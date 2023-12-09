Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/09/23

Dec. 09, 2023 12:00 AM ET13 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.94K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (13)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.21K)
The Democrat establishment would no doubt love to have a repeat of the 2020 election in every way next year. We've already seen them try to restart pandemic panic, but that's gone nowhere for them. They'll continue to try, of course, because they don't back down easily. In an election year, they're more the "double down on insanity" types.

A big part of their 2020 strategy involved the suppression of any information that they found uncomfortable. Democrat friendlies in the fake mainstream media and social media spun a fictional Joe Biden out of whole cloth, then shut down anybody who had a perspective counter to the preferred narrative.

They were able to successfully keep Hunter Biden's laptop from doing any damage to his old man. They lied about its existence, then deplatformed people in conservative media who tried to write about it.

Because Hunter Biden oozes sleaze, they couldn't keep his unethical stink hidden forever. Now, with the election year just around the corner, things just got worse for him with the nine federal indictments.

Yeah, they really do wish that they could have gotten it out of the way last summer. This was not the Christmas gift that anyone on Team Biden wanted.

The longer Hunter stays in the news, the more difficult it is for the Dem water-carriers in the fake media to keep up the ruse that President LOLEightyonemillion was never involved in any of his little boy's questionable side hustles. This news coming so close to the vote on an impeachment inquiry is awful for Biden and his handlers.

The fake media is still as corrupt and in the pockets of the Democrats as it ever was. The hacks will be doing everything they can to prop up Biden. They can't use Twitter to shut people up anymore though, and they're obviously chafed about that.

What's really going to ruin their efforts to recapture the 2020 vibe is that Joe Biden's messes are too big to be glossed over with some casual spinning. His son's problems might have ended up being a convenient election year distraction, but not if it's all a family affair.

Hunter Biden is the mess that keeps on messing, and Daddy is too checked out to fix things for him now.

Daddy's also got other problems of his own.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.21K)
Students caught using wrong pronouns at Harvard may violate harassment policies, but promoting genocide of Jews is ok, though.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.21K)
“Actually at MIT, our students affiliate voluntarily with whichever dorm they want to. It’s not exclusionary, it’s actually positive selection by students which dormitory they want to live in,” MIT President Sally Kornbluth said during a hearing about rising antisemitism on college campuses.

Kornbluth, who is white, spoke about the dorm, known as Chocolate City, in response to questions from U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, a black Republican from Utah.

Chocolate City is described as a “brotherhood” of students and alumni who “identify with urban culture and share common backgrounds, interests, ethnicities, and/or experiences,” according to the MIT website.

“So, it’s ok for blacks to not make whites feel included,” Owens asked Kornbluth. “Is it ok for whites not to let blacks feel included on your campus? We’re talking segregation, and it’s obviously happening on your campuses.”

Kornbluth replied, “I think it’s really important to say that there’s a distinction between sending an exclusionary message and looking to other students for common experiences and support.”

But Owens pushed back, telling the MIT leader: “What you’re saying is very simply: in the 1960s, it would have been ok for whites and blacks to segregate themselves because they felt more like the people they’re with. I disagree very, very much.”

During the hearing, the higher education leaders also told lawmakers that calling for the “genocide of Jews” does not always violate their campus policies against “bullying and harassment.

So if students on these campuses were calling for the extermination of all the black students I guess that is ok as well, not a conduct violation.

It's enlightening to know that the presidents of these "prestigious" universities are among the dumbest people on the planet.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.21K)
It's funny that Disney suddenly won't say "g@y."

This Christmas, the word "g@y" has reared its head in a controversy at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney World's four theme parks offer some fun and exciting special holiday content, and Disney's Hollywood Studios has an event called Jollywood Nights that overlays holiday fun over the park's areas. It's a separately ticketed show where the park closes early except for guests who have paid to stay for the event.

One of the Jollywood Nights shows takes place in the park's Hyperion Theater. The show takes its inspiration from old-school Christmas television specials and features Disney characters in Christmas-themed production numbers.

Where does the word "g@y" come in? Don't forget that there's a line in the old Christmas carol "Deck the Halls" that goes, "Don we now our g@y apparel" - and don't deny that your inner 12-year-old doesn't chuckle when you hear or sing it.

That song pops up in the Jollywood Nights show.

After Mickey Mouse sang the traditional lyrics of "O Christmas Tree", Minnie Mouse began a rendition of "Deck the Halls". But instead of "Don we now our g@y apparel"… she sang, "Don we now our cozy sweaters"….

