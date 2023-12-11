Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/11/23

Dec. 11, 2023
Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:23 AM
Comments (11.24K)
Billboard trucks were sent to Harvard’s New England Campus on Sunday demanding the university’s president Claudine G@y be fired.

The trucks displayed Claudine G@y’s photo along with the words “Fire G@y.”

Claudine G@y came under fire for dismissing the calls for genocide against the Jews to be a violation of the school’s code of conduct in front of the House Education Committee earlier this month.

G@y was among the university presidents grilled by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., regarding the rise of antisemitism on college campuses and the vocal calls of “intifada” during pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Stefanik asked G@y, “You understand that the use of the term intifada in the context of the Israeli-Arab conflict is indeed a call for violent armed resistance against the State of Israel, including violence against civilians and the genocide of Jews… And there have been multiple marches at Harvard with students chanting quote ‘There is only one solution, intifada revolution’ and quote ‘Globalize the intifada.’ Is that correct?”

G@y responded, “I’ve heard that thoughtless, reckless and hateful language on our campus, yes,” calling it “abhorrent” and “hateful speech.”

When specifically pressed on whether calls for “intifada,” direct support for the genocide of Jewish people, violated Harvard’s code of conduct, G@y weakly replied that it “depends on the context.”

One truck circled the campus while a second one is at the main gate of the school showing her conversation with Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York earlier this week.

A plane will also fly over the campus over the coming week saying “HARVARD-STOP JEW HATRED.”

The same tactic was used to put pressure on University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill.

Billboard trucks drove around University of Pennsylvania with the words “Fire Liz.” The pressure that was put on her led to her resignation on Saturday.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:19 AM
Comments (11.24K)
Israel Defense Forces announced on social media Sunday night that they had “eliminated” Emad Krikae, commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion, in an operation with the Israeli Air Force and the Israel Security Agency (also known as Shin Bet).

Krikae hadn’t been on the job long, as had had recently replaced the previous commander, who had been killed earlier in the conflict.
According to Israel National News, “precise IDF and ISA intelligence” helped the IAF target Kirkae in an airstrike in Gaza.

Hamas has been suffering many setbacks at the hands of the Israelis lately, with numerous terrorists surrendering in recent days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that it was “the beginning of the end of Hamas.”

The terror group/political operation continues its bellicose rhetoric, however, with the spokesman of its military wing threatening Sunday to kill all the remaining hostages if Israel doesn’t mean its demands.

Despite their bravado, the war is not going their way, and if they keep losing commanders at this rate, it’s going to be difficult to continue to attempt to fend off the IDF. The job of commander of the Shejaiya Battalion is definitely not a desirable position, given the life expectancy of those who hold the title.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.24K)
Alex Jones did not warrant the scale of deplatforming and censorship that he received. In the free market independent people can choose not to engage with, tune out or block anyone they find is not in alignment with their value system.

In the era of defined information (dis, mis and mal), a slippery slope is created where information itself is suppressed, and ultimately this erodes the principle of speech. Just because information, even significantly contrary information, is provided, that does not mean anyone is required to believe it. When we allow definitions imposed by others to define and ultimately control information, we become subjects to the censors. The decision to permit Jones to return to Twitter was the correct decision.

All of that said, the action taken by Musk will likely only worsen the revenue side of the X/Twitter financial situation. Staunch opposition groups will now use the reinstatement of Alex Jones as a targeting arrow in their quiver. With approximately $1.5 billion in annual debt service, even 10 million paid subscribers ($8/mo) cannot offset the scale of revenue drop from a lack of advertisers.

It remains to be seen how X/Twitter can remain viable in the longer term with $12.5 billion in debt.

Twitter was essentially a DHS controlled/influenced intelligence operation with the intent to control/influence public opinion.

You can make an argument that Twitter is being guided into a controlled crash. If that were the operational intent, nothing currently being done would be done differently.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.24K)
Republican attorneys general sent a letter to two massive voting advisory firms, requesting the fair treatment of shareholders and the stopping of efforts to "debank" conservative clients.

