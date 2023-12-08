Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/08/23

Dec. 08, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.93K Followers

Comments (18)

It-is-What-It-is profile picture
It-is-What-It-is
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (908)
Source: Sky News Australia

"Hunter Biden indicted on nine new charges including three felonies"
---- www.youtube.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (11.19K)
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump asked the judge in his classified documents case to require the Special Counsel's Office to allow them access to materials filed under the Classified Information Procedures Act.

The defense isn't seeking the disclosure of classified documents, but rather asking for Trump's attorneys to be able to review them and that redacted documents be filed in open court for the public and press.

"For four years, President Trump acted on a public mandate to access the nation's most sensitive secrets for the benefit of the country," his attorneys wrote in the motion. "He was the central classification authority in the United States. Today, he is the leading candidate to assume that role again in 2025, despite politically motivated efforts by the Biden Administration to remove him from the election – including this case."

Trump's attorneys – Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and Christopher Kise – said prosecutors often unnecessarily claim materials should be filed under Section 4 of the Classified Information Procedures Act.

"The salient point is that prosecutors often contend – inaccurately, and perhaps based on improper pressure from Intelligence Community components with no regard for criminal defendants' rights and the public's access rights – that materials subject to a CIPA § 4 motion are too sensitive to be disclosed to the defense," they wrote. "Past cases are examples of courts rejecting that position without the resulting parade of horribles that the Special Counsel's Office has suggested would follow disclosure of its CIPA § 4 motion."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (11.19K)
Banks filed at least six reports concerning Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings that flagged President Joe Biden's home address in Delaware and raised concerns about possible criminal activity involving money laundering or human trafficking, according to a U.S. Senator who investigated the first family's finances for years.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the top Republican on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, told the Just the News, No Noise television show Thursday night that the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) chronicled about $12 million in transactions over several years, some of which passed through Joe Biden's Wilmington, Del., home where he had allowed his son to stay.

Johnson said Joe Biden would have almost certainly known his son was using his home as a business and banking address, if nothing else from postal mail arriving at the location. He added that House impeachment investigators have plenty of grounds to question Joe Biden's complicity in his son's foreign dealings. The House is set to vote on formally authorizing an impeachment inquiry next week.

"There'd be so much activity coming into his address, in this case, Hunter Biden's businesses, that he obviously would have to be aware," Johnson said of the president. "So, again, I just use the word obvious, It has been so obvious for so long, that Biden Inc. is a corrupt enterprise. And that this president is corrupt, that he is compromised.

"And he fully was aware of this, that he fully benefited from it. The members of his family benefited from all these these millions dollars flowing in from countries that are adversarial to America," he added.

"They (Biden family) did nothing for it (the money) other than they had the right name. And they were influence peddling. And the people paying these millions expected favors in return, some some kind of public policy coming from the former vice president and maybe even a potential president of the United States. Now they got him. Now he's compromised."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.19K)
Former President Donald Trump has moved to pause proceedings in special counsel Jack Smith's D.C. case against him while he appeals a decision from U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan over his presidential immunity claims.

Chutkan, last week, rejected Trump's argument that he enjoyed presidential immunity from prosecution in the case, saying "defendant's four-year service as Commander in Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens." Trump has since appealed that ruling and argued that, while that appeal plays out, Chutkan lacks jurisdiction to continue the case.

"The filing of President Trump’s notice of appeal has deprived this Court of jurisdiction over this case in its entirety pending resolution of the appeal," wrote Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche. "Therefore, a stay of all further proceedings is mandatory and automatic."

Smith has charged Trump with conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. He has pleaded not guilty.

The attorneys further stated they would appeal the decision, should Chutkan decline to pause proceedings. The trial is slated to begin on March 4.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (11.19K)
Hunter Biden Charged With 9 Federal Charges in New Tax Evasion Case, Venue California storage.courtlistener.com/...

Hunter Biden has been indicted by a grand jury in California on a new series of tax evasion and financial crimes.Conspicuously, the timing of the new charges will likely stop Hunter Biden from testifying before congress.

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in California has indicted Hunter Biden on nine charges, including three felonies, for failing to pay his taxes, understating his income and exaggerating his expenses on tax returns between 2016 and 2019.

With separate criminal charges against him pending in Delaware for illegally possessing a gun, the president’s son could face two criminal trials next year as his father runs for reelection against Donald Trump, who himself is facing four criminal cases.

The Hunter Biden cases were brought by special counsel David Weiss, the Delaware prosecutor who has long supervised the federal probe into the president’s son.

