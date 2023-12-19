Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/19/23

Dec. 19, 2023 12:00 AM ET1 Comment
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.95K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (1)

Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (32.14K)
It's about spending. Ukraine will not win without Western $$$, pure and simple. So, the question is simple: support them with $$ that is financed with more debt or pull the plug. Pulling the plug will allow Russia to take over all of Ukraine. It's not what Ukrainian's want.

[Putin’s most effective fighters aren’t in the Russian Army; they are a mercenary force who prop up African autocrats. He’s only been able to prosecute his criminal misadventure in Ukraine thanks to the hard cash Russian oil commands on the international market. His victory does not hang on valor or strategy, but cauterizing Ukraine’s flow of American money.]

Here's what I would do:
-stop the fighting
-redraw Ukraine's borders
-install NATO and EU into the 'new' borders
-commit to rebuilding Ukraine into an economic power (that will take 50 years or so)
-intertwine Ukraine with the EU and Western economies
-create the principle that Ukraine will remain independent. They can decide on their own form of government but I think they want, as do we, democracy and free enterprise. They will need free enterprise to accomplish their independence.

Is this losing? Probably but the future will be clear, bright and promising. Somehow they have to shake off this neighbor wha has made things difficult.