Talk about trolling an ancient carol. It's a cheesy line, but Disney thought it was a safe decision to change it.

There hasn't been any specific backlash surrounding Jollywood Nights yet, but Inside the Magic reminds readers that there has been controversy before when companies took "g@y" out of "Deck the Halls."

While "Deck the Halls" uses the "happy" or "cheerful" definition of the word "g@y", some LGBTQIA+ activists oppose changing the lyrics to quell backlash. In 2013, Hallmark apologized after writing "Don we now our FUN apparel" on a Christmas ornament.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.21K)
The 2nd Amendment wins keep piling up...

One of the provisions of New York’s Bruen response law enacted after the state’s may-issue carry permitting scheme was struck down last year was a signage requirement. Unlike most states, rather than property owners posting that concealed carry was prohibited, concealed carry was presumptively banned in places open to the public unless property owners affirmatively posted that it was allowed.

A number of consolidated cases challenged that and other requirements such as the mandate that permit applicants give issuers access to their social media accounts. Friday, a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals struck down those provisions, leaving other parts of the Bruen response law in place.

As the Second Amendment Foundation said . . .

"A federal appeals court has struck down a New York state law requiring private property owners to post signs allowing concealed carry on property open to the public as part of a massive decision dealing with several separate challenges of the Empire State’s post-Bruen gun control legislation.

The Second Amendment Foundation was involved in two of the four cases decided by the court in its 261-page ruling. They are known as Hardaway v. Chiumento and Christian v. Chiumento. The cases were before the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Christian case challenged the signage requirement. The court noted that the regulated conduct—carrying a firearm for personal protection on private property—“falls within the Second Amendment right to carry.” Thus, the requirement to post signs allowing carry on private property open to the public was struck down. The restriction carried with it a criminal penalty of up to four years imprisonment and was graded as a Class E felony – which would strip the individual of their right to keep and bear arms in perpetuity.

The Hardaway case challenged a tenet of the law prohibiting carry in places of worship. The complaint became moot when the legislature changed the law after SAF sued to allow people such as plaintiff Jimmie Hardaway to carry in his church. In both cases, SAF was joined by the Firearms Policy Coalition.

There was another major win for gun rights in the lengthy decision, in a case not involving SAF. The court struck down a requirement to allow government access to private social media accounts in order to apply for a carry license.

“Our challenges were narrowly constructed, allowing us to win a small but significant victory in the Christian case,” noted SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “Because the legislature changed the law after our lawsuit was filed in the Hardaway case, we consider that a victory as well.”

“These are just two more examples of SAF carrying out its mission to win firearms freedom, one lawsuit at a time,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb." twitter.com/...
Henry Miles
Henry Miles
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (28.92K)
It no longer matters the outcome. With each passing story about abortion, more and more Americans realize that lawyers, judges, and politicians have no place between a woman and her doctor. -- www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.21K)
Executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an influential Muslim-American civil rights group, celebrated the Oct 7 attack on Israel where Hamas murdered, raped, burned, beheaded, and kidnapped 1,500 people including Americans.
twitter.com/...

This is the group Joe Biden picked to help fight anti-Semitism!

The Biden regime on Friday silently erased CAIR from its partner role in fighting anti-Semitism. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.21K)
The illegal immigrants coming across the southern border from around the world know they’re free to invade our country, and they love Joe Biden for it.

Make no mistake. The cartels, terrorists and human traffickers have this appreciation for the lawless Biden Regime. These are not “refugees,” women and children, or well-intentioned people.

They don’t care what it costs us to let them into our country to take jobs, commit crimes, drain resources and suck off American taxpayers.

One individual named Osama from Morocco, a 99%+ Muslim Country, spoke to News Nation’s Ali Bradley after he illegally crossed the border into Arizona and thanked Joe Biden after telling Ali how he plans to find work and drive for Uber.

Osama told Bradley that he doesn’t care what Americans need to pay for him to be in the country because he paid 7,000 dollars and “because America is my dream.” He continued, “If America doesn’t want me, I’m here for America.”

Laughably, despite being in the country illegally, Osama claimed to “respect American rules.” After acknowledging that he broke the rules, he claimed he did not know there was a legal way to gain entry to the US and told the reporter, “I have no idea how to get a visa to travel to America,” and that this is his “first and last” mistake. Yeah, right…

Osama said he plans to stay with his friend in New York City and drive for Uber to make money and buy a car. Numerous states issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Jokingly, he threatened he would kill himself if he were sent back to Morocco, and others laughed in agreement. Another illegal stated that he is “broke” after paying to come to America.

