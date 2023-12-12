Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Henry Miles
Today, 1:06 AM
I see that Tucker Carlson has launched a "relentlessly honest" streaming service after Fox Noise wouldn't even suffer his bu!!shit. -- www.msn.com/... For sure, the MAGA crowd on this board will want to tune in such that they can become even ?smarter?
Henry Miles
Today, 12:56 AM
Shocking that a Florida school board might seek the ouster of Moms for Liberty educational and moral standard bearer, Bridget Ziegler. -- www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has thought up a new plan to stop the flow of illegal border crossers into the city. He is suing the bus companies that are transporting them.

He cannot simply call out the Biden administration for their open border policy, so he is going after the people who are driving the illegals to his city. It’s a completely backwards idea that essentially lets Biden off the hook.

The bus companies are not the root of this problem.

What Johnson is attempting here is a sort of economic warfare, or perhaps economic civil war. He can’t stop Abbott from sending the buses to Chicago, so he’s threatening economic punishment on the bussing companies that are simply performing their normal function. He apparently feels that if he can frighten or damage the companies enough, they will begin refusing to provide service in Texas.

We’re talking about basic transportation and the freedom of movement here. Certainly, the illegal migrants shouldn’t be free to move about in the first place and should really have been sent back to Mexico. But once they’ve been caught and released, they are being given that freedom by the Biden administration and they’re taking advantage of it. Many of them have heard that Chicago is a “sanctuary” city so they want to head north to take them up on their offer. Abbott’s buses offer a free and easy way to make the trip.

At the end of the day, this is all about the Biden administration, not bus companies.

Brandon Johnson is just too weak to lay the blame at Biden’s feet.
Henry Miles
Today, 12:37 AM
Texas' Supreme Court just closed the loop ruling that Kate Cox does not qualify for an abortion under state law. -- www.msn.com/... This will not end well for Republicans.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
For those confused, there are two bills to modify the FISA702 reauthorization in the House. (1) HR 6611 from the House Intel Committee and (2) HR 6570 from the House Judiciary Committee. The intel committee bill expands domestic surveillance authority under the modifications; the judiciary committee bill requires the DOJ to get a search warrant before they can look at the incidental collection of American citizens.

Both bills came out of committee and were scheduled for a floor vote tomorrow, which has been cancelled due to public outcry (good job). Speaker Mike Johnson initially planned to let both bills get voted tomorrow and the bill with the most votes advances to the Senate. 😬That’s a hot mess.

The House Intel Committee bill organized by Chairman Mike Turner is absolutely horrible. It expands FISA702 surveillance and makes things much worse. The House Judiciary Bill organized by Chairman Jim Jordan is not structurally that much better, but it does put strong curtailments on the 702 surveillance authority by forcing the DOJ to get actual court approved search warrants on American citizens.

It should not come as a surprise to see a panel of 46 experts in Deep State weaponization come out in support of the Intelligence Committee bill, and then decry the insufferable 702 limitations put into place in the Judiciary Committee bill. The bad guys want the House Intel version.

Turner lied when he said his HR 6611 bill was supported by John Ratcliffe and Devin Nunes. It’s not, and they don’t. Both Nunes and Ratcliffe support a panel within the process who have eyes on everything that is being done and can conduct immediate oversight. Chairman Mike Turner is a big fibber.

The Deep State folks love the Turner bill (6611) because it makes the surveillance even easier by granting even more authority in their warrantless searches. The Deep State folks do not like the Jordan bill (6570) because it requires a search warrant to look at the material, which means a predicate justification must exist.

Both bills suck, but the Jordan bill sucks less.

Speaker Johnson abandoned the competing same-day floor vote effort, and no one is sure where it goes from here; but that’s probably why the Deep State guys are writing a letter trying to influence Johnson on what bill to permit a vote.

In the meantime, the current FISA-702 authorization will likely be “short-term” renewed through April 19, 2024, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), while congress figures out which long-term reform bill to send to the Senate.

It’s all a hot mess.

We The People just don’t want to be under surveillance, but we have no representation.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
The White House held a Hanukkah ceremony Monday evening, and the event has already produced a massive controversy. According to reports, Joe Biden snubbed the families of Hamas hostages, refusing to extend invites to them even after they requested to attend. That comes as over a hundred people are still being held captive by the terrorist government in Gaza following the deadly attacks on October 7th in Israel. A CNN segment revealed that some of the families reached out to the White House for permission to attend, presumably to garner a show of solidarity. Instead, the Biden administration ghosted them.

It's just unreal to witness how cowardly this president is. He is so terrified of his pro-Hamas base that he'd rather absorb a negative news cycle than dare cross them. What did he and his handlers think would happen? Did they think this wouldn't go public once the families were ignored? When even CNN is reporting how bad this looks, you know a major screw-up occurred.

