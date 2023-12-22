Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 12/22/23

Dec. 22, 2023 12:00 AM ET13 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.95K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (13)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (11.48K)
Do feds have FISA evidence on Bidens? Court memos suggest they might, and Congress wants it.

Key lawmaker ready to seek FISA surveillance of Patrick Ho, the now-convicted Chinese client of Hunter Biden. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (11.48K)
Con artists always demand a speedy answer.

They do so in order that the victims of their scam don't see the situation for what it is - Jack Smith is, as the former Attorney General Edwin Meese III and the two Constitutional scholars have said, not authorized to represent the United States in this or any other matter.

Lawfare is a con, a construct, a twisted manipulation of law, specifically intended for media consumption with the end goal to influence public opinion. Smith has to keep the con (via the media hype) going otherwise people who know how the law really works will finally have a chance to have their voices heard.

Deep state must believe they have a hammer over the head of the Justices on the Supreme Court to make this pushy move. What the two additional briefs (the 19 States and the Meese et.al.) have done is to remind the Justices that they are indeed, a separate, and equal branch of the government with power and authority to not be intimidated by the hot heads of the swamp who believe they are running the legislative and executive branches.

Really hoping these Justices take the escape hatch Meese et.al. have given them.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.48K)
A new study has found that the number of homeless veterans in the United States rose by 7 percent in the last year, which is reportedly the highest jump ever tracked.

This is a problem that has always bothered most Americans, but is even more frustrating today as we see our political leaders in various cities and states scrambling to find shelter for people who have entered our country illegally.

Veterans should take priority over everyone, let alone people illegally crossing our border.

The study from the Department of Housing and Urban Development showed an increase of more than 2,400 veterans without stable housing in the past year over the prior year, bringing the total of homeless veterans to 35,574.

According to the report, advocates for homeless veterans say the actual number of veterans without housing is likely even higher, given the limitations of the survey.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (11.48K)
The parents of an autistic eighth-grade girl are suing their Michigan public school district for using a male name and pronouns for their daughter without their knowledge or consent.

Dan and Jennifer Mead were furious to discover that Rockford Public School District had been referring to their female child by “he/him” last year, reports the Daily Mail. The lawsuit was filed on Monday, alleging that the school violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights by using a masculine name and pronouns for their daughter.

Court documents cited by the outlet say that East Rockford Middle School was following their own policy by using the student’s preferred name and pronouns, but the Meads have since withdrawn their daughter and now homeschool her.

The lawsuit, filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) on behalf of the Meads, claims that school staff had referred to their daughter by a male name and pronouns for at least two months, until a school psychologist inadvertently included the child’s masculine name in a report that was sent home in October 2022.

According to the angered parents, their eighth-grader’s real name was located in multiple portions of the report, except for in one section that the psychologist seemed to have forgotten to change.

The Meads had placed “significant trust in the counselor as well as other district employees” over the years and communicated regularly with them, and still received no information about their daughter’s name and pronoun changes.

“No one with the school district told them that the school district had begun to treat her as a boy by calling her a masculine name and by male pronouns,” ADF attorney Vincent Wagner told WOOD-TV.

The Christian legal organization, which has 15 U.S. Supreme Court victories, argued that the school district violated the Meads’ constitutional parental rights and freedom of religion.

“At first, the Meads thought this was a mistake — that another child’s information had been included in their daughter’s documents,” the ADF said in a statement. “When the Meads asked district employees to refrain from using the masculine name and male pronouns, the district refused to comply with their wishes.”

“They weren’t able to help her in a difficult time in her life,” Wagner added. “So it prevented them from helping her and that denied them their constitutional rights. Schools shouldn’t keep information like that from parents.”

The Meads are seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory damages, arguing that they’ve lost income while having to homeschool their daughter with special needs.

“Homeschooling has required Mr. Mead to remain out of the workforce, which has caused the Meads to lose his income,” the lawsuit states. “These and other damages were caused by the District’s actions treating G.M. as a boy named F.M. while concealing those actions from the Meads.” adfmedialegalfiles.blob.core.windows.net/...