When asked more about plans to find work, Osama and another immigrant agreed that it would be “easy,” telling Bradley that it is also easy to find work in Morocco. Osama claims he was a videogamer and YouTube streamer in Morocco but deleted all of his content before coming to the US.

Clearly, these are not “asylum seekers.” These people didn’t need to come to America to save their lives or escape persecution. They came because the door is wide open.

Osama even said he does not want his family to move to America, indicating that they are perfectly safe in Morocco.

At the end of the interview, Osama and another man said, “Thank you, Joe Biden!” and “We love you, Joe Biden!”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.21K)
A California law described as “nannyish overreach” that takes effect next month requires major retailers to have a gender-neutral section for toys and child care items.

The 2021 law, which won the approval of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, requires California department stores with 500 or more employees to create a gender-neural section of toys “regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys,” according to the New York Post.

The gender-neutral edict also covers items to feed children, help them sleep, and other related products. Although the law allows retailers to have sections themed for boys and girls, unless one exists that is gender-neutral, businesses face a fine of $250 for the first violation, and $500 for each subsequent violation.

“Retail stores are very attuned to the supply and demand of their merchandise, and they are very aware of the clientele they serve. We do not believe it is the role of the California Legislature to overstep the natural process of the free market,” the Capitol Resource Institute according to The Washington Post.

“Activists and state legislators have no right to force retailers to espouse government-approved messages about gender. It’s a violation of free speech and it’s just plain wrong,” Jonathan Keller, president of the conservative California Family Council lobbying group, said.

An editorial by the Los Angeles Times before the bill was signed said that in the natural evolution of commerce, companies were responding to the times, noting Target dropped gender-specific sections in 2015 and other retailers did the same.

The editorial said the bill “represents nannyish overreach,” adding “How private companies choose to arrange a display of toys or any other products is simply not government business.”

“As small as the reach of this bill would be, the concept it represents is of major concern: another inch in the Legislature’s mission creep from public policymaker to private overseer,” it wrote, saying “progressive lawmakers need to check this trend toward interfering in seemingly every aspect of private commerce.”

From the other coast, the New York Post opined that “plenty of kids march to the beat of their own drums; all their needs are easily met thanks to the wonders of market capitalism.”

“This law will do nothing — literally zip, zilch, nada — to solve any actual problems,” the Post wrote, noting that retailers are suffering at the hands of progressive lawmakers who passed the bill.

“The same progressive overclass whose policies are destroying Cali’s retail sector via effectively legalized shoplifting now wants to ensure Xi’s Own Mermaid Astronaut Junior Science Kits get primo shelf placement before thugs shovel them into garbage bags and run,” the editorial said.

“Consider it history’s lamest Xmas present, courtesy of state legislators high on lefty narcissism and utterly divorced from the grim realities facing the voters they ‘represent,’” the Post editorial said.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.21K)
The nature of Hunter’s latest charges should anger President Joe Biden who has a long history of insisting that the “super wealthy” need to pay their taxes.

The Democrat campaigned on the rhetoric during the 2020 race, repeated the mantra several times after taking office, and even used it during the rally to kick off his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden’s scrutiny for tax evaders, however, likely doesn’t apply to his “super wealthy” son. Between 2016 and 2019, Hunter raked in millions, was on the payroll of several Biden family shell companies, received an unreported $83,000 a month to sit on the Burisma board, and was even gifted an $80,000 diamond by the chairman of a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy company for “introductions alone.”

Hunter’s spending habits hardly resemble those of a normal American. The bulk of his money, approximately $1.6 million between 2016 and 2019, fell under a category labeled “ATM/Cash Withdrawal.” A deeper dive into Hunter’s purchases shows he paid for “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature,” often labeling them as business expenses instead of personal ones.

“In short, everything but his taxes,” the indictment states. thefederalist.com/... thefederalist.com/...

Biden knew his son was under investigation for tax crimes as he was hypocritically calling for Americans to pay up. The IRS’s sweeping investigation into Hunter’s finances, however, never stopped POTUS from telling voters that he’s “very proud” of him.