The letter was sent to Glass, Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc., which are two firms that provide information and recommendations to shareholders about voting choices and government matters.

The initiative was led by Iowa GOP Attorney General Brenna Bird who wrote in the letter that there was "deep concern" that the firms are "prioritizing certain environmental, social, and governance initiatives" which allegedly violate their contracts, according to Fox News.

"Last year shareholders sought to hold financial institutions accountable for denying or restricting service to clients based on their political or religious beliefs through the resolution process," the letter reads, according to Fox. "Politicized debanking harms businesses and their shareholders and undermines the freedom of every American to participate in the marketplace on equal footing."

The letter also alleges that the firms cite "hate speech" or "reputational risk" as reasons to debank individuals or organizations.

"Viewpoint discrimination has its own legal liabilities—but so does lying in publicly available policies and disclosures," the letter states. "Your lack of transparency is troubling. And your voting recommendations on debanking proposals may breach your legal obligations."

Attorneys general from Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Texas and other red states have also signed the letter.

It's about time Republican AGs have flexed their muscles against these woke and biased advisory companies. The only way to stop this nonsense is to go on offense with threats of lawsuits.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.24K)
In a fiery statement released on Sunday, former President Donald J. Trump announced that he will not testify in his scheduled testimony in New York, slated for Monday.

"As everyone knows, I have very successfully & conclusively testified in the corrupt, Biden-directed, New York State Attorney General’s rigged trial against me.

World renowned experts, highly respected bank & insurance executives, real estate professionals, as well as others, both honest & credible, have stated, clearly & unequivocally, that I, & my very successful company, did nothing wrong!

My financial statements were conservative, liquid, & “extraordinary.”

A top professor from NYU Stern said, “If Mr. Trump were my student, he would get an ‘A’ on his financial statements. I’ve never seen a statement that provided so much detail, & is so transparent, as these statements.”

Plus, they all have an ironclad disclaimer clause stating that the users must do their own due diligence & analysis – no reliance! The only fraud committed was by the highly partisan & out of control judge, & racist A.G. (who promised that, “I will get Trump”).

They claimed that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, in order to illegally reduce my values & make a fake case against me. They did this on other properties, as well, & wouldn’t give me a jury. Likewise, the A.G. thugs do not want to acknowledge that I have paid almost 300 million dollars in New York City & State taxes during the years in question. Importantly, I won at the Appellate Division, which effectively ended most of the case, but the biased judge refused to accept their order, an unheard of first!

Based on the above, and the fact that our unassailable final expert witness has been so strong and irrefutable in his testimony, which will conclude on Tuesday, & that I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than that this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt, that will do nothing but keep businesses out of New York, I will not be testifying on Monday. MAGA!"
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.24K)
The idea that a total stranger could sell a house you own without your permission, pocket all the proceeds, and then blame you for making his life a “nightmare” sounds like the plot of a movie.

But that is exactly what happened to a U.K. resident named Colin Curtis, according to Metro UK.

The property originally belonged to Doris Curtis, who died in the 1980s and left her house to her son, Colin. Mr. Curtis moved out in 1996 to live in another inherited property but continued paying the tax on the Newbury Park house in East London.

In 1997, a man named Keith Best noticed that the house was vacant and started renovating it. Best said he spent about $188,000 renovating the empty three-bedroom semi-detached house, eventually moving his family into the house in 2012.

Best then filed an adverse possession claim to become the registered owner, according to The Daily Mail.

The adverse possession law enables a trespasser occupying a property openly for an extended period, often 10 to 20 years, to then legally gain possession and title ownership.

Colin Curtis launched legal challenges but he lacked sufficient legal grounds as the registered executor because his mother had not made a will.

As Best demonstrated visible control of the house since 1997 without permission, arguing this met the legal time period threshold, a High Court judge overturned an initial ownership rejection and ruled in Best’s favor.