The new charges include tax evasion, filing false returns, failure to file returns on time, and failing to pay federal taxes. They carry a maximum possible prison term of 17 years, although defendants typically get shorter sentences under federal guidelines.

Each of the tax charges accuses Biden of acting “willfully,” something his defense is sure to contest since he has acknowledged struggling for years with drug addiction.

Prosecutors acknowledge those issues at points in the indictment, but say Biden spent lavishly on an “extravagant lifestyle” while shirking on his taxes, including paying for “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing and other items of a personal nature.”

Essentially, this throws a bag over any problems with Hunter Biden refusing to testify in any venue.

And don't forget that the DOJ let the statute of limitations expire on the much higher tax evasions in DC!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.19K)
The indictment was brutal. Confirmed ties to, and payments from foreign business entities. Laid out the money washing schemes. Confirmed he is a degenerate deadbeat.

Unsurprisingly, Weiss refuses to charge Hunter for foreign influence-peddling, registered foreign agent violations, or anything related to the Biden family's Burisma shakedown when Joe Biden was Vice President.

Weiss pretends to crack down on Hunter while continuing to run interference for Joe Biden and the Biden crime family operation.

Joe will pardon Hunter. They're just doing this to pretend to have equal Justice so they can illegally get Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (11.19K)
"NEW: New Mexico has sued Meta & Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly enabling child s*xual abuse material to be distributed.

Hey @RobertIger & other advertisers: Will you be suspending advertising on Facebook & Instagram like you did with X?

Disney is currently running ~300 ads for Disneyland and Disney World on Meta. (Examples attached)

The lawsuit claims META was showing s*xually explicit content to minors, child s*xual coercion, and the sale of child s*xual abuse material according to New Mexico attorney general Raúl Torrez.

I’ll answer the question above: No, advertisers will not suspend advertising because they’re lying hacks." twitter.com/...
-----Collin Rugg@CollinRugg 11:00 AM · Dec 7, 2023 · 15.5M Views
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (11.19K)
They do their best to hide what they do: twitter.com/...

Missouri Attorney General
Attorney General Bailey Files Suit Over St. Louis Pediatric Transgender Center’s Refusal to Turn Over Records

ago.mo.gov/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.19K)
A $100 million donation to the University of Pennsylvania is being withdrawn by Ross Stevens, the founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, in protest of the institution's handling of antisemitism on campus.

Stevens, a Penn alum and donor, expressed dissatisfaction with the university's antisemitism response, particularly on President Liz Magill's recent congressional testimony, Axios reported.

In December 2017, Stevens contributed $100 million to establish a center for innovation in finance, using limited partnership units in Stone Ridge, currently valued at around $100 million.

Through a letter from his legal representatives to Penn, Stevens alleges that the university violated terms outlined in the limited partnership agreement, including anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. In the letter, he accuses Penn of having a "permissive approach to hate speech calling for violence against Jews" and a "laissez-faire attitude toward harassment and discrimination against Jewish students."

This marks the second time Stevens has redirected a $100 million gift from Penn. Previously, he rerouted funds from the business school to the University of Chicago due to concerns that Penn prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion over academic excellence, as reported by The New York Times.

While Stevens has offered to discuss the matter further, sources suggest he intends to withdraw the donation.

These woke universities are finally getting what they deserve.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.19K)
The fourth Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation on Wednesday suffered the worst ratings of all GOP debates this cycle, with the upstart network drawing only 1.6 million viewers.

The debate also aired on NewsNation's sister network CW, drawing an additional 2.5 million viewers, giving a total audience of 4.1 million, Nielsen reported.

Even with the combined number, the NewsNation debate had the lowest rating of any network hosting a GOP debate this year.

Just last month, the NBC-hosted Republican debate drew 7.5 million viewers. NewsNation also witnessed a huge drop of 68% in audience from Fox News' first GOP debate held in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. Fox drew 12.8 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

The NewsNation debate coverage — starting with pre-debate anchoring by Chris Cuomo, followed by moderator Elizabeth Vargas — did little to interest Republican viewers.

Former President Donald Trump, who has complained the Republican National Committee has reached out to only hostile media to host debates, skipped the NewsNation debate and previous forums. At the same time, his lead as GOP front-runner has increased.

Trump participated in the first Republican debate of the 2016 election cycle, drawing a record 24 million viewers.

NewsNation's Wednesday broadcast saw an 82% drop in audience from that record-setting debate.

The liberal NewsNation channel, formerly WGN America, has been struggling since its inception in 2021.

It drew just 60,000 viewers for a total day in 2023 — down 35% from last year — making it the lowest-rated cable news channel.

