Politics And The Markets 12/14/23

Dec. 14, 2023 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.94K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.94K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (14)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.31K)
"NEW: The whistleblower complaint a former federal agent filed with DOJ includes affidavit by eyewitness who claims Trump indictor Jack Smith oversaw the deposit of bribes into a “black fund” while prosecuting crimes in Kosovo, where Beau Biden rebuilt the postwar justice system" twitter.com/...

"UPDATE: DOJ has rejected whistleblower agent Moynihan's corruption complaint vs Trump persecutor Jack Smith,claiming it "does not have jurisdiction" to investigate allegation he extorted millions as internt'l special prosecutor.However,DOJ defendant McGonigal is tied to complaint" twitter.com/...

So did they turn evidence over to whoever does need to investigate Jack Smith's crimes?

And shouldn't they have grounds to pull Jack Smith off the special counsel case until those crimes are resolved?

And what if Smith is being blackmailed by someone within DOJ to prosecute Trump because his crimes are known?
It-is-What-It-is profile picture
It-is-What-It-is
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (1K)
Oh Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah !!!
===============
"House Republicans authorize Joe Biden impeachment investigation in major escalation"
Source: Politics
- www.usatoday.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (11.31K)
@It-is-What-It-is Of course the fake USAToday uses the term "major escalation". I bet they never used that term in the Trump impeachments.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.31K)
Golf legend John Daly told Tucker Carlson during a Tuesday interview that he and other professionals in the sport are longing for the return of former President Donald Trump to the White House.

During an interview that was uploaded to his YouTube page, the former Fox News host probed the two-time major winner about his political views.

“So you’re open in your politics,” Carlson noted while addressing Daly.

Daily nodded, responding, “Where’s common sense in our country?”

“Do you think you’ve got the majority view among golfers?” Carlson then asked.

Daly responded with an emphatic, “Yeah.”

He added, “I think all of us on the tours and everything, we all want Daddy Trump back.”

Carlson responded with a grin and asked Daly to expound on the comment.

“Because he was a great president and a great guy once you get to know him,” Daly said. “I’ve known him since the early ’90s.”

Daly recalled a golf tournament in the early to mid-1990s in which he said Trump landed at a course in a helicopter and told those who were present that he would someday be president.

Daly then shared a story of Trump revealing his presidential aspirations to him around the time they first met.

“He flew his helicopter in, we played a pro-am, we went out back – we talked a little bit. He stood up, he says, ‘Mark my words, I’ll be president of the United States one day,’” Daly recalled.

Carlson asked Daly if he believed Trump all those years ago that he would one day become the leader of the free world. “I did,” Daly said without hesitation.

He added Trump is an “unbelievably smart individual … people gotta get behind him. We’ve gotta do something.”

Carlson followed up by again asking if Daly’s assessment of Trump as a future leader was then widely shared by professional golfers.

Daly said golfers love Trump and that he would personally always be loyal to the country’s 45th commander-in-chief.

“I’ll have his back til I die,” Daly said. “He’s one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.31K)
Former President Donald Trump's campaign is celebrating Judge Tanya Chutkan's pause in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 case while the former president appeals his presidential immunity claims.

Chutkan on Wednesday ordered the pause, which "automatically stays any further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on Defendant." Chutkan denied Trump's immunity claims, prompting his appeal to the D.C. Appeals Court and his legal team's request for a pause. Special counsel Jack Smith has asked the Supreme Court to decide the matter.

Trump's campaign hailed the development, with spokesman Steven Cheung saying "this is a big win for President Trump and our rule of law, as it derails Deranged Jack Smith’s rush to judgment strategy of interfering in the 2024 Presidential Election in support of Joe Biden’s campaign," The Hill reported.

"They waited almost three years to bring this hoax ‘case’ and are now desperately trying, and failing, to rush it because they know President Trump is dominating the election. The constitution should not be suspended in a baseless prosecution against the leading candidate for President," Cheung went on. "The American people, not the courts, should decide who becomes president, and they are supporting President Trump in historic numbers."