To make matters worse, Biden botched his speech during the ceremony.

As he recently showed (again), Biden is a complete buffoon when it comes to denominations of numbers. He can't figure out the difference between millions, billions, and trillions, and he apparently can't delineate between years and days either. It's embarrassing for the entire nation to have this on display. twitter.com/...

It's also insulting to the families he snubbed. One can only assume that Biden is so aloof and numb to the pain of others that he didn't even prepare for the event so as not to make such a ridiculous mistake. It's not difficult to read over a speech before delivering it.

How many more examples do we need before people stop pretending Biden is the "Empathizer in Chief." This guy couldn't care less about the hostages. He'd rather be at his beach house in Delaware than accomplish any part of his actual job with competency and sympathy. It's one of the many reasons he has no business being president. A man who will throw those taken hostage by terrorists under the bus to please the rabid anti-Semites in his base will do anything to hold onto power, and that's a dangerous thing.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
In this short clip former AG Eric Holder is asked about the potential for a President (Trump) to target his political opposition using the DOJ. rumble.com/...

Not coincidentally, nor ironically, Holder goes on to outline the exact process that Joe Biden is using to target Donald Trump. Which is the exact same process Barack Obama used through Eric Holder to target his political opposition in the aftermath of the 2010 shellacking. Eric Holder knows a great deal about how this process works, because he did exactly what he is outlining.

What too few people remember is that back in 2011, in the aftermath of the November 2010 shellacking of the Democrats by activist Tea Party groups around the country, AG Holder asked the Treasury Department to participate in a “special research project.”

The IRS was asked for the Schedule-B’s of groups who were registered as “patriot” groups (Tea Party Patriots) and other names associated with the political uprising against Barack Obama and the takeover of federal healthcare, ie Obamacare. The Cincinnati field office of the IRS then sent the DOJ a batch of CD-ROM’s containing the names of the individual donors listed on the IRS 501-c (3)(4) forms. That list was then compiled and used by the federal government to target the donors and supporters.

A Cincinnati IRS office worker blew the whistle.

An investigation was launched by congress.

IRS head Lois Lerner then pleaded the 5th amendment, and later the IRS/DOJ settled a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of the targets.

During the investigation, former Obama Chief of Staff Jack Lew was moved into position as Treasury Secretary, with the priority to cover-up and hide the DOJ initiating request.

Specifically, because the Tea Party groups were primarily targeting the Republican members of the UniParty, the DOJ effort to destroy the participants was fully supported in 2012, 2013, 2014, by Republican leadership as well as complicit Democrats. This was the most transparent UniParty cover-up operation through that date. Only later exceeded by their unity in common cause against the Donald Trump presidency.

The Obama/Holder group learned a lesson in 2012 when the IRS whistleblower came forward. The use of the IRS was dropped, and instead the administration switched to using the NSA database for their targeting data. Federal officers, FBI offices and contractors working on behalf of the government, then began exploiting the NSA database for information on opposition to the Obama administration.

Approximately 80% of all NSA database searches were non-compliant.

Meanwhile, back in the DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD), the Holder operation continued with the use of weaponized FISA-702 exploits as surveillance and FARA violations as the process tool. The DOJ-NSD was created by Eric Holder and refused any DOJ inspector oversight until 2017 under the Trump administration. The process of having no oversight made it easier for the targeting operations to continue.

This is the truth of the thing.

President Obama and AG Eric Holder did exactly what Mr. Holder is now outlining in that CNN interview. Essentially, Holder is saying the quiet part out loud, while recognizing that too few people will ever understand that he is guilty of the exact process he is explaining.

FUBAR
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
It’s safe to say that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s District of Columbia case against Donald Trump, which alleges “four felony indictments of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election”, will not go to trial on March 4, 2024.

The setting of Trump’s DC trial for the spring of 2024 – conveniently scheduled one day before the Super Tuesday primaries – was undoubtedly the result of a shared interest between the Special Counsel and the presiding judge, Tanya Chutkan: to convict Donald Trump before the 2024 election. Moreover, given the 11+ million pages of documents involved in this case, the hundreds (if not thousands) of hours of video and audio, and the hundreds of witnesses, the accelerated trial date was a violation of Trump’s Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel, which includes the opportunity to prepare for trial.

The Special Counsel’s DC case against Trump comprises novel legal theories that have never been tried in American courts, most notably whether Presidential challenges to an election can be criminalized under the United States code. The attorneys for Trump have filed lengthy and well thought-out motions, reasoning that the Constitution and the doctrine of presidential immunity required dismissal of this criminal case. Judge Chutkan denied each one in her desire for a quick trial.

On December 7, 2023, Trump’s team filed their Notice of Appeal concerning Chutkan’s denials.

