paul Singer, including Annie Dickerson, a “close confidante” of Singer’s for years, according to Politico. Steve Cohen, a partner and the head of trading at Elliot Investment Management, was also there.

Cliff Asness, a co-founder of investment firm AQR Capital Management, Kristin Lemkau, CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s wealth management division, Robert Rosenkranz, head of Delphi Capital Management and Ray Chambers, a philanthropist who once had a stake in the NHL’s New Jersey Devils were all spotted."

This was sniffed out almost two years ago in January 2021:

"Transparent positioning for 2024. Haley will be the selected nominee of the ESTABLISHMENT republican club. There is no doubt on this prediction. Zero." twitter.com/...

And according to NBC above, its the money that will propel Haley against President Trump, not her policies and agenda. 😂😅😂🤣 If money could do it, DeSantis would have done it.

These billionaires are just showing the world that they will never get hemorrhoids…because they are such perfect assholes!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (11.12K)
A trio of congressional committees on Tuesday released a new report asserting that Hunter Biden received special treatment from his father's Justice Department.

The 77-page interim report, released by the House's Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Oversight and Accountability committees is the "third prong" of House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

The inquiry focuses on "the Biden Justice Department’s purported commitment to impartial justice," according to the report.

The congressional investigators made three conclusions that they say are born from documents and 10 witness interviews:

• The Justice Department and FBI officials gave special treatment to Hunter Biden
• U.S. Attorney David Weiss did not have the "ultimate authority" over the Hunter Biden case as he claimed to Congress
• The Biden Justice Department engaged in a cover-up of the Hunter Biden case after the IRS whistleblowers came forward earlier this year.

Witness by witness, the IRS Whistleblowers' account of how the Hunter Biden investigation has been handled by the Biden Justice Department and other agencies has been vindicated by the testimony of some of the witness testimony that the report relies on. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.12K)
Former President Donald Trump's campaign on Tuesday celebrated a court victory in Arizona as a federal court in the state rejected an attempt to keep him off the ballot under the 14th Amendment.

"Today, federal court in Arizona dismissed another bad faith, 14th Amendment challenge to President Trump's ballot status. President Trump remains undefeated in beating back these scurrilous lawsuits brought forth by a thirsty, Biden-allied troll in a desperate publicity campaign," said campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

"Each and every one of these 'Castro Cases' are not only a feeble attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, but they are a huge w@ste of time for our nation’s judiciary," he continued. "We urge the swift disposal of all remaining 14th Amendment cases putting this matter to rest faster than the recently deceased term 'Bidenomics.'"

The former president has faced a litany of lawsuits seeking to keep him off the ballot under the 14th Amendment, contending that he is ineligible to hold public office for having allegedly staged an insurrection against the United States. Thus far, none have succeeded.

The Trump team's press release specifically highlighted failed efforts to keep him off the ballot in Washington, Rhode Island, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, and New Hampshire.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (11.12K)
LOL, another AI word that brings out the moderation warning at SA - w a s t e.

At the rate they're going, every sentence we write will be subject to moderation. Nice way to turn off subscribers.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.12K)
Nexstar Media, the largest U.S. TV station holder, settled a defamation case with former President Donald Trump's media company just days before Nexstar's NewsNation is set to host the fourth Republican presidential primary debate.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the parent company of Truth Social, filed a defamation lawsuit last month against Nexstar and 19 other media organizations for stories alleging that the company had lost tens of millions of dollars. Nexstar was named in the lawsuit because its subsidiary, The Hill, reported on the purported loss.

Trump Media said Tuesday that The Hill has since retracted the article and both parties "have agreed to resolve their dispute outside of court, to both parties’ mutual satisfaction." The lawsuit against Nexstar will be dismissed, per a court filing Monday.

"All other terms of the settlement remain confidential, and the Lawsuit will proceed against all other defendants," Trump Media also said.

NewsNation is scheduled to host the fourth GOP presidential primary debate Wednesday evening. While Trump will not join the debate, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are expected to appear.

That debate should be a ratings blockbuster. 😂😅😂🤣
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.12K)
Two key House GOP lawmakers on Tuesday launched an investigation into possible collusion between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the Democrats' Jan. 6 committee after uncovering evidence the prosecutor pursuing criminal charges against Donald Trump asked for evidence from Congress.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., the chairman of the House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight, said they had unearthed a Dec. 17, 2021, letter from Willis asking Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the January 6 Select Committee, to provide her office evidence that could assist in her prosecution of Trump and other defendants.

In a letter to Willis, Jordan and Loudermilk said they found evidence to be troubling.

"Specifically, you asked Rep. Thompson for access to 'record [sic] includ[ing] but . . . not limited to recordings and transcripts of witness interviews and depositions, electronic and print records of communications, and records of travel.' You even offered that you and your staff were eager to travel to Washington, D.C, to 'meet with investigators in person' and to receive these records 'any time' between January 31, 2022, and February 25, 2022," the lawmakers wrote.

Some of the video transcripts of Jan. 6 witnesses are now missing, according to Loudermilk.

Willis would eventually charge Trump and several other defendants with felonies related to the Jan. 6 riot, charges the former president and his defenders have called politically motivated.

The charges are primarily on alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

"The coordination between Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis, and Pelosi's January 6 Select Committee, should be concerning to everyone. This new information raises questions about Willis' and Thompson's commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated when the Select Committee failed to properly disclose this material. We have serious concerns about this behavior and we are seeking the truth," Loudermilk said after he and Jordan released the letter.

The letter asks Willis to provide to Jordan and Loudermilk "all documents and communications between or among the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol for the period July 1, 2021, to January 3, 2023." justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.12K)
Appearing on NewsMax, Chris Pavlovski and Devin Nunes explain how their communication and content platforms are anti-fragile to the big tech censorship regime.

It is critical that people, particularly Americans, understand the position of both Mr Nunes and Mr Pavlovski as fortresses against the DHS tech rollout, which CTH has outlined in great detail. Both platforms, Truth Social and Rumble, will remain under constant assault as they represent a threat to those who seek to control information and ultimately public opinion.

Pavlovski and Nunes are anti-fragile to the customary attack vectors, whereas Musk is fragile, exposed and vulnerable – as he has self-admitted recently. In the next several months, this is going to become much more important. rumble.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.