Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 12/15/23

Dec. 15, 2023 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.94K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.94K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (11.33K)
The city council has decided that the people of Chicago will not be allowed to vote on whether or not the city retains its "sanctuary city" policy.

Democrats have spent the last several years claiming to be the defenders of "democracy" but when it comes to important issues facing the people who live in Chicago, these Democrats are telling voters to pound sand.

They don't want people to vote on this for one obvious reason. The people will say that they don't want this policy.

The council voted 31-16 against the measure during a special meeting Thursday, following weeks of heated debates.

Democrats accuse Trump of being an authoritarian. You want to see what real authoritarianism looks like? Look no further than Chicago, which is telling its residents that they have absolutely no say in this policy. They will live in a sanctuary city and like it.

But don't feel too bad for them- they voted for this regime, and the one before that, and the one before that...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (11.33K)
Journalist Steve Baker has evidence that the DOJ allowed two Capitol Police officers to lie on the stand during the Oath Keepers trial.

What’s their response?

The DOJ files criminal charges against Steve Baker.

Are you paying attention now, America? twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (11.33K)
"1) These people seem certifiably insane. As in, needing serious psychological help. I'm not exaggerating here, they seem to have completely lost a relationship with reality.
2) I laughed multiple times in this Supercut." twitter.com/...
--------Mollie@MZHemingway
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (11.33K)
"🚨 BREAKING:

Ex-FBI Counterintelligence Chief, and Peter Strzok’s boss, Charles McGonigal, who was in charge of my “case” during the Russia investigation scam, was just sentenced to 4+ years for colluding with Russian oligarchs.

Fined $40,000, his actions mark a startling breach of U.S. sanctions and trust.

You cannot make this up." twitter.com/...
----------George Papadopoulos@GeorgePapa19

He must have really ticked off the powers that be in the FBI for them to have not protected him.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (11.33K)
The Michigan Court of Appeals said Thursday it won't stop former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's 2024 Republican primary ballot, turning aside challenges from critics who argue that his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him.

The court affirmed two lower court rulings.

“Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion, citing Michigan law.

The court further said Trump's possible spot on a general election ballot was not ripe for consideration.

The two-sentence clause in the 14th Amendment has been used only a handful of times since the years after the Civil War. It’s likely that one of the lawsuits challenging Trump eventually will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the insurrection clause.

The Michigan court decision was similar to one from the Minnesota Supreme Court, which said Trump could stay on that state’s primary ballot there because the election is a party-run contest.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, “The Soros-funded Democrats have once again failed in their desperate attempt to interfere in the election via a bad-faith interpretation of the 14th Amendment.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (11.33K)
By refusing to appear before the House Oversight Committee for a standard closed-door deposition, Hunter Biden is widely expected to be held in contempt of Congress. And if we take Joe Biden's words at face value, the president thinks his son should be prosecuted for it.

On Wednesday, instead of complying with the committee's subpoena, he gave a whiny press conference, during which he played the victim card like a petulant child.

He accused Republicans of cherrypicking and fabricating evidence against him and denied any "financial involvement" by his father, Joe Biden, in his foreign business dealings. Hunter curiously moved the goalposts, considering that for a long time, the narrative was that Joe Biden never even spoke with his son about his business, and now suddenly, he seems to be conceding more significant involvement.

But regardless of his son's reasons for refusing to comply with the subpoena, Joe Biden is on record saying that anyone who doesn’t comply with a congressional subpoena should be prosecuted.

It’s true. In October 2021, Biden urged the Department of Justice to prosecute anyone who defied congressional subpoenas from the January 6 Select Committee.

“Mr. President, what’s your message to people who defy Congressional subpoenas on the January 6 Committee?” asked CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

“I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable criminally,” Biden told her.

"Should they be prosecuted by the Justice Department?” she asked in a follow-up.

“I do, yes,” Biden insisted.

Do you think he’s singing the same tune now? To be consistent, he should be, but let’s get real here. One journalist asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Hunter’s defiance of the congressional subpoena on Wednesday, but she refused to answer.

Biden is on record saying that those who defy congressional subpoenas should be criminally prosecuted.