The network, owned by TV powerhouse Nexstar, had pinned hopes the GOP debate could spark interest in viewers and grow ratings.

But many pundits said NewsNation's liberal lineup of prime-time hosts with Cuomo, Dan Abrams, and Ashleigh Banfield is doing little to entice Republican and independent viewers to watch.

In addition to Vargas, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and Washington Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Eliana Johnson served as junior co-hosts of the debate.

The RNC, and its chair, Ronna McDaniel, have been taking heat for giving broadcast rights to the debates to networks hostile to Trump, such as Fox, NBC, and now NewsNation.

And now the RNC has given CNN the next two debates in January just before the Iowa caucuses. So don't think we will see Trump at those debates either. Newsmax has almost triple the ratings of NewsNation, but the RNC must continue their anti-Trump madness by ignoring them.
It-is-What-It-is profile picture
It-is-What-It-is
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (908)
"BREAKING: Hunter Biden faces new criminal tax charges"

Source: MSNBC
---- www.youtube.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (11.19K)
I'm sure glad someone explained this to me. 😛

twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.19K)
Alarmists in corporate media, at the bidding of the Biden White House, are leading a “coordinated” effort to paint a potential 2024 victory by former President Donald Trump as the certain beginning of a cruel and unyielding dictatorship.

The panicky talking points touted by The Atlantic, CNN, The New York Times, and more corrupt press warn that Trump’s calls for accountability could result in him doing to the deep state and media hacks exactly what they have done to him. The attempt to gaslight Americans into believing that Trump seeks a “retribution presidency” is nothing other than projection, considering Democrats’ ongoing partisan prosecution of their No. 1 political enemy.

Now, those same media outlets are expanding their hyperventilating accusations to individuals expected to be tapped for the 2024 Trump administration, such as former Trump official Kashyap “Kash” Patel.

A NYT hit piece on Tuesday, which was quickly copied by CNN, ABC, NBC, the Associated Press, The Guardian, Salon, CNBC, and the Daily Beast, accused Patel of preparing to “target journalists for prosecution if the former president regains the White House.” It is one of several articles penned by NYT’s crack team of Russia collusion hoaxers Charlie Savage and Maggie Haberman, who were joined by Jonathan Swan, with the intent of assassinating Trump’s 2024 chances.

The NYT writers’ first deception about Patel’s “War Room” conversation with Steve Bannon occurred when they separated Patel’s promise to hold accountable members of the corrupt deep state — and the corporate media outlets that conspire with them — from its context and his pledge to follow the law.

“We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media. Yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections — we’re going to come after you. Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out,” the quote placed front-and-center by the NYT states. “We’re actually going to use the Constitution to prosecute them for crimes they said we have always been guilty of but never have.”

There’s nothing wrong with pledging accountability for the dishonest media that garners less and less trust from the majority of Americans every year.

Patel’s full answer, which the Times went out of its way to downplay, clarifies his commitment to “follow the facts and the law,” not partisan whims, in any investigations and prosecutions by a future Trump administration.

“The one thing we will do that they never will do is we will follow the facts and the law and go to courts of law and correct these justices and lawyers who have been prosecuting these cases based on politics,” Patel said.

The Times writers apparently felt the need to downplay Patel’s emphasis on keeping with the rule of law and the Constitution because it would undermine their quest to paint Trump’s campaign promise to take on the nation’s two-tiered system of justice as purely political revenge.

The article’s authors noted Trump faces “91 felony charges in four separate cases,” proof that the Biden regime and its “get Trump” allies like New York Attorney General Letitia James are doing exactly what Democrats and media warn Trump will do.

That didn’t stop the publication from falsely claiming that Patel’s and Trump’s pledges are “signaling that a second Trump term would build on the ways it opened investigations into his enemies during his first term.”

The Times does not list any of those partisan investigations into Trump’s “enemies” it alleges. Patel told The Federalist that’s because there were none.

“When it comes to people like former deputy director of the FBI Andy McCabe, he was caught lying to federal investigators, illegally leaking sensitive investigative FBI material to the media for political gain, and got fired because of that,” Patel said in an interview with The Federalist on Thursday. “That wasn’t an act of vengeance. He also authorized the false Russiagate FISA warrants. Same with James Comey. Two of those warrants had been rescinded by the DOJ and said they should never have been issued.”

Patel said “these weren’t acts of revenge,” as the NYT suggested, but rather “these were acts of oversight by Congress.”

