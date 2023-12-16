Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/16/23

Dec. 16, 2023 12:00 AM ET10 Comments
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (10)

d
daustin97222
Today, 1:11 AM
Comments (22.36K)
I'm not gonna mention the company. They sell flooring and they are national.

On 12/7 I ordered 2500 pounds of flooring from them, and it came in today. Hooray! Got a call from them, and I need to go pick up the flooring.

Stop my painting project, and drive over to pick it up (they insisted).

Got it, in the trailer, and we're kinda wobbling back to the house.

Then: I get a phone call from them. They gave me the WRONG FLOORING. I ordered 2.25" and the gave me 3.25". "OK I'll be over in fifteen minutes".

I got it, second time's the charm. /Do-over.

I shall not be here to harass y'all in the morning, as I shall haul the flooring to the current project.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (11.35K)
Wikipedia editors have been actively trying to minimize mention of plagiarism allegations raised against embattled Harvard President Claudine G@y. This has included removing mention of the allegations from the intro of her article and removing detailed descriptions of the alleged plagiarism. Some editors have also tried to minimize mention of G@y’s handling of campus antisemitism in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks against Israel.

Wikipedia editors have also removed all mention of the campus antisemitism controversy from the online encyclopedia’s article on Harvard University itself.

Remember this the next time some lefty quotes something from Wikipedia.

Wikipedia has been criticized for its left-wing bias on many topics, which has been identified as an issue in numerous studies. The online encyclopedia has been plagued by issues with its accuracy, including spreading hoaxes that end up in major media outlets and academic publications, who generally praise the site and rely on its contents to the point of outright copying. Site co-founder Larry Sanger and Elon Musk have frequently criticized the bias and dysfunction of Wikipedia.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (11.35K)
A disgusting new trend seems to be emerging.

For the second time in recent memory, a school board official has decided to be sworn in not on the Holy Bible, but instead on a stack of smut and filth.

On Wednesday, Karl Frisch, a Democrat member of the Fairfax County School Board, was sworn in for his second term not on a Bible, but on a stack of banned LGBTQ children’s books.

This unconventional choice by Frisch has received criticism for attempting to normalize unacceptable behavior, which indicates moral decay.

Frisch, who is the Vice Chair of the Board and soon-to-be Chair, is both the first LGBTQ+ individual elected to local office in Fairfax County—Virginia’s largest—and one of the few openly LGBTQ+ school board members across the Commonwealth, according to Blue Virginia.

He won his re-election by more than 30 points and received a larger share of the vote (67%) than in 2019.

Prior to Frisch’s swearing-in on LGBTQ books, it was done by Pennsylvania School Board President Karen Smith, also a Democrat.

Both times the stacks of books included titles like “Gender Queer” and “Flamer” both of which depict graphic same sex, sex scenes involving minor children.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:57 AM
Comments (11.35K)
Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin is going to have some explaining to do after one of his staffers was caught making hardcore g@y porn inside the Capitol Complex.

The news was first broken by "Cockburn," an anonymous writer over at The Spectator, who shared the tale in rather poetic terms. That story also identified the Senate office involved as belonging to Cardin.

The so-called hallowed Halls of Congress play host to a plethora of indecent acts every day — but one staffer for Senator Ben Cardin is taking it to new levels.

The public Twitter account of the audacious young “twink” is comprised almost solely of him in flagrante delicto with his older “bear” partner. The images and videos are explicit — and conspicuously and deliberately contain the staffer’s face.

One pic in particular, shared privately with Cockburn, raised his eyebrow, as it was taken in what certainly appears to be a conference room in the Hart Senate Office Building, where his boss’s office is located.

Shortly after that report, one of the videos posted by the staffer was found and published by a conservative news outlet. It showed a nearly naked man on all fours inside the Capitol office building with a well-placed Capitol Dome over his genitals. The video wasn't just nude posing either. The male staffer and his boyfriend filmed themselves having anal sex inside a meeting room. Some congressional members won't be too happy with the news.

According to Cockburn's original write-up, this male staffer and his boyfriend, who is described as an "older bear," have been using Twitter as their personal porn set for a while.

One can't wait for the mainstream press to claim this is "revenge" porn and that these videos were improperly published by right-leaning news outlets. That's exactly what they did in the case of Susanna Gibson, the Democrat state senate candidate from Virginia who streamed sex videos of herself online.