The school is located in Kent county, one of the 11 out of 83 MI counties to vote for Biden. ADF is on a roll with these cases.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (11.48K)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) told reporters Wednesday that he is undecided on whether or not he will sign House Bill 68, which bans certain transgender procedures and prohibits male athletes who identify as female from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

“While this does not affect a large number of Ohioans, it does affect a number of children in our state. We need to get it right. For me, getting it right means finding out as much as I can,” DeWine said of House Bill 68, according to a report by 10 WBNS.

The Ohio governor did not suggest which direction he is leaning on the bill, only that he needs to take more time to consider the legislation.

“It’s a process that’s going on. It’s a process that’s not done. I will be making an announcement, obviously, before the 10 days runs out,” DeWine said. “The one thing that I think is clear to me is both sides, frankly, want what is best for children.”

Supporters of the bill say the legislation will protect children. Those who are against the bill say it will harm kids in Ohio by not allowing them the ability to mutilate their bodies.

On Wednesday, DeWine reportedly went to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to learn more about the matter. The governor said he has also visited other children’s hospitals in the state regarding the bill.

The Ohio governor has until December 29 to make a decision on whether or not he will sign the bill.

It won't matter if this RINO governor decides not to sign it. His veto will be overridden swiftly, as the bill passed the Ohio House and Senate by well over the 60% needed to override, passing with 70% in the House and 75% in the Senate.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.48K)
Texas has begun sending flights of illegals into Chicago’s airports as the Windy City’s “progressive” Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) and his city council pass hasty new rules severely limiting buses of illegals from entering the “sanctuary city.”

Despite claiming that he wants to maintain Chicago’s “welcoming” status for illegals, Johnson’s actions have proven somewhat to the contrary as he pushes new rules placing heaving restrictions on buses full of migrants entering the city. He even went so far as to say he would arrest drivers and impound their buses if they violated the shadowy new rules that have suddenly appeared in the city’s book of ordinances.

The rules, enacted in December, limit the number of buses allowed to drop off passengers, restrict the hours, and forbid dropping off homeless illegals on weekends.

The ordinances also contain fines and other penalties on bus companies and drivers, even to the point of impounding their vehicles.

This wave of sudden restrictions, though, is not putting an end to efforts by the State of Texas to share a tiny portion of the millions of illegals flooding across the Lone Star State’s borders.

Instead of buses, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is now sending plane loads of illegals through the city’s airports.

Abbott’s office lashed out at Johnson on Thursday.

“Because Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city’s ‘Welcoming City’ ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, we are expanding our operation to include flights to Chicago, like the Biden administration has been doing across the country,” said Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris. “Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue taking historic action to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis.”

Consequently, the first flight of 120 migrants arrived at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday.

Texas is not transporting near the numbers of illegals to Chicago or Illinois as compared to what Uncle Joey is sending them. Suck on that Mayor!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.48K)
Here's what is probably going on with CNN's “lost top-secret binder” story earlier this week.

In January 2021, President Trump tasked John Solomon of Just The News with publishing the declassified Crossfire Hurricane binder to the American people. This year John has been suing the Biden Administration as Trump’s “designated representative” trying to get a copy of the binder.

Our useless corporate media never reported anything about John’s unprecedented lawsuit until a bare mention of the story in CNN’s article on Monday, even though John filed his case back in March. It turned out that, on the fateful evening when copies of the binder were flying all over Washington DC with deep state officials racing to collect them, John Solomon had time to quickly review a mostly-unredacted copy of the binder.

In other words, John Solomon knows what’s in the binder. In John’s supplemental motion, he described the binder’s contents a thousand times better than had CNN:

"It is undisputed that the former President had the Crossfire Hurricane binder created and then declassified it to shed light on the intelligence community’s role in advancing one of the most divisive and malicious political dirty tricks in American history; that a physical binder of declassified Crossfire Hurricane records was given to the (just sworn in) Attorney General (Merrick Garland) on January 20, 2021, for specific redactions and public release; and that this binder has not been publicly released, not on the morning of January 20 and not after the Biden Administration took power at noon on that day.