“If you want to talk about acts of revenge, it was the folks like Wray and Rosenstein, who unlawfully surveilled senior congressional staffers like myself for acts of revenge, because we were exposing Russiagate,” Patel said, referring to reports that the Department of Justice spied on senior staff members on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence like himself during then-Rep. Devin Nunes’ investigation into the Russia hoax.

The Times also accused Trump and crew of “abandoning the post-Watergate norm of Justice Department independence.”

The publication makes no mention of how those norms were completely obliterated when the Obama administration worked to keep Trump from winning the White House. As the Horowitz and Durham reports both found, the FBI and DOJ — aided by media outlets like the NYT — abused their power to spy on Trump and investigate him for collusion with a foreign enemy without any evidence.

“They are the ones who are targeting their enemies. Merrick Garland is, Mayorkas is, Chris Wray is, Biden is. They are using the FBI and DOJ to weaponize it against Trump and his surrogates and they’re saying we’re gonna come in and do that? It’s the height of hypocrisy to me,” Patel said.

“What they’re really good at, is they accuse us of doing the very things they’re guilty of,” he added.

The NYT article isn’t the first time the media singled out Patel for daring to take on the deep state.

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius used anonymous sources to speculate in 2021 that Patel was trying to overthrow the government by uncovering the Russian collusion hoax and demanding accountability for the people who laundered it.

As Democrats’ attempt to convict Trump and keep him off of the ballot backfires, they’ve turned to their media mouthpieces to carry the anti-Trump torch. Accusing Trump and his potential picks of ushering in a “dictatorship” when all they’ve sought for years is accountability, Patel said, only proves their double standard.

“We’ve been saying the DOJ and FBI need to be fixed. We’ve been saying prosecutors and judges shouldn’t weaponize justice. We’ve been saying you shouldn’t leak information for media to rig political elections and curry favor with the American electorate. We’ve been saying it the whole time and we’ve been saying anyone that breaks the law in doing those things … should be prosecuted, whether it’s government officials, civilians, and the media,” Patel said. “Our position has never changed. We’ve been saying to use and restore the Constitution, to follow and enforce the rule of law, not to violate it. That’s what they do.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.19K)
Shane James, the 34-year-old charged with two counts of capital murder after allegedly gunning down six people and injuring three in Texas this week, was reportedly let out of prison before the killing spree thanks to the George Soros-funded Texas Organizing Project (TOP).

Officers suspect James killed his parents overnight Monday or early Tuesday in their San Antonio home. “We know that it was at least several gunshots from a large caliber handgun,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, adding that the pair were shot in the “upper body.”

After allegedly murdering his parents, it is believed James stole his father’s truck and drove 80 miles to Austin. “The gunmen shot a city Independent School District Police Department officer in the leg around 10:45 a.m. before arriving to a nearby home to kill a man and a woman, Emmanuel Pop Ba, 32, and Sabrina Rahman, 24,” reported the New York Post. “A witness said James shot Ba, a handyman, while he was sitting in his truck outside the home and then chased Rahman down the street, where he gunned her down.”

At around 4:43 p.m., a third shooting took place involving a cyclist who did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

James was later reportedly confronted by police just before 7 p.m. “in the backyard of a home that was reported as being burglarized alongside the bodies of two people he allegedly killed.” James then reportedly instigated a gunfight, shooting two officers before embarking on a “short-lived” police chase until he was subsequently caught and taken into custody.

In January 2022, James was already facing three separate assault charges. The victims are suspected to be his parents and a sibling. That’s when the George Soros, Alexander Soros, and Susan Sandler-funded Texas Organizing Project stepped in and bailed James out of prison on March 7, 2022.

A day after James was released, he cut off his ankle monitor. “The last altercation he had with law enforcement was in August 2023 when deputies received a call for a mental health episode at a home on Port Royal in San Antonio where it’s believed James lived with his parents,” reported Fox 7 Austin.

According to the New York Post, officers were called in August because James was “naked in the yard and behaving strangely.” When police arrived, however, James was not arrested “because he had barricaded himself in a bedroom” and officers “were not able to force their way into the room due to the limitations of a misdemeanor warrant.”

James was still awaiting trial for the aforementioned assault charges when he allegedly went on his murder rampage this week.

For years, billionaire and Democrat mega-donor George Soros and his son Alexander Soros have invested in criminal justice reform organizations like TOP while simultaneously funding soft-on-crime district attorney candidates in local elections. Likewise, Susan Sandler, a leftist philanthropist, has spent millions on criminal justice organizations, such as TOP, that keep violent offenders out of jail and on the streets. The result has left American cities chaotic and crime-ridden. The danger has only multiplied as frustrated and disrespected police officers quit en masse in places like Chicago, leaving innocent, law-abiding citizens even more vulnerable.