Did this staffer not think he would get caught? Or perhaps he thought nothing would happen even if he did. That's not a bad bet, given the level of degeneracy that is consistently excused on the left. I expect this guy to be made into a victim in short order, with sites like RedState being demonized for daring to report the news.

Is it really that surprising that it turned out to be a Democrat senator whose staffer was making g@y porn inside a Capitol office building? This stuff almost just feels like par for the course at this point. One wakes up every day expecting the far left to shove some new and degrading insanity down America's collective throat.

With all that said, it'll be interesting to see how the fake mainstream press covers this, or better yet, if they do at all. We all know they would if it involved a Republican Senate office.
J
JDoe20
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (12.65K)
@PaulM_2
He’ll be invited to a grammar school for drag time story hour.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (11.35K)
Washington D.C.'s hopelessly biased federal juries strike again.

On Friday afternoon the jury in a defamation trial brought against Rudy Giuliani by two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, returned a verdict ordering him to pay the mother/daughter duo nearly $150 million.

Ruby Freeman was awarded about $16,171,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress. Shaye Moss was awarded about $16,998,000 for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress. The jury also awarded $75 million in punitive damages to both plaintiffs.

Giuliani was found liable this summer for defamation against Freeman and Moss after failing to respond to parts of their lawsuit. The mother and daughter claimed in their case that they have suffered emotional and reputational harm as well as having their safety put in danger after Giuliani singled them out when he made false claims of ballot tampering in Georgia.

The jury found Giuliani's statements to be factually untrue, which, of course, doesn't necessarily mean that they are untrue. The punitive damages awarded are multiple times the amount asked for by Plaintiffs, and according to Fox News legal expert John Yoo, have a good chance of being reduced on appeal.

Since Joe Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, Giuliani has been targeted for governmental harassment and lawfare perhaps more than any other associate of Donald Trump, likely because of his involvement in bringing Hunter Biden's laptop - and its contents - to the public.

An emotional Giuliani spoke to reporters outside the courthouse, saying he had no regrets and vowing to appeal.

It's sad that Giuliani is having to pay the price for the unhinged rantings of keyboard warriors who thought it would be cool to send these messages to the duo.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (11.35K)
Former President Donald Trump is increasing his lead over Joe Biden in the polls.

Democrats and other assorted anti-Trump folks are losing their minds that he might win again. The lawfare leveled against him hasn't stopped people from supporting him. So the anti-Trump crew is making all kinds of hilarious predictions about Trump and what he might do in order to try to ward people off from voting for him — everything from he's going to shoot people in the street to somehow he's going to shut down the internet and misuse the "doomsday book."

It's so stup!d, but it shows how desperate they are.

So if they're desperate and everything has failed to stop him, what would follow next?

Ah, a new shiny object to try to take him down: a missing binder.

CNN, those paragons of journalistic integrity, and the usual suspects are peddling the story of a binder that supposedly went missing with Russian information in it while Trump was in the White House.

"The binder contained raw intelligence the US and its NATO allies collected on Russians and Russian agents, including sources and methods that informed the US government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Trump win the 2016 election, sources tell CNN."

Lol, "sources."

Yes, they even now seem to be trying to recycle "Russia, Russia, Russia" when they should have been embarrassed for the conspiracies they spread before. It seems to be all the same suspects pushing this once again.

Supposedly, this binder went "missing" when documents were being sent to the White House for declassification when Trump wanted to release all the information to the American people.

So, there are obviously deep problems with this story.

First, if it was so vital and it went missing, why are people only talking about it now, almost three years after Trump left office? That doesn't make a lot of sense, does it? Unless it wasn't important and/or you want to make something out of nothing to try to take down Trump now.

Second, Trump wanted it declassified, and most of it was if you take this report at face value. So, what are we even talking about?

Third, Trump wanted everything declassified so the American people could see it. He could make that call since he was the president. So it wouldn't be him making anything go missing. It would be people who didn't want the information released, assuming there was anything to this story, to begin with.

We have to apply the 48-hour rule. Virtually every "scandalous" story the liberal media drops about Trump turns out to be debunked/nonsense/silly within 48 hours. One is not sure there's anything even missing here, to begin with. "Sources" and CNN aren't exactly reliable.

It seems there's another big question, too: The story claims there's a redacted version of the binder that Trump ordered released. So why hasn't the Biden team released it? Where is it? Why hasn't it been released by the Biden administration pursuant to the order?

That seems to be the bigger question.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (11.35K)
And then there is this.

The FBI/DOJ is now seriously worried that President Trump will win the 2024 election.

