Politics And The Markets 12/20/23

Dec. 20, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.95K Followers

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (11.42K)
An investigation is being sought into Joe Biden's Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Jackson, for refusing to report her husband's income for multiple years while she was a judge and required to do so.

A report at Fox News explains the ethics complaint was filed by the Center for Renewing America with the Judicial Conference.

It charges that Jackson "willfully" concealed required income disclosures ... for years.

In a letter, the center charged Jackson refused to report her husband's income for more than a decade as a judge, and suggests the conference should refer Jackson to Attorney General Merrick Garland "for investigation and possible civil enforcement," the report said.

At issue is a requirement that judges disclose income "by a spouse from any person which exceed $1,000."

There is an exception if the spouse is "self-employed in business or a profession, only the nature of such business or profession needs to be reported."

Jackson, when nominated to the district court bench in Washington, revealed the names of two legal medical malpractice consulting clients who paid her husband, Patrick Jackson, more than $1,000 for the year 2011, according to the letter.
But in later filings, she "repeatedly failed to disclose that her husband received income from medical malpractice consulting fees," the letter charges.

"We know this by Justice Jackson’s own admission in her amended disclosure form for 2020, filed when she was nominated to the Supreme Court, that 'some of my previously filed reports inadvertently omitted' her husband’s income from 'consulting on medical malpractice cases,'" the center charges.

Further, she hasn't even "attempted" to list the years that omitted the required information.

The letter points out the income doesn't qualify for the "self-employment" exception.

The letter argues Jackson was aware of the legal requirements in 2012 "enough to list the specific sources of income for her first disclosure filing," but later on, she wouldn't do that.

That makes her violation "willful."

It also questions the "private funding" that paid for a massive event at the Library of Congress that included multiple performing groups when Biden appointed her.

It's unclear who paid for the festivities.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (11.42K)
JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: Democrats love destroying statues. Columbus, Lincoln, Washington — if you had anything to do with making this country great, bye-bye.

This week, they’re trying to bulldoze a statue in the Arlington National Cemetery. It’s called the Reconciliation Monument. It was erected a century ago to commemorate the country reuniting after the Civil War.

It’s a symbol to show we’re able to move forward even after a Civil War. It’s a huge part of the history of this country.

But Democrats say no, we’re not moving forward. We’re getting rid of reconciliation.

Sean Davis is the CEO of “The Federalist.” I mean this — explain their thinking please, Sean.

SEAN DAVIS, CEO, “THE FEDERALIST”: Well, I think they’re trying to do two things here. One, we know they want to destroy the Constitution and in order to do that, they have to deconstruct our founding. They have to cast in a racist light all of the founders and part of this Confederate War Memorial attack is about erasing the founders so they can erase the Constitution.

But it also deals with them trying to erase their enemy, which is why the Reconciliation Monument is their target. It’s not just enough to erase the past, they also want to erase their enemy, and this idea that you can ever truly reconcile with a foe even when you fought a war against, and it is a really awful concept, something that Jim Webb, former Navy Secretary and Vietnam veteran said, it’s an attempt to erase the generosity of the past due to the bitterness of the current age, and it’s an awful thing we should reject.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (11.42K)
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson accused Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) of “attacking our country” as the governor continues to bus illegal immigrants that come across the border to sanctuary cities such as Chicago.

“The issue is not just how we respond in the city of Chicago. It’s the fact that we have a governor, a governor, an elected official in the state of Texas that is placing families on buses without shoes, cold, wet, tired, hungry, afraid, traumatized,” Johnson said.

"When the illegal immigrants get to Chicago, the Democratic leaders of which have promoted as a sanctuary city, they bolster problems that are already hurting the city."

Johnson is under fire from residents of Chicago who don’t want these illegals in their neighborhoods, so he has to act like he is angry about it, but he can’t be angry at the person who is truly responsible, because Biden is a Democrat.

It’s so obvious that’s what is going on here.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (11.42K)
The Colorado Supreme Court 4-3 Decision Is Pure Nonsense and Can Be Laughed At, They Even Admit It on Page 9

#1) It was a 4-3 decision. Meaning it was the politics of the court, literally the political makeup and perspective therein, that determined the outcome of the decision. This is showcased in point #3, which is the funniest part.

#2) The entire framework of the case against Trump in the Colorado decision is predicated on this: “[the complainants] asserted that he was ineligible under Section Three because he engaged in insurrection on January 6, 2021, after swearing an oath as President to support the U.S. Constitution.” Reminder – President Donald Trump was not charged with “insurrection,” is not accused of “insurrection,” does not fit the complaint under the definitions of “insurrection,” and has never been found guilty of insurrection. The complaint is moot before the court. But hey, it’s Lawfare… and we all know Lawfare is created for public media consumption, so that takes us directly to the biggest point.

#3) From page 9 of their decision: "If review is sought in the Supreme Court before the stay expires on January 4, 2024, then the stay shall remain in place, and the Secretary will continue to be required to include President Trump's name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, until the receipt of any order or mandate from the Supreme Court."

