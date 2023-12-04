Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Bonds For Your Retirement, Yields Up To 9%

Dec. 04, 2023 7:35 AM ETOXLC, OXLCL, OXLCM, OXLCN, OXLCO, OXLCP, OXLCZ, RILY, RILYG, RILYK, RILYL, RILYM, RILYN, RILYO, RILYP, RILYT, RILYZ7 Comments
Summary

  • Baby bonds provide accessible entry into the highest tier of the corporate capital structure.
  • Known for their steady CD-beating interest payments, these securities can offer substantial capital upside if purchased at today’s deeply discounted prices.
  • Baby bonds are a must-have in a diversified portfolio, and we are building a custom maturity ladder at HDO.
Page of newspaper with words corporate bonds.

designer491

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities”

"Baby bonds" typically refer to fixed-income securities or debt instruments that are issued in small-dollar denominations with a face value of less than $1,000, making them accessible to the average investor for their income needs.

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILY BABY BONDS, OXLC BABY BONDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

racerkeith profile picture
racerkeith
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (2.55K)
I have learned so much being a member of HDO since 2014! The concept of dividend income streams, bond laddering, Dripping were all unknown to me because retail investors are not privy to this hidden information unless people like @Rida Morwa @Head Wrench @Phil in OKC @Treading Softly @Hidden Value and the other advisors and members on the chat boards at HDO choose to share these important secrets to successful investing. Many thanks to you all!
HighYieldSucker profile picture
HighYieldSucker
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (330)
Rida, you said earlier that baby bonds pay interest and not dividends, so are not subject to the 30% withholding tax reserved for international investors. Then later on you said that the interest payments are taxed as regular income.
Would you be good enough to clarify? Thanks much.
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (86.96K)
@HighYieldSucker

Withholding has nothing to do with the ultimate tax bill, but rather when you have to pay. With withholding, you pay taxes when the investment pays you. The rate you pay is a different thing and you tend to pay more for interest payments than for dividend payments.
D
Dividendsam
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (2)
Are there baby bond CEF? Thanks for all the work you do. I am a big fan and looking into subscribing
e
extramoney
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (667)
Long RILYN & RILYT & down around 30% now. Will hold, collect the dividends, & wait until they mature.
A
AAJetMan
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (1.11K)
@extramoney RILYZ and RILYO for me! Fortunately I've owned them for awhile and have thus gathered some nice divvies.
S
Steve SS
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (430)
Will you write about tax free ideas, like Municipal Bonds type ideas.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