Trump has argued that the case ought to be dismissed on grounds of presidential immunity and the First Amendment. Smith has charged with conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. He has pleaded not guilty.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.31K)
I expect there will soon be a sudden surge of activity out of the NY, GA and FL lawfare theaters of war. When the offensive effort stalls on one front, all good Soviets know their job is to push forward on all other fronts.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.31K)
You might be having a bad week if you are touting yourself as the next best hope for Casey’s tiara and you find yourself losing by 41 points to the guy you are being paid to beat. Making matters worse, with the reality of the irrelevant collapse in full sunlight, the government may now step in to prosecute DeSantis for fraud (campaign violations) www.msn.com/... Yup, it’s how the process rolls.

It’s like a nightmare Rob, the downward spiral just keeps getting worse and worse. DeSantis should have thought about this before sitting in the seat, because once the donor gate locks shut, you can’t get off until the ride’s over. Sucks to be Rob.

FLORIDA – Trump (59%) holds a commanding lead over all other Republicans vying for the presidential nomination in Florida. DeSantis (19%), Haley (8%), Christie (5%), and Ramaswamy (1%) come nowhere close. Fewer than 1 in 20 respondents indicated that they are still undecided about who they’ll be voting for in the primary this upcoming March. irp.cdn-website.com/...

Ron DeSantis was always the counterfeit $100 bill being dragged through the MAGAhood on a fishing line by the Bush crew. A few people fell for it at first, some even chased it. But then slowly word spread, and now people just laugh at it as it passes by.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.31K)
The Pentagon has dispatched Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr. "to spend lengthy periods of time in Kyiv" and "work more directly with the country’s military leadership" according to a buried report in Wednesday's NYT.

According to NYT, "While the White House has opted not to have U.S. military advisers in the country permanently, General Aguto’s frequent rotations in and out of Kyiv would inch toward the end of that restriction."

This news, which was amplified yesterday by an article in Stars and Stripes, should be receiving more attention.

Military analyst Stephen Bryen, who is a former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, explains Gen. Aguto's posting as follows:

"His job will be the shadow commander of Ukraine's army, basically replacing Zaluzhny and putting Aguto over land army commander Oleksandr Syrskyi."

Aguto's orders are to direct the Ukrainians on a "hold and build" strategy:

"Hold means to not try and advance but hold onto territories under Ukraine's control. This idea is already undermined by the fact that the Russians are advancing across most of the line of contact.

The idea of "Build" is a US idea to rebuild Ukraine's army that has been very badly mauled by the ongoing fighting."

But Bryen explains:

"It is hard to see how Aguto can fix the manpower problem or repair the loss of confidence internally in the Ukrainian government.

Meanwhile, Aguto looking over the shoulder of Ukraine’s military commanders and telling them what to do is bound to cause problems.

There is, too, another problem with Aguto sitting in Kiev. Not only is this highly embarrassing for Ukraine's military leaders, but it also changes the war into an American war.

Aguto is not by himself -- he brings a team of Army guys with him. That small team is bound to grow. It bears a resemblance to sending US "advisors" to Vietnam that soon morphed into a war that, in the end, the US lost."

President Biden will surely go to great lengths to prevent Ukrainian defeat before the 2024 election. If necessary, does that include "Americanizing" the war?

Congress should be asking that question.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.31K)
On November 28th, the Court ORDERED the FBI “to recommend to the court a timeline for the disclosure of information on Seth Rich’s personal laptop, Seth Rich’s work laptop, the DVD, and tape drive within 14 days following the issuance of the Memorandum Opinion and Order.”

Meaning it was due tomorrow.

Three days after that ORDER was issued, the AUSA handling this matter, Andrea Parker, left the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A new AUSA has been assigned – James Gillingham.

Yesterday, the FBI filed an unopposed motion for an extension of time to file the Joint Status Report, asking for 30 days.
storage.courtlistener.com/...

Today the Judge GRANTED that motion.
storage.courtlistener.com/...

Eyes on January 12th, 2024 now.

The FBI let 10 days lapse from the day Parker left the US Attorney's office before they filed for their extension, just a day before it was to expire on Dec 12.. The judge had originally given them 14 days to respond, and now he grants them 30 days more to respond.

They must need adequate time to fully scrub it, like with a cloth or something.

They really, REALLY do not want to have to produce that Seth Rich laptop evidence to the court.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.31K)
DEI Is welfare for people like Claudine G@y who couldn't get a job without identity politics.