In past years, TOP “bonded out as many as 25-30 Bexar County Jail inmates per month on bonds totaling $5,000 or less,” reported KSAT, a San Antonio-based ABC affiliate. “That number had dwindled to around two a month, before increasing in recent weeks to around five defendants a week.”

On Wednesday, A TOP spokesman responded to the horrifying attack by affirming that the organization will continue to bail criminals out of prison. TOP and deflected blame for the murders by suggesting that they can be chalked up to the Second Amendment.

On X, Robby Starbuck, the co-founder of Freedom Forever, a nonprofit fighting child exploitation, wrote, “All 6 of those victims should be alive today but these evil leftists fund projects that produce more crime, more pain and more death on our streets in America. Had this group not bailed Shane out, these people would be alive right now. George, [Alex Soros], and Susan have blood on their hands. What they’re doing is pure evil.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.19K)
Former President Donald Trump doubled down on calling New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case against him a “witch hunt meant to influence an election” after an expert witness testified there was “no evidence” the 2024 presidential candidate committed fraud.

“My main finding is that there is no evidence whatsoever of any accounting fraud,” Eli Bartov, an accounting professor at New York University, told the court on Thursday.

Bartov, who was tasked by the defense with reviewing the president’s financial assets, rejected Engoron’s assessment and warned that real estate values are subjectively determined.

“If somebody tells you that an evaluation is objective, this person has to have their head examined,” he said.

“My analysis shows the statements of financial condition for all the years were not materially misstated,” he further asserted.

The only discrepancy Bartov discovered in Trump’s records was the valuation of his Manhattan triplex apartment, which appeared to have tripled in value over one year. The veteran accountant noted that the $80 million to $180 million difference between 2011 and 2012 appeared to have been an “error” but assured the court that “there is no evidence here of concealment.”

“It’s true this is an error. But it is no fraud,” he said, noting that accounting “errors like that” are often “inevitable” and that outside auditors clearly missed it.

Bartov concluded that James’ case has “no merit.”

Trump celebrated the expert in a press conference at the courthouse on Thursday but warned, “Nothing will have any bearing on what this judge does.”

“This case should be over. This case should have never been brought. This was a political witch hunt by an attorney general who is out of control and tried to get elected governor and failed. But this is a political witch hunt, and our country should be ashamed of what’s going on,” Trump said.

He once again identified the case as a partisan scheme dreamed up by Democrats who want to hamper his 2024 chances.

“What they’ve done is they’ve weaponized justice,” Trump said. “This is coming from the White House because I’m beating Biden by a lot.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.19K)
CNN analyst Van Jones issued a stark warning on the prospects of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy becoming a driving force in American politics for decades in the wake of the fourth GOP primary debate.

"The smug, condescending way that he just spews this poison out, is very, very dangerous," Jones said. "Because he won’t stop Trump, but he's going to outlive Trump by about 50 years and you're watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person."

"And... I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don't know that is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth," Jones insisted.

Prompting Jones's warning was Ramaswamy's discussion of the "Great Replacement Theory," which broadly refers to the notion that political elites, through immigration and social policies, are actively working to suppress the birthrates of native populations and import large swathes of foreigners to bolster the population, with proponents of the theory often asserting that the goal is to create a docile, servile labor caste to act as little more than a compliant tax base.

"The Great Replacement Theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party's platform," Vivek had said on the debate stage, as part of a broader listing of controversial ideas that intended to show he could stand up to government institutions and political donors.

Ramaswamy subsequently doubled down on the position, posting on X that "The ‘conspiracy’ of “The Great Replacement Theory” is the standard left-wing playbook: transparently advance a toxic policy, then label it a conspiracy theory when the other side contests the merits of it."

"We need a real debate on whether intentionally facilitating mass illegal migration to change this country is good for America or not - because that’s exactly what’s happening. I think it’s bad, but if the left believes this is a good thing, they should make the case for it," he added.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.19K)
The House voted Thursday to censure New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in a Capitol Hill office building in September amid a key GOP-led House vote.

The final vote was 214-191 with five members voting present, according to ABC News.

Three Democrats voted with Republicans to censure Bowman.

Bowman initially said he thought he was pulling a lever to open a door in the Cannon Office Building so he could cast a vote on a vote to fund the government. But a closed-circuit video showed him clearly pulling the fire alarm with no sign of a fire.

Bowman has already pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for falsely triggering the alarm.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.19K)
Thank God we won't hear all those Medicare Advantage ads for another 10 months.
