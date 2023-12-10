Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/10/23

Dec. 10, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.94K Followers

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (11.23K)
Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee – endorsed by Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi – lost the Houston Mayoral race in a landslide.

"I endorse and proudly support my friend, @SJacksonLee, to be the next mayor of Houston.

Her relentless efforts in Congress prove she has the experience and vision to lead Houston into the future.

She's always been a fierce champion for her constituents, and I have no doubt…" pic.twitter.com/49qRNtDEpm
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 18, 2023

Texas State Senator John Whitmire, a Democrat, won the mayoral race.

It wasn’t even close. Sheila Jackson Lee got crushed in the run-off election.

This was after Sheila Jackson Lee put out an ad telling supporters the wrong day to vote. www.thegatewaypundit.com/...

Funny how the two most diabolical women in the US, Nancy and Hillary, discovered neither of them has any clout to support another politician and have them win.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (11.23K)
The poison Ivies have shown that they are not free speech absolutists since they have in the past acted to suppress conservative speech. So their reluctance to answer when asked the genocide question is not due to deference to an impartial standard of freedom of speech, but rather to deciding which speech is worthy of protection under woke standards.

Btw, are there any men being promoted to senior positions at universities?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (11.23K)
Conservative and very conservative parents are more likely to raise mentally healthy teens compared to liberal parents, according to a new study from the Institute for Family Studies and Gallup. ...

The IFS/Gallup report found that "the most important factor in the mental health of adolescent children is the quality of the relationship with their caregivers." The key driver is parents who have an "authoritative" style that combines "affection and attentiveness to children's needs with structure and requirements for pro-social, responsible behavior."

"Authoritative ... structure ... pro-social responsible ..." You know what those sound like, don't you? media.notthebee.com/...

And why shouldn't that be the case? Kids crave structure, discipline, guidance, authority. They don't want to be adrift! They don't know how the world works and they need parents to show them. They need their parents to believe there is an objective way the world and people are designed to work.

Conservative parents "enjoy higher quality relationships with their children, characterized by fewer arguments, more warmth, and a stronger bond, according to both parent and child reporting."

Notably, potentially confounding factors such as income and parental education "are largely unrelated" to the outcomes observed in the study. Rich or poor, schooled or unschooled: If you do parenting right [read: more conservatively] your kid has a better shot.

Keep it up, conservative parents, y'all doing great out there!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (11.23K)
So you thought you were safe out in suburbia, away from the big cities? Think again.

Violent crime is quickly spreading to suburbia. A new report shows gangs from South America have targeted mansions in wealthy neighborhoods across the Detroit metro area. This comes as the Biden administration's disastrous open border policies have flooded the country with millions of illegal migrants, as well as progressive cities fail to enforce 'common sense' law and order.

WXYZ Detroit reported at least 30 to 40 homes in upscale neighborhoods across Detroit have been targeted by "highly functional and well-trained" gangs from South America this fall.

Thieves are using high-tech "jammers" to disable WiFi home security systems. They're primarily after cash, jewelry, and expensive handbags.
Last week, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said thieves are part of "transnational gangs" operating across the country and are targeting multi-million dollar homes. In recent months, there has been an emerging theme of thieves across the country targeting wealthy households.

This disturbing trend comes as illegal migrant encounters by the Customs and Border Protection on the southern border hit a record high. President Biden's disastrous open southern border has flooded the country with 9 million illegals since he took office. Also, Democrat lawmakers, some of whom are Soros-backed, fail to enforce common sense law and order, transforming some metros into lawless, crime-ridden hellholes.

Democrats are turning this nation into a third-world-like state - and now criminals, emboldened by failed progressive policies, have the rich in their crosshairs in suburbia.

The only advice for law-abiding Americans who want to defend their families and homes in suburbia, where the average police could be upwards of ten minutes or more, is to get proper firearms training from a professional.

As President Trump told us when he was first running for President, they aren't sending their best.

But these are just people seeking asylum, as the far left Democrats keep telling us.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (22.28K)
From the "you've got to be kidding" page:

Maya Shankar

Prodigious at age 3, Julliard at age 9, concert violinist at 12, PhD neuroscientist, Rhodes Scholar, advisor to the President, content creator, ...

So, what's next? Rope an alligator? Surf a glacier?

We're all given a hand to play.

en.wikipedia.org/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