Given the president’s history of backing his son through the publicization of his nude photos, his drug abuse, his deadbeat dad behavior, and corruption allegations, it will be no surprise if Joe shuns any questions about the latest indictment as a “private matter” that he’s unwilling to condemn or discuss.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.21K)
So what’s with the coordinated media campaign this week claiming a second Trump term will usher in the end of the republic and the rise of a fascist dictatorship?

Well, three weeks ago, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign scolded the press for not attacking Donald Trump hard enough, specifically calling out The New York Times, saying “it’s time to meet the moment and responsibly inform the electorate of what their lives might look like if the leading GOP candidate for president is allowed back in the WH.”

The fact that the White House can brazenly petition a supposedly free press to join his campaign effort tells us a lot about how little the contemporary Democrat cares for a free press.

This is like when the Biden White House complains that Americans think the economy is bad because the media don’t do enough to explain how great the economy is, and a few days later, we’re inundated with stories about how the economy is doing great, even if it doesn’t feel like it.

In any case, message received! Three weeks after Biden’s campaign made their demands of the press, nearly every major corporate media outlet in America rolled out some version of the campaign’s talking point about how dangerous a second Trump term will be.

The New York Times, always eager to deliver for a Democrat in power, didn’t disappoint. On Monday, the paper ran a triple-bylined piece arguing that a second Trump term would be “more radical” than the first. Why? Because Trump would “use the Justice Department to wreak vengeance against his adversaries,” and “get prosecutors to go after his enemies.” In other words, he might do what President Biden is doing right now in plain sight.

The Washington Post ran its own versions of the same argument. Robert Kagan penned a column about how to stop the “Trump dictatorship.” The always-absurd Jennifer Rubin used her column at the Post to heap praise on Liz Cheney, who went on the Sunday shows to warn that if Trump is elected, it will be the last election we ever have, and that we’re “sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States.”

It’s fair to call this kind of rhetoric “assassination prep,” because of course if this will really be the last election, if we’re really facing a fascist dictatorship in Trump’s second term, well then drastic measures are necessary, are they not? That’s the tacit argument being advanced in these pieces. And it’s not some fringe thing on the left. The entire January/February issue of The Atlantic is nothing but hysterical essays warning that the next Trump presidency “will be worse.”

But the left-wing corporate press isn’t one for circumspection or restraint when it comes to overheated rhetoric — or hypocrisy. The Washington Post published a half-dozen articles this week comparing Trump to Hitler after the former president and GOP front-runner called his opponents “vermin.”

Corporate journalists, including some at the Post, have no problem calling Trump and his supporters vermin all the time. All through Trump’s presidency, reporters and columnists for the Post repeatedly described Trump as a rat and his officials and supporters as rats or vermin.

But if Trump calls his opponents “vermin”? He’s just like Hitler.

One thing to understand about this hyperbolic and hypocritical media campaign against Trump is that they’re getting desperate. You can only run so many pieces about how inflation isn’t real before people stop taking you seriously. And talking about President Biden will only hurt his chances at reelection. So the last move of the corrupt establishment press is to do what the Biden campaign asked it to do and churn out pieces designed to scare people into not voting for Trump.

It’s going to work. It might convince people who already hate Trump and would vote for anyone, even a dementia-addled Biden, before voting for Trump. But ordinary Americans who remember what the economy was like during the Trump years aren’t going to be fooled — no matter how many bylines the Times adds to its 3,000-word think pieces about the coming dictatorship of Trump. They can chatter all they want, but fewer and fewer people are listening.

In fact, the fact that they’ve been reduced to this desperate tactic already, before the first primaries, means they know they’re in trouble. One could compare them to rats on a sinking ship, but then you would be just like Hitler — or Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.21K)
What was missing from the lengthy Humter Biden indictment was anything new of substance. On the contrary, the charges were so straightforward and stale that it's incomprehensible they were not brought against Hunter Biden in 2019 or early 2020. The only logical explanation for the delay in charging Hunter was to interfere in the 2020 election by refraining from the Democrat candidate's son.

Earlier testimony from the IRS whistleblowers bolsters that conclusion. The agents who came forward with complaints of political favoritism shown to the president’s son claimed the investigation was slow-walked and that they were prevented from taking investigative steps long before the November 2020 election.

it is not merely the failure of U.S. Attorney Weiss to charge Hunter Biden before the November 2020 general election that exposes the malfeasance of the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office; it is also the sweetheart plea deal Weiss’s team offered Hunter Biden. Under that since-soured plea agreement, Hunter Biden would have been allowed to plead to two misdemeanor tax offenses and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement on a gun charge.