So-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives such as the programs endorsed by G@y, have begun to replace merit-based standards in academia, government, and business, with physical characteristics becoming a factor in employment eligibility. The vice president and a Supreme Court justice were both explicitly chosen based on their sex and skin color.

In the Soviet Union, residents needed a party card to guarantee their employment and other benefits unavailable to the rest of the country. In America today, special perks are now afforded to those who meet the criteria of preferred classes, from race to sexual orientation.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.31K)
Hunter Biden was supposed to show up for a subpoenaed deposition. Instead, he held a surprise press conference and then thumbed his nose at Congress.

Rep. James Comer, who heads the investigating House Oversight Committee, promised immediate retribution, including a vote on holding the president's on in contempt of Congress. That would be consistent with how Democrats treated witnesses like Steve Bannon for ignoring congressional subpoenas.

Unfortunately, the GOP caucus has caved, deciding to instead try to renegotiate an appearance by Hunter Biden while Republicans move ahead with a vote on officially opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Jim Jordan suggested during the press scrum that a contempt vote might occur after the vote to open the impeachment inquiry, though that excuse is rather weak. This is the time to lay it all on the line, not hand Hunter Biden significant leverage. Any attempt to negotiate an appearance after the president's son refused to show up for the first will do exactly that. You don't gain leverage by blinking, and Republicans just blinked by not quickly moving to hold Hunter Biden in contempt.

With that said, before everyone jumps on Comer and Jordan, it appears this isn't their decision. Rather, there are probably not enough "yes" votes among Republicans to hold Hunter Biden in contempt. What does that say about the GOP as a party? It says nothing good. We just had the son of the President of the United States, who is under federal indictment, illegally ignore a lawful subpoena, and Republicans can't even come together to hold him accountable.

But sure, this is going to be the party that "takes down the deep state" if you just give them your votes in 2024. Does anyone believe that? All we've seen across the board when dealing with national Republican figures in the past decade is a predictable ability to fold when the going gets tough. When the GOP had the chance to drop the hammer on Hillary Clinton, they passed. When they had the chance to put Anthony Fauci through the wringer, they passed.

Now, they've got Hunter Biden being handed to them on a platter, and they are hesitating. Are you tired of losing yet? Many of us are.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.31K)
Apparently, journalist ethics doesn't exist at The New York Times anymore. Hunter Biden showed up in front of the Capitol Building on Wednesday to mislead about his business dealings before refusing to appear for a congressionally subpoenaed deposition. That immediately set off a firestorm among Republicans who talked tough about holding the president's son in contempt of Congress before backing off on immediately holding a vote on the matter.

The presser itself was illuminating due to the brazenness with which Hunter Biden tried to rewrite history. He wasn't the only one doing rewriting things, though. The New York Times decided to alter a quote from the presser in order to protect Joe Biden.

"This is so bad. @nytimes doctored what Hunter said today, leaving out the key word. Wow.

NYT: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.”

Hunter: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not *financially* involved in my business.”"twitter.com/...

An archived link to the story reveals that the Times did, in fact, produce a false quote. That quote just so happened to exonerate Joe Biden in a way that not even his own son was willing to do. He was moving the goalposts by claiming that his father was not "financially" involved and that there is almost no chance that qualifier was included randomly.

Instead, it appears the new standard put forth by Hunter Biden is that the Chinese or whoever else was paying Hunter Biden for "legal services" didn't write checks directly to Joe Biden. That, of course, has never been alleged. Not even Republicans are naive enough to believe that the Bidens could be that stup!d. Any money that ended up in the hands of the current president would have been moved through various entities before reaching him. We've seen that with checks written from Hunter Biden and James Biden to Joe Biden from their personal accounts and business accounts.

The Times likely picked up on that, which is why it altered the quote to simply say "business," providing an overly broad (and falsely framed) dismissal of Joe Biden's involvement. The newspaper has since stealth-edited its story (i.e. no correction) to include the word "financially," but it seems exceedingly unlikely the original quote was published by mistake.

There are simply no lengths to which the fake mainstream media won't go to protect the Bidens. That much is clear.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (11.31K)
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it received 31 pages of records in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit from the Department of Homeland Security that show the identity of the companion of Obama’s chef Tafari Campbell as a woman named “Ms. Taylor,” who reported that “Campbell fell in the water and struggled for a couple of seconds before giving up and sinking underwater.”

