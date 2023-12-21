Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/21/23

Dec. 21, 2023 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.95K Followers

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (11.45K)
WASHINGTON, DC – Jack Smith’s appointment as special counsel is unconstitutional and so the Supreme Court must reject his petition against Donald Trump, lawyers representing former Attorney General Ed Meese and two top constitutional scholars in the country argued in a brief filed on Wednesday.

Their amicus (or “friend of the court”) brief argues that Smith lacks authority to represent the United States by asking the Supreme Court to weigh in (called a petition for certiorari) because the office he holds has not been created by Congress and his appointment violates the “Appointments Clause” of the Constitution.

The filing essentially claims U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland improperly appointed Smith to an office that does not exist with authority Garland does not possess.
Meese, Steven Calabresi, the co-chairman of the Federalist Society, and Gary Lawson, a prominent constitutional law professor, first argue that only Congress can create federal offices such as Smith currently holds, which Congress has not done.

While the Constitution creates the offices of President and Vice President, Congress has the sole authority to create additional offices, because the Constitution says those offices must be “established by Law.” Congress previously passed a law to authorize a similar position called an “independent counsel,” but that statute expired in 1999.

Garland cannot hire a mere employee to perform tasks that Congress has not authorized, the attorneys write. Only an “officer” can hold such a significant level of authority. In creating the Department of Justice, Congress gave it certain powers by law, yet it authorized no office with all the powers of a U.S. Attorney that Garland has given Smith.

The amicus brief further argues, “Even if one somehow thinks that existing statutes authorize appointment of stand-alone special counsels with the full power of a U.S. Attorney, Smith was not properly appointed to such an ‘office.’” They assert even if special counsels were authorized by Congress, anyone in possession of such powers would require presidential nomination and Senate confirmation.

Moreover, the brief argued that Smith has so much power, just like a U.S. Attorney, he is a “principal officer” under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause, which means he must first be nominated by the president and then confirmed by a majority of the U.S. Senate.

“Improperly appointed, he has no more authority to represent the United States in this Court than Bryce Harper, Taylor Swift, or Jeff Bezos,” they write.

Although these briefs focus on saying the Supreme Court should refuse Smith’s petition for the high court to take the case, its argument would mean that lower federal courts should dismiss all of Smith’s prosecutions, including all of his pending charges against Trump.

Meese served as Attorney General for President Ronald Reagan during a time when independent counsels were authorized by Congress and served a significant role.

The case is United States v. Trump, No. 23-624 in the Supreme Court of the United States.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (11.45K)
Former President Donald Trump is not shaken by the 4-3 decision of the Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying him from being on the state’s GOP primary ballot, Trump lawyer Alina Habba told Breitbart News Daily, explaining that it is just “another day” for him.

“It’s another day. I mean, I would love to tell you he’s shaken by it. But he’s not,” Habba said when asked about where Trump’s head is after hearing this news. “It’s another day.”

“This is the way they’ve been treating him since 2015. It just shows you how much he loves the country. He’s willing to sacrifice every piece of his life, including his family, his businesses, for the sake of the country. So he’s strong,” she continued.

“He’s stronger than ever. He’s still on the campaign trail. He’s clearly leading. And that’s why they’re attacking him so hard,” she continued.

While Habba expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will ultimately do the right thing and reverse the decision, she made it clear that the left is only doing this because they are so “afraid” he will win in 2024. But ironically, they are only pushing more Americans behind Trump with these acts of desperation.

“What they don’t realize is the more they do these desperate attempts to take Trump down, it emboldens the base and emboldens and flips the independent voters to vote for Trump,” she said, adding, “I mean, this one really sparked outrage, as you saw.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.45K)
For the last year, ever since Donald Trump announced his run for a second non-consecutive term as president, the political pundits have told each other that “no one is paying attention.”

They did that for one reason only – because Trump has been consistently ahead in the polls, and the pundits didn’t want to believe that voters might actually send Trump back to the White House. If voters were taking his candidacy seriously, the theory goes, Trump would lose in a landslide.

Remember, the overwhelming majority of the elites who provide the commentary and analysis of politics are either far-left propagandists or proponents of the “governing coalition” theory that sees compromise as the mechanism by which things get done, which presupposes that getting things done is by definition better than fighting for things you believe in.

These elites think they know more than you do, and since they believe Trump is an autocrat, a dictator, an evil self-obsessed criminal – take your pick – then they have to believe you aren’t paying attention because despite all their negative commentary, you the voters still want Trump back as president.