Among other things, the binder contained embarrassing information about the Bureau’s officials and the government’s conduct in the case. Mr. Solomon saw “lightly redacted” versions of the fourth Crossfire Hurricane FISA warrants, a 2017 FBI 302 interview report with Christopher Steele, several tasking orders related to a second Confidential Human Source named Stefan Halper, and other documents."

John Solomon’s supplemental motion described the DOJ’s two very weak arguments. First, the government made the dµmb retroactive argument that, because Trump sent the binder to DOJ for redaction (as it had asked), the binder somehow magically transformed from a declassified Presidential document into a DOJ “agency record.” Therefore, mused the DOJ, the binder became subject to FOIA laws which, DOJ was sad to say, prevented the vast majority of its contents from ever being released.

Second, apparently influenced by psychedelic mushrooms, the DOJ theorized that Trump’s explicit order for them to lightly redact and then distribute the binder somehow included an implied discretion for the agency, which it utilized to decide instead to heavily redact the binder and then not distribute it.

“Discretion” being the key word: a goofy DOJ euphemism for “disobey a direct order.” Obviously it’s a stretch.

Both arguments are legally horrible. They’re so bad it makes one wonder whether Monday’s limited hangout of the “lost binder” story was the deep state’s way to prepare the narrative battlespace for an expected judicial order in Solomon’s case forcing the government to hand the binder over to the American people — as President Trump originally intended.

That's not just guessing; the lawsuit’s docket was highly suggestive. In June, the DOJ filed a Motion to Dismiss John’s case, but nothing’s happened with that motion so far and the docket shows lots of subsequent activity in the case. So the take is that the judge must have said something to the lawyers, probably during a hearing, suggesting the case cannot be resolved on dismissal.

On August 18th, John Solomon filed his summary judgment motion, and three weeks after that the DOJ filed its own cross-motion for summary judgment.

The case looks ripe for summary judgment. John Solomon claims to have a legal right as President Trump’s “designated representative” to Trump’s “Presidential record” — the declassified binder. The DOJ raised two dµmb legal arguments. Since there aren’t any disputed facts to be tried, the case should be resolved by summary judgment. And the last thing filed related to the competing summary judgment motions was on October 12th.

It’s now December. A decision on the summary judgment orders could literally come any minute now.

So here’s the guess about what’s really going on: The historic “lost DOJ binder” story ran in CNN on Monday because, one way or another, the deep state discovered that federal Judge Leon is about to rule in John Solomon’s favor, forcing the government to cough up the binder like a giant, politically-damaging hairball. So maybe the deep state used CNN trying to create a pretext for corporate media and the social media platforms to blackout any discussion of the binder and lock it down.

There are several other explosive documents pending disclosure soon. The Crossfire Hurricane binder is just one of them.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.48K)
It would be nice when the SCOTUS rules against prosecutor Smith for wanting a speedy trial, that they take note that the same DOJ has left some J6ers hanging without a trial for almost 3 years
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.48K)
An interesting poll out of New Hampshire shows something perhaps many expected.

President Donald Trump still dominates the field with 52% and leads in every demographic. Nikki Haley comes in second with 22%, and Ron DeSantis third with 10%. However, if you dig into the demographics of the respondents what you discover is that Nikki Haley has gained her support from Ron DeSantis primary support base.

Previously DeSantis main support base was from wealthy, older, white males. DeSantis has now lost this base to Nikki Haley as her demographic support shows the rich, older, white males, what you might call the country club circuit, have dumped the Florida Governor in favor of the former UN Ambassador.

The rich, older, white males now support Nikki Haley over Ron DeSantis. This explains why Haley’s gains are all DeSantis losses.

Additionally, 27% of the DeSantis support is locked in (73% willing to change), while 47% of the Nikki Haley supporters are firm for her (53% could change mind). Not only has Nikki Haley taken DeSantis base of support, but she has also locked in most of that stolen base.