Thursday’s indictment establishes that the federal prosecutors in Delaware had ample evidence and cause to charge Hunter Biden with multiple felony tax counts. And since Weiss has promised that Attorney General Merrick Garland assured him of the authority to prosecute Hunter Biden in California, there was no good reason for Weiss to play a weak hand and offer Hunter Biden a veritable get-out-of-jail-free card.

While that deal fell through, Thursday’s tougher indictment against Hunter Biden still should cause a great shrug of indifference because the more serious crimes — and the ones that could reach other members of the Biden-family syndicate — remain ignored.

Other than a passing reference in the opening paragraph to Hunter Biden being a lobbyist, Thursday’s indictment ignores the other potential criminal charges for Foreign Agents Registration Act violations, money laundering, and bribery.

The House oversight committees continue to expose evidence implicating not merely Hunter Biden but Jim Biden and Joe Biden in such offenses. Special Counsel Weiss, however, appears comfortable merely wrapping up the prosecutions that fell into his lap — a far cry from equal justice under the law.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (11.21K)
Fake CNN is at it again.

RNC never sanctioned Iowa and New Hampshire debates that CNN announced - but it gets weirder.

When CNN announced they were hosting two debates for the GOPe candidates in Iowa and New Hampshire, the supposition was that the RNC had given two debates to the network. The assumption was because the RNC and the four remaining first-loser candidates had previously held an agreement that only RNC sanctioned debates would be permitted, and the candidates would only attend RNC sanctioned debates. However, it turns out that fake news CNN went rogue in organizing the unsanctioned debates.

First, the RNC didn’t even know about the plans of CNN. “The respective debates, set for Jan. 10 in Des Moines and Jan. 21 just outside Manchester, aren’t sanctioned by the RNC, which has organized the first four debates, including Wednesday night’s broadcast in Alabama,” according to Politico. Additionally, “campaigns have continuously complained about current RNC rules, which say a candidate who participates in an unsanctioned debate is barred from future RNC-approved gatherings. But the RNC’s debate committee is expected to meet Friday to discuss officially removing that rule, according to three people with knowledge of the group’s plans.”

Fake News CNN lived up to their nickname by not even informing the debate venues of their plan prior to yesterday’s announcement. It’s all very weird and curious:

With great fanfare this week, CNN announced it would host the network’s first debate of the 2024 presidential campaign, gathering the Republican candidates for a marquee event on Jan. 21 at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

There was only one problem: Saint Anselm had no idea what CNN was talking about.

“We were surprised to be included on a press release by a network about a debate which we had not planned or booked,” Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm, said in a statement on Friday.

By midday on Friday, CNN was being battered with questions from republicans, candidates and other media outlets. It’s all just seemingly bizarre.

The RNC made an official statement today saying the RNC is no longer hosting debates for the 2024 GOP primary. This is a little funny considering that Donald Trump never participated, and the candidates who aligned with the RNC debates have lower support numbers now than before the debate series began.

Essentially, it all boils down to this. The RNC initially thought they could stop Trump; however, the RNC debate series intended to generate that narrative has failed miserably. Donald Trump is supported more now than he was when the field of first-loser candidates assembled against him. Having failed, the RNC backs away slowly.

The CNN announcement and the gleeful almost immediate acceptance by DeSantis et al, reflects a general desperation. The effort to stop Trump now falls on the leftist corporate media, who are aligned with the remaining four GOP candidates: DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Christie.

The agreement and alignment between the remaining candidates and the corrupt media apparatus only highlights the fraudulent reason those candidates were assembled in the first place. The ‘stop Trump’ effort was/is the purpose of their candidacy; actually, winning the GOP nomination was/is irrelevant. This non-pretending reality exposes the strings on the four remaining marionettes. The implosion of a heavily controlled GOP field is only spotlighted more by the few remaining candidates continuing to compete for first-loser status.

Why would any Republican agree to a CNN debate knowing the nature of the lies and fraud CNN has pushed for the past several years. Any normally minded Republican candidate would never agree or participate, and therein lies the point. These are not normally minded politicians; their agenda is something else entirely.

President Donald Trump is unlikely to participate in any debate. The premise of the debates themselves are silly, and the only reason the candidates are agreeing to more debates is that the corporate and billionaire donors to them are demanding every effort exhausted. At this point it is pathetic.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