Most worrisome to them, it seems you want Trump more today than you did on Nov. 15, 2022, when he announced his re-election bid. Just look at the Republican primary polls recorded at RealClearPolitics. In the Harvard-Harris poll conducted on Nov. 16-17, 2022, Trump had a 46%-28% lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis, his nearest competitor. In a couple of polls in the following three months, DeSantis came within a point or two of Trump, but that was his high-water mark. As soon as the Democratic establishment launched their first indictment against Trump in March 2023, the former president strengthened his lead over DeSantis to 50%-24% in the Harvard-Harris poll of March 22-23. Since then, with each succeeding indictment, Trump has risen higher and higher. In the last Harvard-Harris poll in November 2023, Trump led DeSantis by 58 points. Virtually every poll in the last three months has Trump ahead by 40 to 50 points.

All along, the talking heads on MSNBC and CNN persisted in claiming that Trump is beating DeSantis and Nikki Haley because voters aren’t yet paying attention. But this isn’t the 1980s any more. We have something called the Internet, with 24/7 news coverage and social media trying to convince the world that all conservatives like Trump are hatemongers. It's impossible for anyone who is interested in politics not to have been paying attention.

In other words, anyone who hasn’t been paying attention up until now will never pay attention. And by the way, the Iowa caucuses are now less than 30 days away. The whole argument has fallen apart.

What the talking heads don’t want to admit is that voters have been paying attention for months, and they are sending a message to the elites that they will make up their own minds, thank you very much. And that goes for blacks, Hispanics, and young voters, too – not just MAGA Republicans. Polls show Trump gaining support in all those demographics, and either tied with President Biden or ahead of him nationally.

What must terrify them even more is the latest report from Morning Consult and Bloomberg that in the key battleground states that will determine the winner in 2024, Trump has a commanding lead of 5 points overall and as much as 9 points in North Carolina.

So what are voters paying attention to? As the polls show, they have been paying attention to the persecution of Donald Trump by his political opponents, and they don’t like it. They are paying attention to the variety of third-party candidates who have said they will run in 2024, and when those candidates are included in polls, Trump’s lead in battleground states increases from 5 points to 7. They are paying attention to the blossoming debt crisis that Congress and Biden have shown no interest in addressing. They are paying attention to the border, where millions of military-age males have been arriving from Africa, the Middle East, and across the world, some on the terrorism watch list. They are paying attention to the unaffordability of housing, whether rental or purchased, and they are paying attention to their own growing credit card balances and their shriveled savings accounts. They are paying attention to those Ivy League college presidents who think threats of genocide are only a problem if they are carried out.

Sorry, Democrats. Sorry, Joe Biden. Sorry, congressional dead weights of both parties. Sorry, elites and talking heads. We have been paying attention, and we are coming for you. You can’t hide behind your fake narrative any longer. The truth has set us free.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.45K)
A Colombian woman who entered the U.S. illegally by crossing the border in El Paso, Texas, was released and told to check in with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York City in 2031.

The woman’s attorney, Matthew Kolken, told Fox News in the nearly 30 years of immigration law he has practiced, the woman’s release with a check in eight years from now is one of the most shocking things he has ever seen.

Kolken said his client is a legitimate asylum seeker with what he believes is an airtight case.

But because immigration cases are backlogged so much with illegitimate asylum claims, he is not sure he and his team will ever get a chance to argue her case in court at a check-in date eight years from now.

"It made me realize the Biden administration is basically providing backdoor amnesty for anyone who wants to show up at the border," Kolken, a two-time "Lawyer of the Year" in immigration law said. www.foxnews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (11.45K)
A federal judge has blocked a California law forbidding the carrying of firearms in many public settings that was set to take effect on Jan. 1.

U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney on Wednesday issued an injunction, deeming the measure "repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court," the Associated Press reported. The California Rifle and Pistol Association had challenged the law, which Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed earlier this year.

The measure would have prevented the concealed carry of firearms in 26 venues regardless of whether the individual possessed a permit. It appears to resemble a legally-embattled New York law that the Empire State passed in response to Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen last year.

That case saw the top bench strike down a New York requirement that concealed carry permit applicants demonstrate a need to carry a firearm. Albany subsequently approved the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) to limit the venues in which permitholders could carry firearms and said law has since faced its own legal challenges.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (11.45K)
Throughout the timeline of human endeavors, do you know what the greatest story is? It's the comeback story. From the divinity of the resurrection to the great stories of human achievement; the greatest stories - the ones that inspire legend - always surround the comeback.