The records also show that the Secret Service could not get the first two boats they tried to use to search for Campbell to function and had to use the groundskeeper’s boat. Also, at least one, and possibly multiple, agents from the Secret Service’s Little Rock, Ark., office were involved in the search for Campbell’s body.

The records were obtained in response to an October 25, 2023, FOIA lawsuit against the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after it failed to respond to an August request for Secret Service video recordings and other records relating to the death of the Obamas’ personal chef, Tafari Campbell, in July 2023 in the Edgartown Great Pond behind the Obamas’ estate on Martha’s Vineyard (Judicial Watch Inc. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:23-cv-03194)).

The records include a July 24 report from a Secret Service agent whose name is redacted that reveals the interview details – including the name – of Campbell’s paddleboarding companion: “Ms. Taylor stated that Mr. Campbell was not wearing a life jacket and had no personal flotation devices aboard the paddleboard at the time of the incident.”

A separate report notes how Campbell’s companion “collapsed on the ground and stated that Tafari had drowned. She stated that he fell in the water and struggled for a couple of seconds before giving up and sinking underwater.” The agent continued, describing how a supervisory agent and another agent “attempted to start one of the boats but had difficulties lowering the motor. I headed down with [redacted] but told her to continue down and yelled to SA [redacted] and SSA [redacted] that I would run to get the keys for our USSS boat. I sprinted to the CP [Command Post], grabbed the keys and sprinted back towards the boats. A similar issue occurred with the motor on the second boat. We jumped into a third boat belonging to the groundskeeper and it worked without issue.”

The same report notes former President Obama came to the incident scene and the search was paused so President Obama could speak to the eyewitness:

We continued our search with flashlights. Shortly thereafter we were called to Wilson’s Landing as FPOTUS Obama was there and the local Fire Department in conjunction with Massachusetts Police Department and other local agencies were setting up an Incident Command Post. He had wanted to talk with [redacted]. The first EMS/Police response we saw may have occurred within an hour. I recall seeing a small PD or Fire boat scanning the shoreline just after it was getting dark.

“It is disturbing that Secret Service boats did not work for this emergency situation,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “This new information perhaps explains why the Secret Service is still hiding video related to the tragic drowning.” www.judicialwatch.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (11.31K)
Alex Jones’ theory of the “massive cyber-attack” that requires a lockdown of the internet, followed by a limited access/controlled access internet where only approved (“safe”) sites can be accessed is both alarmingly believable and difficult to prepare for. It also nearly perfectly mirrors the COVID playbook in a virtual way – virtual lock downs, virtual “approved activities/sites”, controlled information and total censorship.

Where the heck do you think Jones’ came up with that theory? Jones is describing what is called, “The shadow banning of the internet”. theconservativetreehouse.com/...

The Beta Test was today: twitter.com/...

The process isn’t complicated if you have followed the development of the government systems. DHS is not going to shut down the North American Internet, just change the pathways using their public-private partnerships with social media and Big Tech. Justification big picture: national security. Details of control found in the motives of creating labels like, disinformation, malinformation, or misinformation.

You might ask – why is the Dept of Homeland Security (DHS) in the business of conducting widescale surveillance, monitoring and tracking of American citizens?

Unfortunately, if you are asking that question, then you likely don’t know the First, Fourth and Fifth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution were usurped by the 2001 Patriot Act.

George W Bush and D!ck Cheney created the domestic surveillance system under the auspices of DHS and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Barack Obama and Joe Biden then took that DHS surveillance system and modified the dials (Justice Dept., FBI) so the surveillance only applied to their ideological enemies.

Remember, the Dept of Defense (DoD) will now conduct online monitoring operations, using enhanced AI to protect the U.S. internet from “disinformation” under the auspices of national security. www.thedefensepost.com/...

You need to understand what is being constructed and what is about to be deployed on a large-scale throughout the U.S. internet operating system. The U.S. internet will be different. The social media restrictions became more prevalent and noticeable in the past several years; now it is time for DHS to expand that process and begin directing traffic.

Eventually DHS control over Twitter was revealed in the Twitter Files. The same background is true here. The entire American online apparatus is going to change, quite soon. It’s the 2024 election targeting.
