Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 12/17/23

Dec. 17, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.95K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.95K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

A
Aeneaus
Today, 1:22 AM
Comments (26)
Thank you, Paul M_2, for your informative and enlightening posts.

Like him or not, Trump will likely be the candidate opposing the Democratic nominee, none of whom are likely to have much of a vision for America that is compatible with its founding and history.

I personally have no issue with Trump, and implore those who would be "never Trumpers" to do what is right to preserve this country.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (11.37K)
Flanked by UFC President Dana White and Kid Rock, President Donald Trump entered the T Mobile arena in Las Vegas to a raucous ovation from the crowd as Kid Rock’s “American Badass” blasts through the arena speakers.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump, Dana White and Kid Rock walk in to watch the Colby Covington v. Leon Edwards fight

UFC Crowd ROARS 🔥

twitter.com/...

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 17, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (11.37K)
Adeel Abdullah Mangi is a Biden judicial nominee to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

He sits on the board of a group with direct ties to cop killers and domestic terrorists. Is the Biden administration just trolling America at this point? Is this person really fit to be a judiciary nominee?

There is a direct connection from this man to the Weather Underground. Did Obama make this recommendation?

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

"President Joe Biden’s latest judicial nominee, whom the White House is hailing as “historic” due to his Muslim faith, serves on the advisory board of a left-wing group with extensive ties to convicted cop killers, the Washington Free Beacon has found.

Adeel Abdullah Mangi, whom Biden tapped to serve on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, is an advisory board member of Alliance of Families for Justice. The organization, which works to end “mass incarceration,” was formed in 2016 with Weather Underground member Kathy Boudin as a founding director. Boudin pleaded guilty to the murder of two police officers and a security guard during an armored truck robbery in 1981. The FBI named Weather Underground a domestic terrorist organization following a string of bombings and robberies in the 1970s and ‘80s.

The Alliance of Families for Justice, where Mangi has served since 2019, organized an event in 2021 to urge the release of six Black Panther and Black Liberation Army members serving life in prison for murdering police officers. The Alliance referred to the cop killers—including Black Panther members Mumia Abu-Jamal, H. Rap Brown, and others—as “freedom fighters” and claimed they were illegally targeted by the FBI."

Mangi also served on an advisory board for a group at Rutgers University which marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by inviting convicted terrorists to speak. He was questioned about this by Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana just last week. https://youtu.be/qlzo53rQ6kw

What are we doing as a country? How is this man even being considered?

Lindsey Graham will make sure he gets on the bench.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (11.37K)
Jeff Roe Resigns from Ron DeSantis Super PAC After Staff Leaks Massive Turmoil Amid Campaign Collapse

Following a scathing insider report of the turmoil within the campaign and SuperPAC for presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, chief strategist Jeff Roe resigns.

It is stunning to contemplate the starting point of $269,000,000.00 [and more since] has essentially done nothing except destroy the public image and brand of Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis. No presidential campaign has ever amassed such a proactive funding war chest and blown it to smithereens before the first votes have even taken place.

The Washington Post presented a scathing report outlining details provided by 22 people in the DeSantis campaign and Super PAC. Within hours of that report being posted, Jeff Roe quit.

The DeSantis loyalists promise to keep swinging for the fences. However, everything around their effort was/is built upon fraud, manipulation, deceit and astroturf. This outcome should not come as a surprise to those who have followed along.

Almost everyone in the operation and in the promotion thereof, are retreads from the failed Ted Cruz campaign of 2016. Someone in professional GOPe circles had the idea to enmesh the Never Trump group with the Bush team and try to build a brand image for Ron DeSantis that could co-opt the MAGA base.

It was a stup!d strategy from the outset, made even worse by their tone-deaf missing of reality. Tens-of-millions of core base voters have their eyes wide open now. They are not going to destroy the movement, and the collapse of Ron DeSantis just shows how strategically smart the base voter has become.

At a certain point, the pretending hits the sunlight of reality.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.37K)
A recent Harvard-Harris poll revealed this week unveiled that 51% of respondents in the 18 to 24 age group expressed the belief that Israel should "be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians," reported the N.Y. Post.

“Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by 'woke' values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,” Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said to The Post.

The survey exposed a striking divergence in opinions among young Americans regarding the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Only 32% advocated for a two-state solution, while a mere 17% suggested other Arab states should absorb Palestinian populations.

The generational gap became even more apparent when comparing responses across different age brackets. A stark 60% of the 18-24 age group stated that Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack could be justified by the grievances of Palestinians, a position shared by only 27% of Americans overall.

Equally important is that 58% of young Americans in this demographic believed that "Hamas would like to commit genocide against the Jews in Israel."

Regarding perceptions of the ongoing conflict, 60% of Americans aged 18-24 asserted that Israel was committing genocide, as opposed to 37% of the overall American population.

Additionally, 53% of young Americans expressed the opinion that students should be free to call for the "genocide of Jews" without consequences.

Marshall expressed concern: "These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call."

While more than four out of five Americans expressed solidarity with Israel over Hamas, among those aged 18-24, the result was an even split, with 50% standing with each side. Despite these divisions, 69% of respondents across all age groups claimed to pay "very close" or "somewhat close" attention to the conflict, which rose to 81% among Americans aged 18-24.

Numerous theories have been posited to explain the increased sympathy toward Hamas among young Americans, including the influence of "woke" professors and the role of TikTok.

Representative Mike Gallagher, R-Wis, chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, likened TikTok to "digital fentanyl," accusing the platform of "brainwashing our youth against America."

The Harvard-Harris poll, conducted online in the United States from December 13-14, surveyed 2,034 registered voters. The margin of error was not provided in the poll.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.37K)
Aidan Maese-Czeropski, an aide to Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, filmed himself having anal sex in the Hart Senate Office Building hearing room. The video was shared on a platform where g@y men share their pornographic sexual activity. After the story went viral, Senator Ben Cardin removed Mr Maese-Czeropski from his staff and delivered the following statement. “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate. We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Understandably, most Democrats are attempting to downplay and/or ignore the indecency exhibited by the behavior. However, given recent events in the world of leftist politics, the extreme nature of the degeneracy is simply another step in the direction of leftism in both culture and politics. As Representative Mike Collins (GA-10) noted, “G@y porn in the Senate, swearing in ceremony on child porn in Virginia, tranny tap dancers in the White House, and Satanic statues in Iowa,” the vile nature of the leftist perversions are on full display.

History is replete with examples of Marxism (satanic influenced depravity and indecency), advancing through society with public expressions of cultural evil, degeneracy and perversion. Boundaries of civility are not just removed; they are destroyed in favor of perversion. The absence of moral behavior in the Senate chamber is not a new phenomenon, but the scale of recent indecency reflects a toxic exhibition of evil as manifest.

Many people have a very difficult time even discussing this story. It is evil, sick and reflects a level of depravity that makes most people extremely uncomfortable. However, it is also important to put context behind the cultural attacks that are taking place, and we must bear abhorrent witness to the mindset of people who operate in Washington DC.

We must accept things as they are, not as we would pretend them to be. As a nation, we are in a struggle against evil. These leftist forces are demonic in scope.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.