The story of defeat and yet a powerful return in resilience, determination and resolute battle to overcome, is always the story that inspires. To learn and return, bolder, stronger and with more power than before, is the story that brings out emotion - because we can all connect to it. The comeback is always stronger than the setback. rumble.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.45K)
We're currently on pace to hit 300,000 illegals crossing the southern border into the US just for the month of December. Where the hell are all those illegals now? Since we are in winter, I'm betting most of them are staying in the southern states. But don't feel left out NYC and Chicago, our Republican southern governors will be sure to send thousands your way on buses.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.45K)
Joe Biden Delivers Tyrannical Response After Trump Is Removed From the Ballot

"Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world.

But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy.

If we lose that, we lose everything." twitter.com/...
-------Joe Biden@JoeBiden

When Democrats mumble about protecting democracy, it's normally an occasion for an eye roll. This is deeper than that, though. In the face of a court removing the ability of voters to elect who they want to represent them, the President of the United States is pretending that it's somehow Donald Trump who is the threat to "democracy."

What's in that post by Biden is the same logic that has been used by tyrants throughout history. Crazed dictators always suggest that they must save the people from themselves. In this case, the president and many on the left believe that to save democracy, they have not just a right, but an obligation to destroy it. Laughably, as they tell you who you can and can't vote for via legal machinations, they demand to be treated as liberators.

Think about how ironic just the first part of Biden's statement is. He says that Trump poses a threat to the country's "right to choose." He's talking about abortion, obviously, but what is more fundamental when it comes to choice in a democracy than the right to choose who you vote for? The same goes for his mention of voting rights. It's not Donald Trump who is curtailing voting rights. It's Biden and the far left who are either directly trying to strip those rights from Americans or passively letting it happen without pushback.

This nonsense about being a threat to democracy is projection, and they don't even attempt to hide it. That's how sure Democrats are that the system will do their bidding for him. Are they right? We'll soon find out.

In the meantime, Biden's words deserve sharp condemnation. The Democrat Party has convinced itself that it can violate the most basic tenets of the democratic process for the "common good." That's dangerous and evil. It is up to voters to decide who is and isn't a threat, not Joe Biden or anyone else of his persuasion.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.45K)
A "major, years-long lawsuit" brought by the California-based Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations (PCFFA) against several oil and natural gas companies has been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs. The suit alleged that the oil and gas companies "waged a disinformation campaign about the impacts of climate change."

The California-based Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations (PCFFA), the largest trade association of commercial fishermen on the West Coast, requested the dismissal in a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The request came after Judge Vince Chhabria ruled on Nov. 1 that the case could be heard in federal court despite PCFFA's argument for it to be tried in state court.

"Climate change is a global challenge that requires a coordinated international policy response, not a jumble of baseless local lawsuits," said Bill Turenne, a spokesperson for U.S. oil company Chevron, one of several companies named as defendants in the case. "As the Second Circuit Court of Appeals put it when affirming dismissal of a similar case, ‘such a sprawling case is simply beyond the limits of state law.’"
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.45K)
Get Ready: Jack Smith is going to add the charge of Insurrection to Trump's Jan 6th charges. It will happen soon. He can't allow a CO supreme court to try and convict him on that charge without due process, so he'll get a DC jury to convict him on that charge, thus getting the CO supreme court off the hook.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.45K)
They outright stole the 2020 election right in front of our faces. There was so much fraud it was obvious to most people on our side. They vociferously challenged us to prove it in court while calling it the safest election ever. They then also went into court and opposed the court challenges with the help of the judiciary who outright opposed Trump or were in fear of being doxxed and then harassed endlessly. The courts then without even peaking at the evidence falsely claimed that those bringing the suits lacked "Standing" - even President Trump.

They Installed their candidate who would have never won the Democrat primary if not for colluding with other Democrats to thwart Bernie Sanders.

The Installed One has then gone on to be the most Leftist Democrat ever.

The flooding of illegal aliens towards Leftist Big Cities is for one purpose and that is to overwhelm those areas wherein those millions of illegals will be counted in the next census. If you put them all together that group would need to be represented by 20 members of congress.

That is the transformation of America Obama failed to obtain but Biden will succeed.

Given all of that effort and success do you really think in 2024 they are going to allow Trump to be elected? Every thing they have tried so far has blown up in their faces - what is their next plan? - Trump needs more Secret Service protection – a lot more!