After 12 years of battling in court, Curtis passed away in 2018 while living on about $321 a week from his state pension and tax credits.

Best then sold the inherited family house for nearly $665,000.

Still, Best claims that he’s the victim because of the bad publicity, telling the Daily Mail, “Under the law I had a right to make this house mine so if anybody has a problem with that, they should be angry at the law, not me. I’ve done everything by the book. Nobody was cheated and I legally got what was mine.”

If you think this kind of thing could never happen in the U.S., think again.

In March, Fox News published an article about U.S. homeowners finding themselves embroiled in lengthy and expensive legal fights to remove squatters from their properties.

The article spotlighted the case of Delaware resident Burton Banks, who tried to sell vacant land inherited from his late father only to discover that his neighbor, Melissa Schrock, had erected a goat pen on the $125,000 property and claimed two-thirds of an acre as her own via adverse possession.

Despite paying taxes on the land, Banks lost in court as Schrock insisted the area had “always” been her backyard because she openly encroached on it for the 20 years as required by law.

Even with no evidence backing her claim of using the land for two decades, the judge ruled in Schrock’s favor, depriving Banks of rightful ownership due to her mere assertion.

In August, the New York Post covered a story of a suburban Atlanta man who was arrested for calling 911 when he went to visit his property and found “weapons, a prostitute, a bunch of dogs in the back, my fence broken down.”

In California, a COVID-19-related eviction moratorium made it impossible for landlords to evict their tenants even if they owe more than $100,000 in rent, according to Fox News.

Much like the tragic case in the U.K., authorities in many states on our side of the pond may side with scheming squatters over inheritors or owners of empty homes.

It feels like we’re living in the Wild West where squatter takes all.

With more laws protecting criminals rather than homeowners, it’s important to be vigilant and protect your own property because if you lose it, most likely, you’re on your own.

This is exactly why the liberals' idea of citizens housing illegal aliens in their homes is a very bad idea. Once they step foot in your home, you will never get rid of them, and you know the activists will side with the illegals and take your property away from you.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.24K)
Buyers of gift cards from retail locations are being warned to pay attention to their purchases.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s “Operation Bad Elf” has led to over 250 arrests for felonies and misdemeanors involved with big retail locations.

One of those arrested was a Chinese National Ningning Sun who had in his possession thousands of Target and Apple gift cards. Some of those he had stolen from a Sacramento Target store.

The investigators involved in Operation Bad Elf saw Sun take the gift cards off the shelf and put them in his coat. Then he put a replacement set of cards back on the racks.

The Sheriff investigators followed the suspect outside the store and arrested him. They found gift cards in his coat and upon searching his car, found thousands of gift cards which consisted of Apple and Target cards.

The sophistication of the crime included pulling information off the cards. The glue that covered the codes was carefully removed. The PINs would allegedly be lifted off the cards, the codes would be repaired to look normal and the cards were then returned to the store shelves.

This would allow the scammers to steal the money off the gift cards as they were adding or loading money onto them. The money is usually wired to an offshore account and at the same time the victims don’t realize it is happening.

Sun was most likely part of a larger crime syndicate involving the theft of gift cards. The card tampering was done in such a way that it is difficult to detect it when purchasing the cards. The Sheriff Department said to look for signs like scuff marks near the code.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (11.24K)
161 million Americans are now employed, above the pre-COVID high of 158.5 million for a gain of 2.5 million in the last 3 years. As a comparison, the US created 2.7 million new jobs in 2018 alone. That was more than the previous two years, which saw 2.2 million jobs created in 2017 and 2.3 million in 2016. So while the headline reads "job growth", the reality is that people have gone back to work. The actual increase in jobs has been anemic, well below average, and one of the reasons economists have doubted this economy. We need to go no further than the official unemployment rate to confirm the reality of 'no growth' in jobs. The US Unemployment rate in 2019 was 3.7%. The BLS reported that last month the unemployment rate was the same, 3.7%.