Wait, what?

Yes, that’s correct. As long as President Trump appeals the decision to the Supreme Court, the appeals court stays their own ruling – essentially indefinitely. The Colorado primary ballots printed, and the primary election will be over, before the Supreme Court puts this on their docket. The Colorado primary is March 5, 2024.

In addition to the virtual guarantee the high court will overrule this political nonsense, SCOTUS can make the entire issue moot before them by following their own normal schedule for submissions, arguments, deliberation and opinions delivered by the court.

The Colorado appellate court knows this, that’s why they put this self-stay into their 4-3 ruling. It’s a politically correct way of giving the optics of telling their tribe, ‘hey we’re with you,’ without the ramifications of the political backlash. In other words, psychological lawfare stuff – intended for media consumption.

Making the issue that much better for Donald Trump, the efforts of the Prescott-Bush clan (look it up – they live in CO) will backfire bigly. The public backlash against a judicial ruling that interferes with the right of the citizens to determine their own election candidates plays perfectly into the sunlight operation against the Lawfare left.

This backlash will be epic, albeit hidden by MSNBC and the rest of the insufferable media. Why? Because it doesn’t fit the Lawfare narrative.

Pay no attention to the nonsense from the leftists who are in a frenzy over this one. Just smile, pretend it’s the end of the world, eat your favorite foods and live your best life while trying not to laugh. Seriously, this is just that level of goofy.

C’mon man. Have we forgotten when Trump won the Colorado primary in 2016, and the delegates all promised to vote for Ted Cruz at the convention anyway.

The Colorado GOP is Prescott-Bush. Nuf said!

This is all silly Lawfare.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.42K)
Vivek Ramaswamy is not silly, and he sees a great opportunity. From his Twitter account:

"This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado. Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in this election, the bipartisan Establishment is now deploying a new tactic to bar him from ever holding office again: the 14th Amendment. I pledge to *withdraw* from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state’s ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately – or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country.

Today’s decision is the latest election interference tactic to silence political opponents and swing the election for whatever puppet the Democrats put up this time by depriving Americans of the right to vote for their candidate of choice.

The 14th Amendment was part of the “Reconstruction Amendments” that were ratified following the Civil War. It was passed to prohibit former Confederate military and political leaders from holding high federal or state office. These men had clearly taken part in a rebellion against the United States: the Civil War. That makes it all the more absurd that a left-wing group in Colorado is asking a federal court to disqualify the 45th President on the same grounds, equating his speech to rebellion against the United States.

And there’s another legal problem: Trump is not a former “officer of the United States,” as that term is used in the Constitution, meaning Section 3 does not apply. As the Supreme Court explained in Free Enterprise Fund v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (2010), an “officer of the United States” is someone appointed by the President to aid him in his duties under Article II, Section 2. The term does not apply to elected officials, and certainly not to the President himself.

The Framers of the 14th Amendment would be appalled to see this narrow provision—intended to bar former U.S. officials who switched to the Confederacy from seeking public office—being weaponized by a sitting President and his political allies to prevent a former President from seeking reelection. Our country is becoming unrecognizable to our Founding Fathers."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (11.42K)
If there is one corrupt DC player who has escaped scrutiny for her corrupt endeavors, it would be Mary McCord. More than any other Lawfare operative within Main Justice, Mary McCord sits at the center of every table in the manufacturing of cases against Donald Trump. Mary McCord’s husband is Sheldon Snook; he was the right hand to the legal counsel of Chief Justice John Roberts.

Mary McCord submitted the original false FISA application to the court using the demonstrably false Dossier. Mary McCord participated in the framing of Michael Flynn. Mary McCord worked with ICIG Michael Atkinson to create a fraudulent whistleblower complaint against President Trump; and Mary McCord used that manipulated complaint to assemble articles of impeachment on behalf of the joint House Intel and Judiciary Committee. Mary McCord then took up a defensive position inside the FISA court to protect the DOJ and FBI from sunlight upon all the aforementioned corrupt activity.

You can clearly see how Mary McCord would be a person of interest if anyone was going to start digging into corruption internally within the FBI, DOJ or DOJ-NSD.

Sheldon Snook was working for the counsel to John Roberts. The counsel to the Chief Justice has one job, to review the legal implications of issues before the court and advise Justice John Roberts. The counsel to the Chief Justice knows everything happening in the court and is the sounding board for any legal issues impacting the Supreme Court.

In his position as the right hand of the counsel to the chief justice, Sheldon Snook would know everything happening inside the court.

At the time, there was nothing bigger inside the court than the Alito opinion known as the Dobb’s Decision, the returning of abortion law to the states. Without any doubt the counsel to Chief Justice Roberts would have that decision at the forefront of his advice and counsel. By extension, this puts the actual written Alito opinion in the orbit of Sheldon Snook.

After the Supreme Court launched a heavily publicized internal investigation into the leaking of the Dobbs decision (Alito opinion), something interesting happened. Sheldon Snook left his position. If you look at the timing of the leak, the investigation and the Sheldon Snook exit, the circumstantial evidence looms large.