The effect of Trump’s notice of appeal was important – it deprived Judge Chutkan of jurisdiction over the case. As Trump’s attorneys argued in one of their latest filings:

“The filing of President Trump’s notice of appeal has deprived this Court of jurisdiction over this case in its entirety pending resolution of the appeal. Therefore, a stay of all further proceedings is mandatory and automatic.”

The stay of Trump’s criminal case should include all pretrial matters and jury selection – anything relating to matters that are subject to the appeal. While Special Counsel Smith conceded that the notice of appeal divested Judge Chutkan of “of control over those aspects of the case involved in the appeal”, he also argued that the court retained jurisdiction of other issues and deadlines unrelated to the appeal and maintained his desire to ensure the case goes to trial in March 2024:

“To help ensure that trial proceeds promptly if the Court’s order is affirmed, during the pendency of the defendant’s appeal, the Government will meet every pretrial deadline the Court has set for it. Then, as soon as the mandate returns, the Court can promptly resolve any remaining issues and start trial.”

Judge Chutkan has yet to rule on the stay of the case. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit hasn’t even begun to consider Trump’s immunity and Constitutional arguments.

But, evidencing his impatience with the standard legal process, and displaying his desire to prosecute Trump before the 2024 election, Special Counsel Smith did something he admitted was “extraordinary.” He asked the Supreme Court to rule on the following issue:

“Whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
In a separate motion, Smith at the same time asked the D.C. appellate court to “expedite the briefing schedule and oral argument.”

It is unclear what either court will decide. One thing, however, is abundantly clear; both Smith and Chutkan, despite repeated protestations that Trump will be treated like any other criminal defendant, have deployed legal maneuvers that do not apply to any other criminal defendant. From issuing a broad gag order and bringing dubious charges to leapfrogging the normal judicial process, the court and the government will go to any extreme necessary to ensure Donald Trump faces trial before the 2024 general election kicks into high gear.

One can only hope at this point that cooler heads—or at least those who still care about the health of the country and the viability of our political system—ultimately prevail.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
The legal argument that will be reviewed at the SCOTUS centers on Presidential Immunity. Before the SCOTUS is the argument from Special Prosecutor Smith that President Trump may be prosecuted for alleged crimes after leaving office.

The counter-argument from President Trump defense is that A) He is shielded by Presidential Immunity B) His actions were in the official conduct of the office of the President of the United States.

1. Was President Trump the President of the United States at the time of these alleged crimes? Yes.

2. Was President Trump's actions in the official conduct of the office of the President of the United States, or were they private actions? Clearly, his actions, non-criminal, were in fact official in nature. He never once claimed to be acting as a private person, and no one would reasonable assume differently. All of his actions, obviously, while as President of the United States are official. Going golfing and taking a break at Mar-a-Lago is an official time off, but that never severs his position as POTUS. Otherwise, the power would be transferred to the office of the Vice President. See how this works?

3. The arguments before the SCOTUS are novel. No former president has ever, ever, ever been charged with a crime and certainly none have been accused of inciting violence to overturn an election…or have been accused of treason or insurrection. So there is stare decisis here and SCOTUS will generally have to take a very, very, very, high bar threshold to allow any kind of strained arguments that would end up with a new rule that could serve to punish former presidents for official actions they took while in office.

4. Exercising free speech and talking openly about election fraud, voting irregularities and the impossible coincidences of 7 individual states which just happened to all turn the election late in the election night is not unlawful. Being angry about it is not a crime. Telling people to protest peacefully is not a crime. Even saying the election was fraudulent and refusing to admit the election was fair is not a crime. This is the US, not China, not freaking Ireland. President Trump would not be the first person to deny an election as fair and he most certainly will not be the last. Abrams in Georgia is a good example. Did she get charged with a crime for refusing to accept the election as fair? She has a right to be an id!ot. President Trump has the same rights, and they are enshrined by the very corner stones of our constitutional republic.

5. Lastly, we get to Presidential Immunity. The constitution provides “immunity” to congress (in the form of the speech and debate clause). The constitution also provides broad/general immunity to “officers” of the government. This would mean directors, Attorneys General, Chiefs, secretaries, cabinet officials, military officers, etc. The Constitution does not explicitly state that this immunity is also shared by the POTUS. However, the Supreme Court has interpreted Article II, Section 2, Clause 3 to develop this immunity protection. So while the stare decisis issue is undeclared as to whether a former president can be charged with a crime in his official capacity as POTUS, SCOTUS has made it clear in prior rulings that this immunity does exist in the Constitution.

So, if the SCOTUS takes this case it will make a determination on two simple tests:

1. Did the president' actions represent official POTUS action, yes or no?
2. Are the criminal charges and evidence so substantial that SCOTUS would overturn its former stare decisis ruling related to Presidential Immunity re: Article II?

