The 1-Minute Market Report December 4, 2023

Erik Conley
Summary

  • After five consecutive up weeks, we are now just 4.2% below the record-high water mark, set back in January 2022.
  • The best performer last week was Blockchain, as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continued to rally.
  • Palladium prices fell last week as the dollar gained ground.

Abstract financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market on neon light colour background

champc

Originally posted on December 2, 2023

In this weekly market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower. Identifying the winners and losers

This article was written by

Erik Conley
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Comments (1)

Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 4:46 AM
Comments (3.07K)
I am not sure whether the last table is correct. $ATO went up 2% last week, not down 15%
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