CNN (Natasha Bertrand, Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen) mouthpieces for the FBI Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy fraud, now begin positioning defenses against Trump’s evidence of the fabrication. They want to proactively stop the dossier they know consists of the evidence.

The authors know all the details about the 10-inch-thick dossier, that was given by Trump to the DOJ for declassification 1/20/21, but shout that it is now missing.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago came after President Trump filed a 108-page civil lawsuit in March 2022 against the coconspirators. Including, Hillary Clinton, Hillary for America Campaign Committee, DNC, DNC Services Corp, Perkins Coie, Michael Sussmann, Marc Elias, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Charles Dolan, Jake Sullivan, John Podesta, Robby Mook, Phillipe Reines as well as Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Peter Fritsch, Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Orbis Business Intelligence, Christopher Steele, Igor Danchenko, Neustar Inc., Rodney Joffe, James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Kevin Clinesmith and Andrew McCabe.

The DOJ was given one copy of the 10″ binder to release publicly. Now ask yourself, what documentary evidence was used to write the lawsuit? Lolol, duh!

The motive for the DOJ/FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago is found in the search for the binder of evidence. The national archives classified documents angle was the justification, the cover story. The raid on Mar-a-Lago was the recovery effort. Who authorized the Mar-a-Lago search warrant? The same judge from the civil action.

The CNN article is filled with multiple tell-tale indicators of why it is written. The binder itself is mostly information that has already been made public, the FBI issue is the “unredacted” aspect. Which is exactly what was discussed two years ago. Here’s the refresher. theconservativetreehouse.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (11.35K)
Even as the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol was happening, Democrats and other leftists claimed it was an "insurrection."

That, Cambridge explains, is "an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence."

That would mean a plan to take control of the decision-making positions, the administration, the courts, the military, the money and more.

It's clear that the riot was in fact, just that, protesters who got out of hand and vandalized the building, certainly scaring lawmakers who were there at the time.

The protesters were objecting to what they perceived as an unjust election, an election that evidence later showed was, in fact, skewed by undue influences like Mark Zuckerberg's $400 million and the FBI's election interference.

Leftists have continued to insist it was an actual insurrection because they believe if they tar President Trump with that label, and get access to left-leaning judges at just the right points, they can prevent Trump's name from being on the 2024 ballot, a campaign that so far has been unsuccessful.

But now, a Washington law enforcement insider has come forward to undermine that agenda, stating plainly that the events were not "insurrection."

The Washington Stand documented the statements from Tarik Johnson, a former lieutenant with the Capitol Police force.

He posted on social media, "I've been saying publicly for a year that J6 was not an insurrection but not many people would listen."

Johnson, who was the officer who ordered the House and Senate evacuations that day, also charged that Deep State in Washington, those long-tenured officials and bureaucrats, have been working to silence him.

He said:

"Vivek Ramaswamy got a lot right in this interview. I’ve been saying publicly for a year that J6 was not an insurrection but not many people would listen. Ironically so, no one would benefit more than I if J6 was an insurrection as I (Tarik Johnson) was the Commander that ordered and led the evacuations of the Senate and the House during the J6 breach after begging former Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman for permission to do so as she sat comfortably in the Commander Center watching the events unfold on CCTV while Chief Steven A Sund was obtaining National Guard approval and getting assistance from local law enforcement agencies.

Pittman flat out ignored me so I was forced to forge ahead with the evacuations without obtaining approval from her. Three days later I decided to call Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont to report Pittman’s malfeasance and approximately an hour after I got off the phone with the senator I was contacted by the USCP internal affairs section and informed I was suspended. The suspension lasted for 17 months and I was under a USCP gag order not to speak about the events of January 6, 2021 to the media until I separated from the Department.

I was also required to remain in my house Monday through Friday from the hours of 8am to 4pm and unable to step off my property without notifying the USCP for fear of being disciplined up to and including termination during those 17 months. These are SOME of many facts USCP Chief J Thomas Manger (who is arguably the most corrupt politician in the country) was brought in to cover-up. If presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy would like more FACTS to disrupt the insurrection narrative, I will inbox his designated representative my personal phone number. God bless our country now and in 2024. Tarik K Johnson Former Lieutenant US Capitol Police."
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (29.09K)
Republicans had a very bad week most notably on the economic front as translated through the market, but also with respect to abortion, defamation, and hypocrisy. The more they criticize Democratic-driven good news and dismiss their own bad news while otherwise do nothing, the harder it will be for them to win next year. The GOP is in a world of hurt.