And Hunter Biden did exactly that.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (11.33K)
Parts of California are so downtrodden that people need to consult "p00p maps" to avoid human f e c e s while walking outside, homelessness is rampant in major cities, and the cost of living is out of control. But California's state government thinks now is the time to … regulate Toys "R" Us.

A law passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) in 2021 is set to take effect in the new year, mandating "gender-neutral" toy sections in large retail stores.

Retail stores that fail to comply with the mandate risk being penalized with $250 fines for initial violations and $500 fines for all subsequent violations.

Hey, remember last year, when the Orwellian Newsom tried to gaslight potential voters that California was "the freedom state"?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (11.33K)
Following the meltdown on Capitol Hill by "Ivy League" Presidents from Harvard, MIT and Penn, on Wednesday of this week Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed Executive Order 2023-31, effectively banning diversity, equity and inclusion bureaucracies in state institutions.

Standing in front of a podium which read "DEFUNDING DISCRIMINATION", Stitt announced: “In Oklahoma, we’re going to encourage equal opportunity, rather than promising equal outcomes.”

“Encouraging our workforce, economy, and education systems to flourish means shifting focus away from exclusivity and discrimination, and toward opportunity and merit. We’re taking politics out of education and focusing on preparing students for the workforce," he said at a press conference.

According to the Governor's office, the order says that state agencies and institutions for higher education shall not utilize state funds, property, or resources to:

1. Grant or support diversity, equity, and inclusion positions, departments, activities, procedures, or programs to the extent they grant preferential treatment based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s;

2. mandate any person to participate in, listen to, or receive any education, training, activities, procedures, or programming to the extent such education, training, activity, or procedure grants preferences based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s;

3. mandate any person swear, certify, or agree to any loyalty oath that favors or prefers one particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another;

4. mandate any person to certify or declare agreement with, recognition of, or adherence to, any particular political, philosophical, religious, or other ideological viewpoint;

5. mandate any applicant for employment provide a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement or give any applicant for employment preferential consideration based on the provision of such a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement; or

6. mandate any person to disclose their pronouns. www.sos.ok.gov/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (11.33K)
In the wake of various recent scandals at 'elite' universities, attention has turned to their massive, largely untaxed endowments.

On Thursday morning Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) introduced a bill which would tax the largest university endowments at 35%.

"The endowments at Penn, Harvard & MIT have a combined $95B+ in assets - yet only pay a 1.4% tax rate on net investment income," Vance posted on X. "Then they use these funds to push DEI and woke insanity."

"My bill would tax the largest endowments at 35% - it's going to the Senate floor right now."

Vance then tried to pass the bill by unanimous consent, only to be blocked by Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, who suggested that lawmakers should instead look at the bill before passing it (oh?), and then slammed billionaire tax loopholes created by Congress in the first place.

Democrats finally found billions of dollars that they don't wish to tax.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (11.33K)
Congress is gearing up to pass legislation to financially compensate U.S. military members affected by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s promotion holds but, unsurprisingly, it does nothing for those who were unfairly punished for forgoing the Covid jab.

Introduced by Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the Military Personnel Confirmation Restoration Act seeks to provide back pay to military officials whose promotions were delayed as result of Tuberville’s protest of the Pentagon’s unlawful abortion policy. After the Defense Department began using U.S. taxpayer dollars to subsidize service members’ travel expenses to get abortions earlier this year, the Alabama senator initiated holds on Biden’s military nominees that slowed the Senate confirmation process for these nominees.

Tuberville was all but forced to abandon most of his holds earlier this month after his GOP colleagues threatened to side with Senate Democrats in changing Senate rules to skirt the protest.

When introducing the bill, Rounds issued a statement claiming that while he disagrees with the Pentagon’s abortion policy and supports Tuberville’s “right to hold any nomination,” he believes America’s “men and women in uniform should not be caught in the middle of partisan politics.” Manchin echoed similar sentiments, stating that “the least we can do in Congress is restore the benefits they have earned and deserve.”

According to a Punchbowl News report published on Thursday, the Rounds-Manchin bill has purportedly garnered 37 co-sponsors and could receive Senate approval before the upper chamber departs for Christmas break. Contrast the Senate’s eagerness to ram this bill through in a matter of weeks with the chamber’s inaction on financially compensating the more than 8,400 U.S. troops kicked out of the service because they refused to get the experimental (and risky) Covid shot.

