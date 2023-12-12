This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
2. Are the criminal charges and evidence so substantial that SCOTUS would overturn its former stare decisis ruling related to Presidential Immunity re: Article II?Depending on their answers to these two tests, SCOTUS should either:Agree with President Trump's argument and rule his Presidential Immunity stands and thus these charges may not be applied to him...Or they will disagree with his argument and allow the court case to go forward, but require that the prosecutor prove that Trump is both a President and a private person, which clearly he is not. Just angry and not polite about having the election stolen.
2. The Israelis expelled the Palestinians.
3. The Israelis illegally occupy territories that belong to the Palestinians.
4. The Israelis refuse to negotiate for peace with Palestinian leaders.
5. Israeli intransigence impeded a peace process that Palestinian leaders pursued in good faith.Except...1. There never was, in all history, a State of Palestine.
2. There is no evidence that any Arabs were expelled from the State of Israel. There is evidence that in at least one city – Haifa – they were implored to stay. There is also evidence that the Mufti of Jerusalem and Arab leaders urged them to leave before five Arab armies invaded the newly-declared State of Israel, promising them a victory after which the refugees would return to their homes. And there is absolute certainty that hundreds of thousands of Jews were forcibly expelled – stripped of all they possessed – from the Arab states.The claim that the establishment of a Palestine state would end the dispute is also ridiculous. Such a state was on offer in 1948; Israel offered to give up more than 90 per cent of the West Bank for such a state in 2000; and an even more generous offer was subsequently made by Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. The Palestinian response was in every case war and terror. Yet all this is ignored, and Netanyahu is blamed instead for the impasse. Since 1948, every offer of land for a Palestinian state has been rebuffed. These people, indistinguishable ethnically, linguistically, or culturally from any other Arab Muslim residents of the region, were given land in Gaza, and that land became the source of decades of attacks on Israel, culminating with the October 7th atrocities.This information is the bare minimum a commenter needs before he is justified in expressing an opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. An opinion formed with any less knowledge is worthless and potentially dangerous.An informed opinion is a wonderful thing. An uninformed opinion is worth its weight in bull excrement.