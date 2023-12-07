Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/07/23

Dec. 07, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.93K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he is leaving congress at the end of this year and will not seek reelection.

This announcement follows significant sunlight upon the GOPe wing of the DC Uniparty, as the big ugly battle between the voting base and the detached professional Republican apparatus rages on. Based on policy advocacy and votes registered, there are approximately 100 establishment GOP House Republicans, who represent DC interests, and approximately 100 Republicans in the House who honor the representative wishes of their constituents. It is a pretty even split.

Despite that 50/50 reality, the pragmatic conservative base, the America-First MAGA movement, is in far better shape than ever before. Having slightly more than half of the Republican House representing the people is significantly more than in the past 20 years. Thanks to the sunlight provided by Donald Trump, we have made progress.

McCarthy’s departure represents a significant change in the GOPe apparatus. There is a lot of work that needs to be done to shift the Republican Party back to a party that is focused on America, but it is much improved this year.

On Tuesday, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and a former member of House GOP leadership, said he wouldn’t run for re-election, though he will serve out the remainder of his term.

The Republican party would be light years ahead right now had McCarthy made a deal after winning the house to let a MAGA be in charge. The RINOs could have cut a reasonable power sharing deal and allowed someone who was more ideologically in tune with their voters have a turn. Rather, they leveraged their positions and resources to maintain control at any cost. It took McCarthy and the country another 10 months to figure out that MAGA was not going away. McCarthy was too ambitious to let this happen. He is the last of a line of pre internet, pre social media Speakers that thought he could pull the wool over his constituents heads. It is probably good he got out when he did.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Do you want your government, under the guise of managing foreign affairs, to divert its anti-terror technology and resources to censor a segment of the American domestic press? Do you expect your tax dollars to fund and promote a scheme of media blacklists, designed to drive advertising dollars away from disfavored media outlets to bankrupt and thereby silence them? Does this sound like an Orwellian governmental curating of “all the news we deem fit for you to hear”?

Welcome to the world of the U.S. Department of State. Among the many nasty shocks delivered by the Twitter Files, discovery in Murthy v. Missouri, and recent congressional oversight investigations, came the revelation that the State Department has diverted government grants, technical resources, and the time and efforts of salaried federal employees into a sprawling, whole-of-government effort to silence a segment of the American press – those news organizations that disagree with the preferred views of those holding the reins of government power. www.realclearpolitics.com/...