Depending on their answers to these two tests, SCOTUS should either:

Agree with President Trump's argument and rule his Presidential Immunity stands and thus these charges may not be applied to him...

Or they will disagree with his argument and allow the court case to go forward, but require that the prosecutor prove that Trump is both a President and a private person, which clearly he is not. Just angry and not polite about having the election stolen.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
When President Joe Biden first assumed office in 2021, the average monthly new home payment was $1,915, but it has since ballooned to $3,322 as of the third quarter of 2023, according to an analysis from The Wall Street Journal.

Following the increase in costs, housing is now less affordable than at any other time in recent history, with mortgage rates exceeding 7% and median housing prices rising to around $392,000 as of October, according to the WSJ. High inflation and a relative tightening of the supply of housing have resulted in the increasing prices, while the high mortgage rates are in response to the increasing cost of credit.

The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached an all-time modern low on Jan. 7, 2021, reaching 2.65%, just days before Biden took office, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Mortgage rates then reached a recent peak of 7.76% on Nov. 2 of this year, receding slightly to 7.03% as of Dec. 7.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
For the first time in decades, Argentina is no longer ruled by socialists. Libertarian-leaning President Javier Milei was officially sworn in on Sunday, marking a major turning point in the country's battle against hyperinflation and economic decline.

In November, Argentina reached 183 percent inflation for 2023, impoverishing around 40 percent of the country, a reality that helped sweep Milei into power. Now, he's taking action, with his first move in office being an executive order that slashes the number of government ministries from 21 to nine. Among those put on the chopping block was the ministry of "women, genders, and diversity," a move he recently telegraphed in his criticisms of "social justice."

It didn't take long for the hand-wringing to begin in the press. PBS News published an article dripping with sanctimony, claiming that Milei's ideas are "outlandish" and "radical." What makes that so ironic is that the very same article admits that Argentina is in dire straits.

Let's play this out. Argentina is in the midst of an economic collapse in which its central bank has inflated the currency by triple digits in the last year, and the nation still has no money to pay its international debts. Yet, it's "outlandish" to cut spending and try to tame inflation?

One is curious if PBS News ever described the former socialist regime's policies as "outlandish" as they destroyed Argentina's economy and sent nearly half of its residents into poverty. Somehow, it's doubtful they did.

Milei is likely to encounter fierce opposition from the Peronist movement's lawmakers and the unions it controls, whose members have said they refuse to lose wages.

That sounds familiar, doesn't it? Argentina's economy has been driven off a cliff, and the very people who did the driving want to make sure they suffer no consequences. It's going to be a tough haul, and Milei may yet fail simply because of the structural barriers holding necessary change, but hopefully he does everything he can to bust the union cartels up.

Argentines have a choice. They can let Milei do the hard work and return their nation to prominence in the long term, or they can turn tail and run back to the socialists the moment things get difficult. Hopefully, they are smart enough to do the former.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
If there is one issue in world politics on which opinions are held most strongly while being least informed it is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Vast numbers of people, almost certainly a majority, believe these falsehoods:

1. The Palestinians had their country taken away from them by the Jews.
2. The Israelis expelled the Palestinians.
3. The Israelis illegally occupy territories that belong to the Palestinians.
4. The Israelis refuse to negotiate for peace with Palestinian leaders.
5. Israeli intransigence impeded a peace process that Palestinian leaders pursued in good faith.

Except...

1. There never was, in all history, a State of Palestine.
2. There is no evidence that any Arabs were expelled from the State of Israel. There is evidence that in at least one city – Haifa – they were implored to stay. There is also evidence that the Mufti of Jerusalem and Arab leaders urged them to leave before five Arab armies invaded the newly-declared State of Israel, promising them a victory after which the refugees would return to their homes. And there is absolute certainty that hundreds of thousands of Jews were forcibly expelled – stripped of all they possessed – from the Arab states.

The claim that the establishment of a Palestine state would end the dispute is also ridiculous. Such a state was on offer in 1948; Israel offered to give up more than 90 per cent of the West Bank for such a state in 2000; and an even more generous offer was subsequently made by Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. The Palestinian response was in every case war and terror. Yet all this is ignored, and Netanyahu is blamed instead for the impasse.

Since 1948, every offer of land for a Palestinian state has been rebuffed. These people, indistinguishable ethnically, linguistically, or culturally from any other Arab Muslim residents of the region, were given land in Gaza, and that land became the source of decades of attacks on Israel, culminating with the October 7th atrocities.

This information is the bare minimum a commenter needs before he is justified in expressing an opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. An opinion formed with any less knowledge is worthless and potentially dangerous.

An informed opinion is a wonderful thing. An uninformed opinion is worth its weight in bull excrement.