Of course, given the extremely high stakes, the institutional crisis with the public discovering the office of the legal counsel to the Chief Justice likely leaked the decision, such an outcome would be catastrophic for the institutional credibility. In essence, it would be Robert’s office who leaked the opinion to the media.

If you were Chief Justice John Roberts and desperately needed to protect the integrity of the court, making sure such a thermonuclear discovery was never identified would be paramount. Under that auspices of motive, Sheldon Snook would exit quietly. Which is exactly what happened.

The timeline holds the key.

Remember the stories of the J6 investigative staff all going to work for Jack Smith on the investigation of Donald Trump. Well, Mary McCord was a member of that team, all indications are that her background efforts continue today as a quiet member of the Special Counsel team that is still attacking Donald Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (11.42K)
"The Trump team anticipates that he may officially secure the Republican presidential nomination by March 19.

They are confident that Trump is poised to gather 1,478 delegates by that date, a projection derived from a combination of public and internal polls. This number is sufficient to secure a majority among the total 2,429 delegates required for the nomination." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (11.42K)
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Tuesday issued a subpoena to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that he provide information on the DOJ's spying on congressional employees.

In October of this year, Just the News reported that current and former congressional oversight staff were notified that the DOJ had seize their phone and email records in 2017 while investigating leaks. The belated notification came due to the government convincing a federal court to hide the communications seizure for five years. Among those who had their records seized were at least a dozen members of Congress from both parties and/or their staff.

The revelations prompted furor from Congressional Republicans, who that same month demanded that the DOJ explain itself. In the subpoena issued Tuesday, Jordan acknowledged that the DOJ had replied to his request, albeit not to his satisfaction.

"In its letter to the Committee, the Department represented that the legal process used—which reportedly sought the private communications of both Republican and Democrat employees in both the House and the Senate—were related to one investigation 'into the unauthorized disclosure of classified information in a national media publication,'" Jordan wrote.

"According to news reports, this investigation centered on FISA warrants obtained by the Justice Department on former Trump campaign associate Carter Page. At the time, the FISA warrant on Mr. Page was the subject of robust Congressional oversight and vigorous debate in Congress," he continued. "The Justice Department Office of Inspector General later determined that the Department abused its FISA authority to surveil Mr. Page, and the Department admitted there was 'insufficient predication' for the warrant."

"If the Department’s representation is accurate, it indicates that the Executive Branch used its immense law-enforcement authority to gather and search the private communications of multiple Legislative Branch employees who were conducting Constitutional oversight of the Department’s investigative actions—actions that were later found to be unlawful," he went on. "Because the Department has not complied in full with our requests, we cannot independently determine whether the Department sought to alleviate the heightened separation-of-powers sensitivities involved or whether the Department first sought the information through other means before resorting to legal process."

"The Committee also has concerns that aspects of the Department's investigation may have been a pretext to justify piercing the Legislative Branch’s deliberative process and improperly access data from Members and staff involved in conducting oversight of the Department," Jordan concluded. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.42K)
Far-left Axios is gushing over a new study that blames climate change for people fleeing Democrat-run cities like the “metro areas of Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Washington, D.C. (specifically, Alexandria, Va.).”

“Climate migration is already taking place within American communities, new data finds, as people flee flood-prone areas, and create ‘climate abandonment’ zones,” writes an unquestioning Axios.

“The study constitutes the latest warning sign of the effects of climate change,” Axios continues without skepticism. “Population shifts, and a larger reckoning for real estate, are only expected to worsen as global average surface temperatures rise.”

But then the premise of the study undercuts itself in a big way with the admission that “Americans are leaving the Rust Belt in droves and heading to areas of greater climate risk in the South and Southwest.”

What’s more, “cities with high flood risks, like Miami and Houston, are still pulling in more people than they are losing,” the study admits. “But these areas are growing more slowly than they would be if flooding weren’t such a threat, the study shows.”

A good faith reading of the study www.nature.com/... tells one that the conclusions come from projections and math equations. Nowhere does it say that the actual people who moved were surveyed or questioned about why they moved. The study also uses a math problem to explain away “local political, social, and economic conditions” — but you have to talk to people to understand their motive for moving.

The study fails to mention that real estate on the coasts, the areas that would be most at risk if climate change were real, is increasing in value, not decreasing. If you recall, Mr. Climate Change himself, Barack Obama, spent millions on a mansion just a few feet from the same ocean that’s supposed to wipe out the coast. The Climate Change Channel, CNN, moved its headquarters from the safe, inland city of Atlanta to the edge of the water in Manhattan — the same Manhattan the “experts” told us would be flooded by now.

People are fleeing Democrat-run cities for MAGA Country. And it’s not because of impending danger from some unicorn called climate change; it’s because Democrat Party policies are disastrous when implemented. Ahh, but…

…If that exodus can be blamed on climate change, Democrats are not only no longer on defense when it comes to the devastating truth about population loss, but they can spin it around into a talking point they love: People are leaving our cities because of climate change and here’s why we need socialism.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

