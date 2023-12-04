Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) aged well, as the stock notably outperformed the broader U.S. market since mid-July. Today, I want to explain why I reiterated my "Strong Buy" rating for AVGO and share my upcoming quarter's earnings preview. Broadcom is well-positioned to capitalize on the surging demand for cutting-edge artificial intelligence [AI] solutions, which will highly likely drive consolidated revenue growth and profitability improvement in the foreseeable future. I am also very optimistic about the finalization of the VMware deal, both from strategic and near-term perspectives. That said, AVGO's fundamentals keep improving while the valuation remains very attractive.

Broadcom - Recent developments and Q4 earnings preview

The latest quarterly earnings were released on August 31, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue grew by 5% YoY and 2% sequentially. Despite a YoY pullback in the gross margin, the operating margin expanded by one percentage point. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns AVGO the highest possible "A+" profitability grade because the company's margins are unmatched and keep improving if compared to the last five years' average.

Strong quarterly performance enabled AVGO to generate $3.7 billion in levered free cash flow [FCF]. This means a 42% levered FCF margin, but I prefer to look deeper into details, especially the stock-based compensation [SBC]. I am paying attention to it because understanding the impact of SBC ensures a clearer picture of a company's operational cash flow and sustainability. With the SBC deducted, the FCF margin equaled a staggering 34% in fiscal Q3. To add context, the sector median FCF margin with SBC included is slightly above 8%. This indicates AVGO's strong pricing power and operating and capex cost efficiency. Having another quarter of strong FCF enabled AVGO to continue improving its fortress balance sheet with $12 billion in outstanding cash as of the latest reporting date. AVGO bears might emphasize the company's substantial net debt position and sky-high leverage ratio. However, as long as Broadcom converts every third dollar of sales into FCF, the debt is a fuel to create even more value for shareholders and not a problem.

Apart from AVGO's solid covered ratio of almost 10, I would also like to underline that the lion's part of the debt is long-term. About 83% of the total debt is payable after FY 2027, and amounts due between 2024 and 2027 look insignificant compared to the TTM unlevered FCF of almost $15 billion. Another positive information is that the outstanding debt is represented by fixed-rate senior notes with the effective interest rate varying within a 3-5% corridor, meaning that adverse changes in monetary policy in the last couple of years had no effect on AVGO's P&L.

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for December 7. Consensus estimates expect quarterly revenue to be $9.28, which indicates a modest 3.9% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line and expand from $10.45 to $10.96.

Before the earnings disclosure, it's crucial to emphasize that throughout the challenging landscape of the calendar year 2022, Broadcom consistently delivered robust double-digit revenue growth in each quarter. This starkly contrasts other major American semiconductor firms, which all faced revenue contractions during the same period. Broadcom's resilience is explained by its firm strategic positioning. AVGO enjoys substantial recurring revenue driven by long-term contracts, particularly semiconductors and infrastructure software. Another strategic strength lies in its extensive customer base and the broad spectrum of end markets it serves. That said, Broadcom will continue demonstrating sustained growth and robust profit margins even in the current uncertain environment.

During the latest earnings call, the management highlighted strong momentum for the networking segment to sustain and even accelerate to demonstrate over 20% YoY growth. Such an optimistic view should not surprise readers as most of Broadcom's involvement in AI is concentrated within the networking sector. As AVGO offers the industry's highest-performance fabric for AI networks, I believe the company is well-positioned technologically to capitalize on the rapidly growing AI demand. Nvidia's (NVDA) recent quarterly earnings release revealed a jaw-dropping performance, with revenue more than tripling YoY. This surge is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced AI chipsets, indicating a continued uptick in AI-driven demand. This positive trend bodes well for Broadcom ahead of its upcoming earnings release, even considering the mixed expectations around its other segments. It's noteworthy to emphasize that AVGO boasts an impressive track record of consistently surpassing earnings expectations. This track record enhances the likelihood that the company will surpass consensus estimates in Q4 again.

My optimism for the forthcoming earnings release is further fueled by the anticipation of positive outlook comments from the management. This expectation stems from the recently finalized $69 billion acquisition deal with VMware, marking a significant milestone for Broadcom. Although the acquisition was finally closed recently, I already see positive developments here. The biggest one is headcount optimization, as at least 2,800 jobs are expected to be cut, a significant portion of the total 38 thousand people employed by VMware. I also like how Hock Tan set his decisive business tone by ordering VMware workers to "get butt back to office", emphasizing Broadcom's determination to promptly commence leveraging the synergies resulting from the business combination.

From the longer-term perspective, I consider the VMware acquisition to be a solid strategic move to build long-term value for shareholders. The combined business's revenue is expected to surpass $40 billion, with software sales being around 49% of the total. The shift in revenue mix toward more software revenue will highly likely lead to a more favorable combined business profitability profile. VMware provides an extensive range of multi-cloud services, covering application modernization, cloud management, infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces. These diverse capabilities appear to align seamlessly with Broadcom's robust infrastructure expertise, presenting strong potential for complementary assets between the two entities. While integrating businesses of such a massive scale is always a risk, I think that Broadcom's stellar execution in previous large, relatively recent mergers like Symantec and CA Technologies should add much more optimism and confidence regarding the merger with VMware.

To conclude, I expect AVGO to deliver a positive earnings surprise on December 7, together with an optimistic outlook from the management. Although I consider the VMware deal a robust strategic move aimed at building long-term value for shareholders, recent developments suggest that the management is also focused on getting synergies as soon as possible.

AVGO stock valuation

AVGO demonstrated a massive 68% year-to-date rally, significantly outperforming the broader U.S. stock market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns AVGO a low "D" valuation grade because most ratios are multiple times higher than the sector median. It is also important to emphasize that the current valuation ratios are substantially higher than historical averages. That said, from multiple perspectives, the stock looks overvalued.

On the other hand, this year has been a significant shift for semiconductor companies as AI emerged and spurred the demand for high-performance chipsets. Therefore, I will better rely on the outcomes of the discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation. I project a 12.2% revenue CAGR for the next decade and a 10% WACC for discounting. I use a flat 33.6% TTM FCF margin ex-SBC for the whole decade.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is around $485 billion, which is 13% higher than the current market cap. That said, my target price for AVGO is $1050.

Risks to consider

The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, and to me, there is currently a high level of uncertainty about which stage of the economic cycle we are at now. On the one hand, we currently see the highest interest rates since the beginning of the century, which should ultimately weigh on economic growth. On the other hand, the U.S. economy has consistently surpassed all expectations in recent quarters. Global macroeconomic data is mixed, and we had several massive disruptions in the last three years, which included the global lockdown, the largest war in Europe since WWII, and the emergence of new artificial intelligence capabilities. Recession is an inevitable part of the economic cycle, but several big economists' forecasts who expected recession in 2023 did not age well as we see from the recent strong U.S. GDP growth. The iconic CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, recently recommended that we be prepared for a recession. However, last year, he forecasted a recession to begin in mid-2023, but it did not happen. That said, the level of uncertainty in the macro economy is very high.

AVGO showcased a massive 68% rally year-to-date. As the year-end approaches, some investors might be keen on realizing their capital gains, which means a stock sell-off and temporary pullback. That said, potential investors should be prepared for a potential correction, and it is better to have a dollar average while building up the position in AVGO.

Bottom line

To conclude, AVGO is still a "Strong Buy". The company continues to demonstrate stellar financial performance, and its recent VMware acquisition aligns with the path to becoming the leading infrastructure technology company. I expect Broadcom's management to continue building long-term value for shareholders, and the valuation also looks very attractive.