While neither Haley or DeSantis stands a chance at a New Hampshire victory, it’s interesting how the dynamic has rolled out.

On the Trump support, 79% of the respondents have locked in for President Trump. Of those locked in, 86% of women are locked in, and when it comes to income distribution President Trump holds 93% firm votes from those making under $50k/yr. The MAGA base is unflinching.

The University of Massachusetts Lowell poll is very strong for President Donald Trump. www.uml.edu/...

The GOPe, their spinmeisters and their media stenographers are already prepped, and will declare a Haley second place finish a huge victory, no matter how wide the margin.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.48K)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined an amicus brief with 19 states to the Supreme Court of the United States (“SCOTUS”) opposing Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s petition that requested SCOTUS take up former President Donald Trump’s appeal for presidential immunity before a lower appeals court considers the issue.

Smith’s effort to circumvent the standard appellate process is extraordinarily unusual. To elevate the petition to SCOTUS before a lower court has considered the issue, the petitioner must show a clear public need for immediate action. Smith, representing the United States government, has not demonstrated the urgency he claims justifies this attempt to bypass the ordinary appellate process.

The brief explains: “The United States’ petition repeatedly proclaims—but never explains why—‘[i]t is of imperative public importance that respondent’s claims of immunity be resolved by this Court and that respondent’s trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected.’ That silence is both telling and troubling, suggesting that the United States’ demand for extraordinary and immediate relief is driven by partisan interests, not the public interest.” www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.48K)
Half of All U.S. Buick Dealerships Take GM Buyout Instead of Spending Millions Retooling to Meet EV Needs

This is somewhat of a predictably tragic outcome all things considered. Remember when GM moved massive investment into China to build their mid-size SUV brand, Encore?

Continuing the U.S. decline of the brand, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that approximately half of all Buick dealerships in the U.S. have opted to take a buyout from GM, as opposed to spending millions in retooling, restructuring and retraining their staff to accommodate the EV influx.

Most of the EV’s shoved onto the dealer lots sit idle without customers to purchase them.

Wall Street Journal – "General Motors (GM) has bought out about half of its 2,000 Buick dealers nationwide, based on their decision to not sell electric vehicles, according to a company spokesman Wednesday.

Dealers who are taking the buyout would give up the Buick franchise and no longer sell the brand, he said. The dealer can continue to sell other GM models, such as Chevrolet or GMC, that often account for a higher percentage of sales.

The Wall Street Journal reported in late 2022 that the automaker planned to offer buyouts to its U.S. Buick dealer network. The move came after the Detroit automaker gave the dealers a choice: Invest at least $300,000 to sell and service electric vehicles, or exit the Buick franchise. The investments would cover EV chargers and worker training, among other initiatives."

The Joe Biden EPA mandates for Electric Vehicles are going to crush the U.S. auto industry and consumers. On the upside, regular, well-maintained gasoline powered used vehicles will hold their value longer. Overall new car prices are already ridiculous and the prices of the EV’s are substantially higher.

Along with higher entry prices, the insurance is higher, maintenance costs are higher and the replacement parts for EV’s are insanely high. In some models the replacement batteries cost more than the vehicle is worth. How the auto industry thinks these mandates are sustainable is beyond logic, then again maybe that’s the feature, not the flaw.

If the overall goal is to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and control the transportation choices of the American public, then the EV mandate policy is designed well.

It’s all madness, and only one commonsense businessman seems to understand the issue. Most of us know who that businessman happens to be.

Mr. Buick, meet Mr. Oldsmobile, and Mr. Pontiac, and Mr. Saturn, and Mr. Hummer.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (11.48K)
This guy really is a piece of work. During a CBN interview, DeSantis was asked about the politically motivated DOJ attacks against President Donald Trump. Within his response, the Florida governor found a way to make himself a victim, claiming the persecution of Trump skewed the GOP primary race and hurt the other candidates.