Earlier this year, for example, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and 18 other Senate Republicans introduced the AMERICANS Act, a bill that would require the military to welcome back service members who were fired for forgoing the jab, as well as restore rank to troops who were “demoted solely for COVID-19 vaccine status,” restore the pay and benefits associated with the position held prior to their demotion, and expunge their records of “any adverse action based solely on COVID-19 vaccine status.”

Unlike Rounds and Manchin’s “bipartisan” measure, the AMERICANS Act has seen zero action in the Senate. According to the congressional record, the bill has been sitting in the Senate Armed Services Committee since Jan. 24. Neither Rounds nor Manchin have bothered to co-sponsor Cruz’s bill.

Despite maintaining a majority in the lower chamber, House Republicans have also failed to advance measures to assist troops wrongfully discharged from service over the shot. Rather than ensuring core tenets of the AMERICANS Act were included in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, House GOP leadership settled for language merely directing the Pentagon to “review” possible reinstatement of service members fired over the jab in the final “negotiated” version of the bill.

The Pentagon has offered nothing to these 8,400-plus discharged troops except letters pleading for them to return to service. With behavior like this, it’s no wonder only 43 of these soldiers have opted to rejoin and work for leaders who clearly have no regard or appreciation for their service.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (11.33K)
‘Sweeping victory for free speech and religious freedom’

Calling it a “sweeping victory for free speech and religious liberty,” the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has announced that the Virginia Supreme Court has reinstated a lawsuit by a former teacher for the West Point School Board charging officials there with violating his rights.

The fight erupted several years ago when the school demanded that the teacher use male pronouns for a female student, and he declined.

The ADF reported its lawyers represent Peter Vlaming, who taught French in the district for nearly seven years.

But he was fired when he explained he could not in good conscience call a girl a boy.

“Vlaming tried to accommodate the student by consistently using the student’s new preferred name and by avoiding the use of pronouns altogether. But school officials ordered him to stop avoiding the use of pronouns to refer to the student, even when the student wasn’t present, and to start using pronouns inconsistent with the student’s sex,” the ADF reported.

In essence, the school was ordering the teacher to join their promotion of the transgender ideology, and lie.

“Peter wasn’t fired for something he said; he was fired for something he couldn’t say. The Virginia Supreme Court rightly agreed that Peter’s case against the school board for violating his rights under the Virginia Constitution and state law should proceed,” said ADF lawyer Chris Schandevel.

“As a teacher, Peter was passionate about the subject he taught, was well-liked by his students, and did his best to accommodate their needs and requests. But he couldn’t in good conscience speak messages that he doesn’t believe to be true, and no school board or government official can punish someone for that reason.”

The court ruling found that the state constitution “seeks to protect diversity of thought, diversity of speech, diversity of religion, and diversity of opinion.”

And, the court said, “Absent a truly compelling reason for doing so, no government committed to these principles can lawfully coerce its citizens into pledging verbal allegiance to ideological views that violate their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

WND reported last year when the state’s highest court accepted the case that the issue was that the teacher refused school orders to lie.

Vlaming was fired for “avoiding the use of personal pronouns” regarding one student, and sued after he was dismissed.

When the case erupted, other students organized a protest against the school’s decision to dismiss Vlaming.

At the time, Paul Nichols, a friend of Vlaming’s who is superintendent of nearby Mecklenburg County Public Schools, told The Daily Signal that the teacher’s situation is a direct reflection of what is happening in society.

“Not only did he lose his job, but I think the whole thing has put other people in a position where they’re scared that they will lose their job if they don’t toe the line of current popular culture, progressive culture,” Nichols said.

The conflict came up because a 14-year-old girl told Vlaming she was transgender and he was required to use a masculine name and pronouns for her.

What triggered school officials to erupt in outrage was the fact that, during a class exercise in which students were wearing virtual headsets, guided by other students, he accidentally shouted, “Don’t let her hit the wall” when the 14-year-old girl was heading out of bounds for the game.

He was taken off his job by the end of that day.

Another school board that hasn't learned the lesson that you don't mess with Alliance Defending Freedom. They have to find out the hard way.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.