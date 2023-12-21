This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Meese, Steven Calabresi, the co-chairman of the Federalist Society, and Gary Lawson, a prominent constitutional law professor, first argue that only Congress can create federal offices such as Smith currently holds, which Congress has not done.While the Constitution creates the offices of President and Vice President, Congress has the sole authority to create additional offices, because the Constitution says those offices must be “established by Law.” Congress previously passed a law to authorize a similar position called an “independent counsel,” but that statute expired in 1999.Garland cannot hire a mere employee to perform tasks that Congress has not authorized, the attorneys write. Only an “officer” can hold such a significant level of authority. In creating the Department of Justice, Congress gave it certain powers by law, yet it authorized no office with all the powers of a U.S. Attorney that Garland has given Smith.The amicus brief further argues, “Even if one somehow thinks that existing statutes authorize appointment of stand-alone special counsels with the full power of a U.S. Attorney, Smith was not properly appointed to such an ‘office.’” They assert even if special counsels were authorized by Congress, anyone in possession of such powers would require presidential nomination and Senate confirmation.Moreover, the brief argued that Smith has so much power, just like a U.S. Attorney, he is a “principal officer” under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause, which means he must first be nominated by the president and then confirmed by a majority of the U.S. Senate.“Improperly appointed, he has no more authority to represent the United States in this Court than Bryce Harper, Taylor Swift, or Jeff Bezos,” they write.Although these briefs focus on saying the Supreme Court should refuse Smith’s petition for the high court to take the case, its argument would mean that lower federal courts should dismiss all of Smith’s prosecutions, including all of his pending charges against Trump.Meese served as Attorney General for President Ronald Reagan during a time when independent counsels were authorized by Congress and served a significant role.The case is United States v. Trump, No. 23-624 in the Supreme Court of the United States.
-------Joe Biden@JoeBidenWhen Democrats mumble about protecting democracy, it's normally an occasion for an eye roll. This is deeper than that, though. In the face of a court removing the ability of voters to elect who they want to represent them, the President of the United States is pretending that it's somehow Donald Trump who is the threat to "democracy." What's in that post by Biden is the same logic that has been used by tyrants throughout history. Crazed dictators always suggest that they must save the people from themselves. In this case, the president and many on the left believe that to save democracy, they have not just a right, but an obligation to destroy it. Laughably, as they tell you who you can and can't vote for via legal machinations, they demand to be treated as liberators. Think about how ironic just the first part of Biden's statement is. He says that Trump poses a threat to the country's "right to choose." He's talking about abortion, obviously, but what is more fundamental when it comes to choice in a democracy than the right to choose who you vote for? The same goes for his mention of voting rights. It's not Donald Trump who is curtailing voting rights. It's Biden and the far left who are either directly trying to strip those rights from Americans or passively letting it happen without pushback. This nonsense about being a threat to democracy is projection, and they don't even attempt to hide it. That's how sure Democrats are that the system will do their bidding for him. Are they right? We'll soon find out. In the meantime, Biden's words deserve sharp condemnation. The Democrat Party has convinced itself that it can violate the most basic tenets of the democratic process for the "common good." That's dangerous and evil. It is up to voters to decide who is and isn't a threat, not Joe Biden or anyone else of his persuasion.