As the career light dims to a slow fade away in the corner of DeSantis’ eye, it remains important to keep focus on why this catastrophic collapse was beneficial to the MAGA movement.

DeSantis had no option but to run in this ’24 race, because that was the design going back to when he left Congress in 2018. However, we dodged a bullet, because Ron would have likely been a shoo-in for 2028 if the Sea Island multinationals had chosen to play the Nikki Haley card first.

If there’s one lesson to be learned in all of this, it would be to remind ourselves that the GOPe club never stops working on the illusion of choice. youtu.be/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (11.48K)
Trump Derangement Syndrome became Orwellian with the recent ruling of the Colorado Supreme Court.

It approved the erasure of Trump from the Republican primary ballot in Colorado, by invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

That ossified clause was intended to bar any ante-bellum federal officials who joined the Confederacy from again holding federal offices after 1865.

In no way is Trump’s conduct on January 6 comparable to calling for secession, much less prompting a Civil War that cost the country 700,000 lives.

An “insurrectionist” president does not address unarmed protestors with qualifiers like, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

How also can one be guilty of insurrection without ever being indicted for such a supposed crime, much less convicted of it?

And the more we learn about January 6, all the more it appears to have been a spontaneous riot, more buffoonish in nature than conspiratorial.

No one has explained the mysterious, politicized January 6 refusal of the Speaker of the House to order a reinforcement of the Capitol police.

Or the FBI stonewalling about its informants in the crowd.

Or the revealing admissions of New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg (“a ton of FBI informants among the people who attacked the Capitol”).

Or the warped composition and conduct of the January 6 congressional committee.

Or the months-long official disinformation surrounding the number and circumstances of those who died that day.

That day’s illegality in terms of violence and death paled in comparison to the largely excused and exempted 120 days of summer violence in 2020, when Antifa and BLM engineered riots, arson, and death.

Their planned violence accounted for 35 or so killed, and more than 1,500 injured police officers.

Some $1-2 billion in property was destroyed.

A police precinct, federal courthouse, and iconic Washington, D.C. church were torched.

Mobs attempted to storm the White House grounds and sent the president into a secure underground bunker.

But if one really wishes to imagine genuine “insurrectionary “and actionable language, then recall current Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2020 de facto encouragement to the rioters,

But they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop, and this is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop, and everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day. Everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they’re not going to let up — and they should not. And we should not.

Or remember this 2020 insurrectionary warning to two sitting Supreme Court Justices by then Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

At the very doors of the court, Schumer revved up an angry crowd with undisguised threats:

I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.

The Colorado court ruling is sadly only the most recent in a long series of disastrous firsts that are slowly unwinding the republic and making a mockery of the rule of law.

Remember the Russian collusion hoax and the 2016 Clinton/Fusion GPS effort to destroy a presidential candidate?

Recall the 2020 Russian disinformation farcical claim concerning the genuine Hunter Biden laptop?

Do not forget the precedent of impeaching a president twice and then trying an ex-president and private citizen in the Senate.

Then there was another first of raiding an ex-president’s private home over disputes about the removal of presidential papers that are typically solved bureaucratically and as a civil matter.

We are also witnessing ongoing lawfare waged by state and local partisan prosecutors to destroy the current leading presidential candidate.

Their indictments either have no merit or would never have applied to liberal politicians or both.

What will be Colorado’s precedent?

Will red-state courts now respond by erasing Joe Biden from their ballots on grounds that he is “guilty” of insurrectionary activity—by deliberately destroying the southern border, undermining U.S. security, sabotaging federal immigration law, and violating his oath of office?

Will some states remove Vice President Kamala Harris from their 2024 ballots on grounds that in 2020 she deliberately incited insurrectionary protestors who had been engaged in riot, arson, looting, violent assaults on police, and attacks on federal properties?

So does the Left see where it is taking the country?

It is destroying all the old parameters of accepted politics in using any means necessary to deny millions of citizens the right to elect their own highest official.

We have never seen anything like this before in American history. But it is only the latest chapter of an ongoing travesty that will not end well.
