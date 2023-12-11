This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
According to Israel National News, “precise IDF and ISA intelligence” helped the IAF target Kirkae in an airstrike in Gaza. Hamas has been suffering many setbacks at the hands of the Israelis lately, with numerous terrorists surrendering in recent days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that it was “the beginning of the end of Hamas.” The terror group/political operation continues its bellicose rhetoric, however, with the spokesman of its military wing threatening Sunday to kill all the remaining hostages if Israel doesn’t mean its demands.Despite their bravado, the war is not going their way, and if they keep losing commanders at this rate, it’s going to be difficult to continue to attempt to fend off the IDF. The job of commander of the Shejaiya Battalion is definitely not a desirable position, given the life expectancy of those who hold the title.